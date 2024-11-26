The EA FC 25 FC Pro Live promo brings live cards to Ultimate Team that earn upgrades based on how pro players perform. But keeping tabs on each one can be tricky, so our handy upgrade tracker will help you spot which cards are due for a boost.

Of all the promos that arrive in EA FC 25, the ones that offer upgradeable cards are always the most popular among fans. First it was Road to the Knockouts, which is tied to European competitions, and now it’s FC Pro Live, which is all about EA FC esports.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s our EA FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrade tracker to help you stay updated on which players are doing well.

FC Pro Live upgrade tracker

Player Pro Base Rating 3 Points 6 Points 10 Points 16 Points Reach Knockout Round Winner Current Rating Nathan Ake Tekkz 88 – – – – – – 88 Xavi Simons Anders Vejrgang 88 – – – – – – 88 Gabriel Jesus PHzin 88 – – – – – – 88 Victor Osimhen KTzn 88 – – – – – – 88 Karim Benzema AboFawzi 88 – – – – – – 88 Ryan Gravenberch Emre Yilmaz 87 – – – – – – 87 Sacha Boey Yuval 87 – – – – – – 87 Sofyan Amrabat xcharifx 87 Yes – – – – – 88 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain NikSNEB 87 Yes Yes – – – – 87 Exequiel Palacios Nicolas99fc 87 – – – – – – 87 Lorenzo Insigne Obrun 87 – – – – – – 87 Ferdi Kadioglu Umut 86 – – – – – – 86 Wout Weghorst Levi de Weerd 86 – – – – – – 86 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Stingrayjnr 86 Yes Yes – – – – 87 Fabio Carvalho Jafonso 86 Yes Yes Yes – – – 87 Emil Forsberg GuiBarros 86 – – – – – – 86 Sam Morsy Mark11 86 Yes – – – – – 87 Federico Redondo FacuCowen 85 Yes Yes – – – – 86 Hassan Tombakti Abu Makkah 85 – – – – – – 85 Igor Silva LJR Peixoto 85 – – – – – – 85 Stian Gregersen Paulo Neto 85 – – – – – – 85 Nawaf Al Abed The 1OS 85 – – – – – – 85 Jerome Roussillon Fouma 85 – – – – – – 85

Upgrade criteria

EA Sports

The upgrades in the FC Pro Live promo are handed out based on how each competitor performs in FC Pro events. Each player earns three points for a win, and gets further stat boosts if they qualify for the knockout stages.

Article continues after ad

Criteria Upgrade Earn 3 points +1 overall rating Earn 6 points +1 skill moves/weak foot Earn 10 points +1 Role++

+1 alternate position Earn 16 points +1 overall rating Qualify for knockout round +1 overall

+1 role+ Win FC Open +1 overall

+1 skill moves/weak foot

+1 PlayStyle+

FC Pro Open schedule

The pros are broken into four groups, who all play each other twice on two separate dates. Those who earn the most points qualify for the Finals in 2025, where they play knockout matches until one is named the winner.

Article continues after ad

Check out the full schedule below:

Group/stage Date Group A November 25, 2024 Group B December 2, 2024 Group C December 9, 2024 Group D December 16, 2024 Group A January 6, 2025 Group B January 13, 2025 Group C January 20, 2025 Group D January 27, 2025 FC Pro Open Finals February 1, 2025

If you’re wondering when your favorite pro, or the player tied to your FC Pro Live card, is due to play next, here are the groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D JAfonso Anders Vejrgang Emre Yilmaz PHzin xCharifx The1OS Yuval Levi de Weerd FacuCowen LJRPiexoto Obrun AbuMakkah NiKSNEB Nicolas99fc Tekkz KTzn Mark11 ManuBachoore GuiBarros Paulo Neto StingrayJR AboFawsi Umut Fouma

We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round with the latest FC Pro Live upgrades, so be sure to check back here to see how your cards are getting on.

In the meantime, take a look at the best formations and tactics to run, as well as the latest Team of the Week.