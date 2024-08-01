EA FC 24 players slam “disgusting” $165 FC Points bundle

EA introduced a new FC Points bundle for a whopping $165. The bundle offers 50% more FC Points than the $112 option, but players argued it has no place in EA FC 24.

In EA Sports FC’s Football Ultimate Team, Points are a virtual currency used to purchase packs. Players can get better cards to either trade or add to the team. As a result, some players believe that the game mode is pay-to-win because spending more money results in having a better squad.

EA hasn’t helped its case by doubling down on micro-transactions. In EA FC 24, individual packs reached upwards of $54 USD. And, a leak suggests FC 25 will feature a premium pass, which was previously free in previous titles.

Players slammed the decision to lock player cards and packs behind a paywall and have a similar sour taste in their mouths after logging on and seeing the new FC Points bundle.

FC 24 content creator Nepenthez posted an image of the new bundle and argued, “£130(£117) as a single offer bundle of points is madness.”

“It’s crazy that the game £99 and they now offer a £130 FP Bundle,” one player responded. “This right here is what they think of their community. Just Money, money, and more money.”

This practice, for a franchise that sells a special $99.99 edition every year, doesn’t sit right with community members.

“In-game purchases should never ever be more than the actual game itself. It’s disgusting where this company is taking this game,” a second user added. “I Hate everything about it.”

FC isn’t the only EA franchise suffering from a growing micro-transaction presence. On July 24, Respawn Entertainment backtracked after no longer allowing players to purchase the Battle Pass with Apex Coins, meaning all players had to spend money.

And those same issues extend to Madden.

“I’ve been warning about this to my viewers since last August; it was introduced into Madden 24, a game I played a lot, and said it would only be a matter of time before it was in FC,” a third user claimed.

It’s clear player frustrations have reached a boiling point.