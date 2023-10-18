EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Kevin Trapp SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s how to complete the new Trailblazers Kevin Trapp SBC in EA FC 24, including the requirements and the cost to complete it.

The EA FC 24 Trailblazers program continued on October 18, when a new Squad Building Challenge that features Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was released.

This Trapp is an 87 OVR card, one with 87 Positioning and 88 Reflexes.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

EA FC 24 players will only need to complete one squad of 11 players in order to get this Trailblazers Kevin Trapp SBC done. Here are the requirements:

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Numbers of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here is a solution for the Trailblazers Kevin Trapp SBC:

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (83 OVR)

TOTW Leicy Santos (82 OVR)

GK Rui Silva (81 OVR)

CAM Ewelina Macczyk (81 OVR)

CDM Nemanja Matic (81 OVR)

CB Abby Erceg (81 OVR)

CAM Emil Forsberg (80 OVR)

In total, expect to pay 19,000 Coins for this challenge. That, however, could change depending on market fluctuation. Prices via FUTBIN.

This SBC will expire on November 1, 2023.

