EA FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrade tracker

Nathan Warby
EA FC 25 FC Pro Live cardsEA Sports

The EA FC 25 FC Pro Live promo brings live cards to Ultimate Team that earn upgrades based on how pro players perform. But keeping tabs on each one can be tricky, so our handy upgrade tracker will help you spot which cards are due for a boost.

Of all the promos that arrive in EA FC 25, the ones that offer upgradeable cards are always the most popular among fans. First it was Road to the Knockouts, which is tied to European competitions, and now it’s FC Pro Live, which is all about EA FC esports.

So, here’s our EA FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrade tracker to help you stay updated on which players are doing well.

FC Pro Live upgrade tracker

PlayerProBase Rating3 Points6 Points10 Points16 PointsReach Knockout RoundWinnerCurrent Rating
Nathan AkeTekkz8888
Xavi SimonsAnders Vejrgang88 88
Gabriel JesusPHzin88 88
Victor OsimhenKTzn88 88
Karim BenzemaAboFawzi8888
Ryan GravenberchEmre Yilmaz8787
Sacha BoeyYuval8787
Sofyan Amrabatxcharifx87Yes88
Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainNikSNEB87YesYes87
Exequiel PalaciosNicolas99fc8787
Lorenzo InsigneObrun8787
Ferdi KadiogluUmut8686
Wout Weghorst Levi de Weerd8686
Jamie Bynoe-GittensStingrayjnr86YesYes87
Fabio CarvalhoJafonso86YesYesYes87
Emil ForsbergGuiBarros8686
Sam MorsyMark1186Yes87
Federico Redondo FacuCowen85YesYes86
Hassan Tombakti Abu Makkah8585
Igor SilvaLJR Peixoto8585
Stian GregersenPaulo Neto8585
Nawaf Al AbedThe 1OS8585
Jerome Roussillon Fouma8585

Upgrade criteria

All EA FC 25 Pro Live cardsEA Sports

The upgrades in the FC Pro Live promo are handed out based on how each competitor performs in FC Pro events. Each player earns three points for a win, and gets further stat boosts if they qualify for the knockout stages.

CriteriaUpgrade
Earn 3 points+1 overall rating
Earn 6 points+1 skill moves/weak foot
Earn 10 points+1 Role++
+1 alternate position
Earn 16 points+1 overall rating
Qualify for knockout round+1 overall
+1 role+
Win FC Open+1 overall
+1 skill moves/weak foot
+1 PlayStyle+

FC Pro Open schedule

The pros are broken into four groups, who all play each other twice on two separate dates. Those who earn the most points qualify for the Finals in 2025, where they play knockout matches until one is named the winner.

Check out the full schedule below:

Group/stageDate
Group ANovember 25, 2024
Group BDecember 2, 2024
Group CDecember 9, 2024
Group DDecember 16, 2024
Group AJanuary 6, 2025
Group BJanuary 13, 2025
Group CJanuary 20, 2025
Group DJanuary 27, 2025
FC Pro Open FinalsFebruary 1, 2025

If you’re wondering when your favorite pro, or the player tied to your FC Pro Live card, is due to play next, here are the groups:

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
JAfonsoAnders VejrgangEmre YilmazPHzin
xCharifxThe1OSYuvalLevi de Weerd
FacuCowenLJRPiexotoObrunAbuMakkah
NiKSNEBNicolas99fcTekkzKTzn
Mark11ManuBachooreGuiBarrosPaulo Neto
StingrayJRAboFawsiUmutFouma

We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round with the latest FC Pro Live upgrades, so be sure to check back here to see how your cards are getting on.

