EA FC 25 extends FUT Champs, improves rewards, & makes qualifying easier

In response to community feedback, EA made wide-sweeping changes to Champions qualifiers, finals, and the reward system.

To kick off Season 4, EA 25 brought back the iconic Winter Wildcards promo. As for gameplay, EA recently delivered a massive update on December 4.

The First Frost update introduced new PlayStyles and focuses, buffed the drag-back back skill-move, finally addressed the kick-off glitch, and improved offside logic.

Players generally praised the update for finally taking care of some the game’s most significant problems, and the consistent stream of new content such as Thunderstruck and Globetrotters has kept most engaged.

EA also listened to community feedback for the most recent Champions change.

EA FC 25 Champions changes explained

Here is everything you need to know about the Season 4 blog post.

During the first three weeks of Season 4, you can earn guaranteed campaign player packs, including Winter Wildcards, Winter Wildcard Heroes, and NumeroFUT players. In the final two weeks, the rewards improve to include Min. OVR campaign mix packs & picks featuring Winter Wildcards, Winter Wildcard Heroes, Winter Wildcard ICONs, and NumeroFUT players.

In Season 3 players had to earn 1,000 Champions Qualification Points through playing and winning Division Rivals matches. After earning enough qualification points, players had to then win three out of the five Champions qualifying matches to earn a chance at competing in the Champions Finals.

In FC 24, players only needed to win four out of 10 qualifying matches, and some complained that it’s too challenging this year. EA listened to community feedback and reduced it to two wins in five games for qualifying matches.

EA also extended Champions Finals in Season 4 to run from Friday through Tuesday, instead of ending on Monday.

Finally, the update also revamped Division Rivals and Squad Battles to give players a chance to work toward unlocking Campaign Mix Pack and player picks throughout the season.

For more information, check out our guide on the best formations and tactics to dominate Ultimate Team.