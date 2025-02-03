EA FC 25 devs deny rumors of gameplay changes since last update

EA FC 25 players speculated that the development team made gameplay changes without telling anyone, but the latest public statement dispels those rumors.

During a financial earnings call, EA revealed that FC 25 “underperformed” at launch. EA CEO Andrew Wilson directly pointed to Title Update 8 as a response to the disappointing sales and a turning point for the title.

That optimism proved correct, as fans crowned Title Update 8 the “best patch in FIFA history” since it addressed several highly-requested issues. For example, the patch buffed passing and nerfed AI defending, making it easier than ever to score goals consistently.

However, some players speculated several of those gameplay changes were reverted in a secret update. EA stepped forward and declined the accusations.

EA revealed that Title Update 9 is going live and also announced, “As a reminder, we are not making any changes to the balance of the game in this update after seeing your recent feedback.”

Title Update 9 finally allows players to complete two Evolutions at once and punishes users for leaving during a 0-0 tied match. The change does come with a catch, as you can only receive a win if 45 minutes or more have passed in a game.

Despite that, fans are excited about the update but fear it altered the gameplay changes from Title Update 8. EA clearing up any confusion didn’t help ease the tension.

“Have you nerfed the previous patch changes?” one player asked.

“Whatever has happened to the game in the last few days has brought it back to the bad days,” a second commenter argued. “You literally had the most fun and playable FIFA in years.”

It’s clear some players don’t trust the statement made by EA and believe the gameplay feels different from when Title Update 8 initially went live.

