EA FC 24 players call for Eden Hazard Hero card after shock retirement

EA FC 24 fans are calling for the devs to add a special card for Eden Hazard after the former Real Madrid forward shocked the world by announcing his retirement.

After 16 years of playing under some of the top clubs in the world and more than 700 matches played, former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football on October 10.

Straight away, EA FC 24 fans have called for the 32-year-old to receive his own special card to be added to the game.

One player started the discussion with a thread on the Ultimate Team Reddit, sparking debate as to whether or not Hazard should get an Icon or Hero card.

It’s fair to say the response was mixed, with players torn between whether or not the Belgium international should receive an Icon or Hero card.

“Hero, and this is from a Chelsea fan,” said one. “Hero for sure,” wrote another.

On the other hand, some argued that compared to other Icon cards in the game, Hazard is worthy of his own. “If you directly compare him to most Icons in the game currently, then he’s an icon,” said one. “Not like EA criteria for Hero or Icon is all that fair anyways,” they added.

“I honestly don’t understand how people can say Hero. He was arguably the best player in the [premier league] for like 5 years, literally iconic,” argued another.

Some debated if he even deserves a special card at all. “Neither. He was great. Just not Hero or Icon great. There are others that deserve those titles more,” one explained.