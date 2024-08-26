EA FC 25: Biggest rating upgrades and downgrades

EA Sports downgraded and upgraded player ratings in the upcoming EA FC 25 based on their performances in the 2023/24 season. While most changes were small, a few stars received massive rating spikes worth keeping an eye on.

Age and performance both contribute to player ratings in FC 25. While older players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar reach the end of their careers, it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of superstars.

That’s reflected in this year’s crop of player ratings, as up-and-coming talent saw massive upgrades while older players had their stats decreased.

Biggest upgrades in EA FC 25

PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION UPGRADE RATING Cole Palmer Chelsea CAM +19 85 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United CM +17 79 Savio Manchester City RM +12 82 Arten Dovbyk Girona ST +12 82 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen ST +9 83 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP ST +9 84 Nico Williams Atheltic Bilbao LM +6 85 This is not a full list of massive upgrades in FC 25, but it’s a list of changes to remember.

Cole Palmer got one of the most significant upgrades in FC history, jumping from a 66 to 85 overall. Palmer stole the show at Chelsea during his first season, scoring 22 goals and racking up 11 assists. A PFA Young Player of The Year award and memorable Euros run capped off an otherworldly season, making him one of the most exciting Premier League players at 22 years old.

Similarly, 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo emerged as a stalwart in Manchester United’s midfield last season, culminating with a prominent role for England in the Euros. Entering 2024 Mainoo is an irreplaceable player in the squad and fans expect him to have another impressive season.

EA Sports

Harry Kane led all strikers across every European league with 36 goals, but there were several other standout performers. Viktor Gyokeres found the back of the net 29 times for Sporting CP, while Artem Dovbyk scored 24 goals for Girona. Both players were rewarded with heft upgrades.

Biggest downgrades

PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION DOWNGRADE RATING Matheus Nunes Manchester City CM -14 65 Jamie Vardy Leicester ST -7 78 Marcus Rashford Manchester United LM -4 81 Casemiro Manchester United CDM -5 84 There are plenty of other massive downgrades, but these are some of the most eye-catching.

After scoring 17 goals and registering five assists during the 2022/23 campaign, fans expected another strong season last year for Marcus Rashford. However, he only scored seven goals and failed to earn a spot in England’s Euros squad. EA responded by dishing out a four-point downgrade.

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy is widely regarded as one of the most consistent strikers in England, but at 37 years old, he is in the twilight of his career. That was shown last season in the Championship, as the striker only scored three goals in 37 matches.

With 18 trophies in total, including five Champions League and three La Liga titles, Casemiro is a serial winner and has shut down opposing offenses for years. But just like Vardy, the Brazilian workhorse has lost a step. And that’s especially the case for Casemiro, as EA knocked 25 points off his pace, making him one of the slowest players in FC history.

For more on EA FC 25 ratings, check out our guide on the top 50 players. You can also start designing your team with the best free agents and don't forget to practice the new Skill Moves coming to the game.