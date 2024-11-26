EA FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrade trackerEA Sports
The EA FC 25 FC Pro Live promo brings live cards to Ultimate Team that earn upgrades based on how pro players perform. But keeping tabs on each one can be tricky, so our handy upgrade tracker will help you spot which cards are due for a boost.
Of all the promos that arrive in EA FC 25, the ones that offer upgradeable cards are always the most popular among fans. First it was Road to the Knockouts, which is tied to European competitions, and now it’s FC Pro Live, which is all about EA FC esports.
So, here’s our EA FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrade tracker to help you stay updated on which players are doing well.
FC Pro Live upgrade tracker
|Player
|Pro
|Base Rating
|3 Points
|6 Points
|10 Points
|16 Points
|Reach Knockout Round
|Winner
|Current Rating
|Nathan Ake
|Tekkz
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Xavi Simons
|Anders Vejrgang
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Gabriel Jesus
|PHzin
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Victor Osimhen
|KTzn
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Karim Benzema
|AboFawzi
|88
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Emre Yilmaz
|87
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Sacha Boey
|Yuval
|87
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Sofyan Amrabat
|xcharifx
|87
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|88
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|NikSNEB
|87
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Exequiel Palacios
|Nicolas99fc
|87
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Obrun
|87
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Umut
|86
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|86
|Wout Weghorst
|Levi de Weerd
|86
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|86
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|Stingrayjnr
|86
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Fabio Carvalho
|Jafonso
|86
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Emil Forsberg
|GuiBarros
|86
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|86
|Sam Morsy
|Mark11
|86
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|87
|Federico Redondo
|FacuCowen
|85
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|86
|Hassan Tombakti
|Abu Makkah
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|Igor Silva
|LJR Peixoto
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|Stian Gregersen
|Paulo Neto
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|Nawaf Al Abed
|The 1OS
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
|Jerome Roussillon
|Fouma
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85
Upgrade criteria
The upgrades in the FC Pro Live promo are handed out based on how each competitor performs in FC Pro events. Each player earns three points for a win, and gets further stat boosts if they qualify for the knockout stages.
|Criteria
|Upgrade
|Earn 3 points
|+1 overall rating
|Earn 6 points
|+1 skill moves/weak foot
|Earn 10 points
|+1 Role++
+1 alternate position
|Earn 16 points
|+1 overall rating
|Qualify for knockout round
|+1 overall
+1 role+
|Win FC Open
|+1 overall
+1 skill moves/weak foot
+1 PlayStyle+
FC Pro Open schedule
The pros are broken into four groups, who all play each other twice on two separate dates. Those who earn the most points qualify for the Finals in 2025, where they play knockout matches until one is named the winner.
Check out the full schedule below:
|Group/stage
|Date
|Group A
|November 25, 2024
|Group B
|December 2, 2024
|Group C
|December 9, 2024
|Group D
|December 16, 2024
|Group A
|January 6, 2025
|Group B
|January 13, 2025
|Group C
|January 20, 2025
|Group D
|January 27, 2025
|FC Pro Open Finals
|February 1, 2025
If you’re wondering when your favorite pro, or the player tied to your FC Pro Live card, is due to play next, here are the groups:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|JAfonso
|Anders Vejrgang
|Emre Yilmaz
|PHzin
|xCharifx
|The1OS
|Yuval
|Levi de Weerd
|FacuCowen
|LJRPiexoto
|Obrun
|AbuMakkah
|NiKSNEB
|Nicolas99fc
|Tekkz
|KTzn
|Mark11
|ManuBachoore
|GuiBarros
|Paulo Neto
|StingrayJR
|AboFawsi
|Umut
|Fouma
We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round with the latest FC Pro Live upgrades, so be sure to check back here to see how your cards are getting on.
