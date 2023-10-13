EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Callum Wilson Objectives challenge

Here’s an overview on how to complete the Trailblazers Callum Wilson Objectives challenge in EA FC 24, plus some tips for the grind.

EA FC 24 players did quite well in terms of content on October 13. Not only did new POTM cards for Heung Min Son and Rafael Leao drop, so did a new 86 OVR Trailblazers Callum Wilson.

The Newcastle United ST’s card has some impressive stats, including 86 Pace and 88 Shooting.

Here’s a look at the objectives for the EA FC 24 Trailblazers Callum Wilson challenge, plus tips on how to get this one done.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the Trailblazers Callum Wilson Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Assist Away : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from the Premier League (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player)

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from the Premier League (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player) Technical Finisher : Score three Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

: Score three Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Brace Yourself : Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips

First off, complete the EA FC 24 Callum Wilson Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

The key for this one is to find some cheap Premier League players, or just use the ones that are in your collection. For those in need of inexpensive options, base cards for LW Raheem Sterling, ST Gabriel Jesus, CAM James Maddison, CF Cody Gakpo, and Callum Wilson himself can all be useful options.

This challenge will expire on October 20 at 6 PM BST.

