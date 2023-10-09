EA FC 24 players accuse devs of “false advertisement” in Evolutions drama

The EA FC 24 devs promised weekly Evolutions in a blog post but have fallen short of that goal just under three weeks into the game’s life cycle.

Evolutions finally delivered a method for community members to keep their favorite players viable in Ultimate Team. The new feature creates a way for cards to improve their base stats, weak foot, skill moves, and PlayStyles. Players can even learn new positions, and the first batch of Evolutions received heaps of praise from community members.

Golden Glow Up Parts one and two made it possible to upgrade a Bronze central midfielder into a gold card. Meanwhile, Pacey Protector transformed slow, bulky center backs into quick, overpowering defenders. All six Evolutions featured plenty of variety and multiple positions to improve in your squad.

Despite rave reviews, EA has yet to introduce a new Evolution since EA FC 24 started the Ultimate Edition early access period on September 22, and patience is beginning to thin.

EA FC 24 community members plead for new Evolutions

FC 24 community member Zinhja called the devs out: “EA literally said in their Pitch Notes that we will get new Evolutions each week this season.”

However, Zinhja bemoaned: “The last time we got a new Evolution was during the pre-order release, which was ~2.5 weeks ago.”

Zinhja accompanied his complaints with a quote from the devs. “In addition to the above Evolutions, we’ll be introducing new Evolutions each week within the “Welcome to Club” Season. A total of 12 Evolutions.”

Hopefully, the wait is worth it for more Evolutions, and EA added more fuel to the fire. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, EA FC 24‘s Senior Producer, Garreth Reeder, explained: “The next level that’s going to be amazing as we start doing more and more Evolutions is the ability for people to take Evolved players and keep going with them, by putting them into new Evolutions,” he said.

Reeder added that there are more Evolutions in the works, allowing fans to put cards they have already upgraded back in for another round.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the EA FC 24 devs have up their sleeves for whatever is in store next.