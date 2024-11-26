EA FC 25 Black Friday Mode Mastery: Start date & how to earn free rewards

EA have announced the new Black Friday Mode Mastery event coming to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, which appears to be this year’s version of the popular Swaps feature.

Although many of the promos and events we’ve seen in EA FC 25 so far have been old favorites, such as Road to the Knockouts or FC Pro Live, the devs have also experimented with some new campaigns. The first was the Ballon d’Or Weekend and they’ve now Mode Mastery.

Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 25 Black Friday Mode Mastery, from the start date to how the event will work.

The Mode Mastery event kicks off on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 8 AM GMT / 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET as confirmed by a new loading screen that appeared in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

This is also the same date that Thunderstruck, the game’s Black Friday promo, gets underway.

It hasn’t been confirmed how long Mode Mastery will run, but with Thunderstruck expected to last two weeks, it’s possible it could end on December 6. This is yet to be confirmed, though, so we’ll update this page as soon as it’s announced.

Black Friday Mode Mastery explained

EA FC 25 Mode Mastery works very similarly to the Icon Swaps seen in previous games, in the sense that you earn cards by playing matches which can then be exchanged for better rewards.

The difference is that rather than completing specific objectives, the Mode Mastery cards have been added to the rewards in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions. Depending on the rank you achieve in each mode, you’ll be awarded a Mode Mastery Pack mixed in with your regular weekly prizes.

For example, the FUT Champs rewards have been updated to award one pack to anyone who reaches four wins, two if you get nine wins, and three if you reach 13. Each of these packs will contain special MM items, which you’ll be able to submit into SBCs for improved items, just like Icon Swaps.

The same will be true in Squad Battles and Division Rivals, although the rewards are yet to be revealed.

Mode Mastery rewards

According to a leak from ‘Donk Trading,’ the rewards for EA FC 25 Mode Mastery will include both packs and special upgraded cards. However, the full slate of prizes up for grabs won’t be revealed until the event goes live on November 29.

But based on previous Swaps events like this, we expect the packs on offer to be pretty valuable. In the past, we’ve seen packs like 83x10s, which give you a great chance of getting high-rated cards. But these will likely require you to submit plenty of MM items in return.

Meanwhile, the players will have heavily boosted stats that will no doubt be some of the best cards in the entire game.

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the Mode Mastery event and all the rewards once all the details are revealed.

But while you’re waiting, make sure your team is prepared with the best formations and tactics, as well as the fastest players in the game.