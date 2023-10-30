EA FC 24 players expose “concerning” UT Champs difficulty adjustment

EA FC 24 features all of the modes fans loved from the FIFA series.

In what could quite possibly just be a simple “visual glitch,” EA FC 24 players fear foul play from the devs in Ultimate Team Champs.

DDA stands for ‘Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment,’ which adjusts certain gameplay aspects to make it more difficult or easier for players to carry out certain actions. For years, FIFA community members have bashed the controversial feature for making their gameplay feel less fluid or unnatural.

EA pushed back against the criticism, claiming: “We have successfully developed a system that applies this technique in multiple games by Electronic Arts, Inc., and observed up to 9% improvement in player engagement with a neutral impact on monetization.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There is no concrete evidence of how DDA actually works in EA FC 24 or any other EA title, but some community members believe the devs accidentally revealed its use.

EA FC 24 visual glitch reignites DDA debates

On October 30, FC 24 streamer Nick28T claimed: “People were having this pop up during FUT Champs and changing during their games… More proof that EA adjusts your AI’s intelligence as the game goes on? Start on World Class, take the lead, and maybe it switches to Semi-Pro? Artificial way for EA to make it easier or harder to concede for each opponent?”

Article continues after ad

The screenshot shows a message confirming a difficulty change for the AI mid-Ultimate Team match. If the claims are true, that means EA is intentionally making it harder or easier for players to win, depending on the score of a match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The streamer admitted that it is probably nothing more than a visual glitch but still called the revelation “concerning.”

One player claimed: “Explains your own GKs inconsistency, especially when you’re winning a game.”

Article continues after ad

A second user added: “They change the AI level to balance the game as much as possible and make it more interesting. It’s not just a visual glitch, the game works like that.”

FC community Piquelme members pointed to how the AI behaves in Squad Battles. “You can be playing semi-pro winning 15-0, and they will still become insane in the last minute and oftentimes get a corner kick that they will score more often than not.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

DDA remains nothing more than a myth to this point in EA FC 24, but players want an explanation for weird AI behavior in Ultimate Team.