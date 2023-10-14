EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr SBC in Football Ultimate Team, including requirements and the cost.

The EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo kicked off on October 13 with a number of new additions to Football Ultimate Team, including Rodrygo and Callum Wilson.

A day later, an 84 OVR Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr was added to FUT and can be obtained through a new Squad Building Challenge.

Here’s how to complete the Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr SBC.

SBC Requirements

EA FC 24 players will only need to complete one squad of 11 players in order to get this SBC done. Here are the requirements:

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Numbers of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here is a solution for the Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr SBC:

TOTW ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

In total, expect to pay 50,000 Coins for this challenge. Prices via FUTBIN.

This SBC will expire on October 28, 2023.

