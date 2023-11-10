EA FC 24: How to complete Triple Threat James Maddison Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 fans can complete the new 87 OVR Triple Threat James Maddison Objectives challenge in FUT.

On November 10, the EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo officially kicked off in Football Ultimate Team. With it came a number of new cars that were inserted in packs, plus several Squad Building Challenges.

On top of that, a new Objectives challenge was released This one featured an 87 OVR Triple Threat card of Tottenham Hotspur CAM James Maddison as the marquee reward, one that is a one point upgrade from the POTM card he received earlier in the year.

Here’s how football fans can complete the Triple Threat James Maddison Objectives challenge in EA FC 24.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the Triple Threat James Maddison Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Through Balls : Assist three goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Through Balls (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Assist three goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Through Balls (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Midfield Maestros : Score and assist with midfielders in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score and assist with midfielders in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) English Excellence : Score nine goals with English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score nine goals with English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Premier League: Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your Starting 11 (reward is 83+ x2 Rated Rare Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips for EA FC 24 Triple Threat James Madison Challenge

First off, complete the EA FC 24 James Maddison Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Second, stack whatever team you’re using with English and Premier League players. Base items for Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and James Maddison can all get the job done, as can Bukayo Saka.

Additionally, those who did the Centurions Jarrod Bowen Objectives challenge from last week can also use that particular card.

This Objectives challenge will be available until November 17 at 6 PM GMT.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

