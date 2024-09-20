EA FC 25 crossplay: Step-by-Step cross-platform guide

If you want to play EA FC 25 with friends on other platforms, then you’ll need to enable crossplay. Luckily, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to use the cross-platform features.

No matter which mode you’re playing, there’s no doubt that EA FC 25 is better with friends. You can call them in for help in Divison Rival and Rush in Ultimate Team, or even look to build your own team and conquer the world together in Pro Clubs.

Article continues after ad

But you can’t guarantee that all of your squad will be on the same platform, and that’s where crossplay comes in.

How to setup crossplay in EA FC 25

Bring up the EA FC 25 social hub. Open your Social Settings. Scroll down to ‘Cross-play.’ Select ‘Cross-play settings.’ Make sure ‘Yes’ is selected next to ‘Cross-play Enabled.’ Ensure that you the person you want to play with has done the same.

Open the EA FC 25 social hub

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This is done by pressing R2/RT on PlayStation and Xbox respectively, as seen by the icon at the bottom right of the screen.

Go into your Social Settings

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

You can find these by pressing the Options/Start button. There’s a prompt at the bottom of the screen to help you know what to click.

Article continues after ad

Select Cross-play

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Click Cross-play settings

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Enable Cross-play

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Make sure that there is a ‘Yes’ next to ‘Cross-play Enabled,’ otherwise, you won’t be able to invite friends on different platforms.

Article continues after ad

Get your friend to follow the same steps

While following the steps above enables EA FC 25 crossplay for you, you both need to have the right settings to invite each other. So, if you’ve been running into issues when trying to invite somebody, double-check you’ve both got your settings in order.

How to add friends

The next step is to add the player as an EA friend, which will allow you to invite them to cross-platform matches online. Here’s what you need to do:

Article continues after ad

Go back into the EA FC 25 social hub. Go over to ‘Player search.’ Search for their EA ID This can be found to the right of the search box. Find them and hit ‘ Add friend.’

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

How to use crossplay in Ultimate Team

All you have to do to play cross-platform in Ultimate Team is load into a co-op or Rush match and select ‘Invite Friends.’ This will bring up the social menu and you’ll be able to send invitations to all of your friends, including the ones on different platforms.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

How to invite cross-platform players in Pro Clubs

Create or join a Pro Club. Enter the club and scroll to the ‘Other’ tab. Select ‘Transfers.’ Press the ‘Invite Friends’ button. This brings up the social menu. Find the player you want to play with and send them an invite. They will receive a notification in their Clubs Inbox. Once they accept it, they will have officially joined your team.

The process on Pro Clubs is a little more difficult, especially if you want to add a cross-platform player to your team permanently. However, if you want to bring them in for just one session, you can also send them a one-off invite straight from the Pro Clubs lobby.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Which platforms are crossplay in EA FC 25?

Crossplay only works in EA FC 25 between platforms of the same generation. So, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC can all play together across the various modes, as can PS4 and Xbox One.

However, it’s not possible to join a friend from a different generation, so a PS5 owner can’t join a Pro Club with a PS4 player, even though they’re in the same console ecosystem.

There are also no cross-platform features available on Nintendo Switch. This is because the Switch version doesn’t come with many of the modern features and animations seen on other platforms, and feels like a vastly different game.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know how to play together EA FC 25, here are the funniest Pro Clubs names to use and how to qualify for FUT Champions in Ultimate Team.