EA FC 25 bug adds dark mode by turning your game completely black

An EA FC 25 bug has added dark mode, however it’s not what you think it is, completely turning the screen black.

We are moments away from EA FC 25’s full release, with many players already getting their hands on it thanks to early access, checking out yet another year of Ultimate Team.

However, being so early into the game’s life cycle, it’s obvious there will be quite a fair few bugs. Although, how about a bug that completely turns your screen black?

Well, that’s what EA FC streamer NickRTFM came across when a bug essentially turn on dark mode, making the game nearly unplayable.

While doing the Chip Shot challenge on Ultimate Team, he failed, which restarted his attempt only for him to be met with a black screen.

He still has a hud, with the mini map of the field, score, timer, player names and even the challenge objectives, but the gameplay itself was completely black.

“Oh hell nah another year of this?” Nick questioned as he encountered the bug. “EA y’all had one job man, one job bro, what is going on here?”

The only way for him to fix the bug was by going into the settings and going back out again, with the game returning to its normal state.

“I can’t believe the black screen bro, on day one man come on,” Nick said, while laughing off the bug after completing the challenge.

Of course, since the game is very much in its early stage, there’s bound to be a ton of bugs players will end up encountering during their gameplay. Luckily, this one was pretty easy to fix.

This isn’t the first time EA FC has released to a slew of bugs, as the 24 iteration was slammed by players when it came out to a very buggy launch.