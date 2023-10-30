EA FC 24 trick lets you unlock Evolution upgrades far easier

Some Evolutions cards require upwards of 40 matches to complete, but EA FC 24 community members discovered a simple trick to expedite the process.

EA FC 24 offers plenty of refreshing options to improve squad variability in Ultimate Team. In years past, you would load into Weekend League matches and see the same combination of meta cards. Thankfully, Evolutions and the addition of women footballers give players more options than ever for who to put in their starting 11.

Evolutions create an opportunity to upgrade fan-favorite cards that make even the most irrelevant cards viable. For example, the Golden Glow Up took Bronze players and transformed them into Gold cards with upgraded stats across the board.

Most recently, EA dropped an Evolution that costs a whopping 150,000 Coins but upgrades already good cards into must-start options. However, it takes 40 games to complete the Evolution. You will still have to play every match, but community members discovered a method to at least make the process less stressful.

EA FC 24 community members discover Evolution loophole

A Reddit user read the requirement of winning 20 Squad Battles, or Rivals matches with the active Evo player and asked if you could sub the player into the match in the 89th minute.

It turns out their prediction was correct, and it’s possible to just sub the Evo player in and still reap the rewards. This will come in handy, as in most cases, an Evolution player isn’t strong until reaching the later levels.

It also helps to know that there are 10 Evolutions currently live in EA FC 24, and each is time-sensitive. This process should make it much easier to get them all done before the expiration dates.

And if you still don’t know which players to choose, make sure to check out our full Evolution guide with the best selections for each one.