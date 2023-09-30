EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC in FUT.

On September 30, the EA Sports FC team released several new Squad Building Challenges for Football Ultimate Team.

One of those was an 84 OVR Mohammed Kudus card, and the other was an 85 OVR Squad Foundations item of Alanyaspor CDM Leroy Fer. This card has 3-Star Skill Moves, 4-Star Weak Foot, and alternate positions for CB and CM.

Here’s how to complete the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC, including requirements and the cost.

SBC Requirements

This challenge will only require players to collect 11 players to insert into a lineup. Here are the requirements for this SBC in EA FC 24:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

86+ OVR players: Min. 1

How to complete SBC

This is a solution for the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC.

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

LB Hannah Blundell (83 OVR)

GK Alyssa Naeher (83 OVR)

The Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC will only cost around 17,000 Coins, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Prices via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on December 22.

