EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Victor Boniface SBC – Solution & cost

To celebrate a strong month of August, an 83 OVR POTM Victor Boniface SBC is now available in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete it.

The EA FC team released several Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenges during the early access of EA Sports FC 24.

One was an 86 OVR for James Maddison, and another was an 83 OVR card of Leverkusen ST Victor Boniface with 3-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Here’s how to complete the POTM Boniface SBC in EA FC 24, including the requirements and cost.

Electronic Arts

SBC Requirements

This challenge will only require players to collect 11 players to insert into a lineup. Here are the requirements for the POTM Boniface SBC in EA FC 24:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

85+ OVR players: Min. 1

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

How to complete SBC

This is a solution for this particular Squad Building Challenge.

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

GK Alyssa Naeher (83 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

GK Jeremias Ledesma (82 OVR)

ST Bethany England (82 OVR)

CDM Damaris Egurrola (82 OVR)

CM Caroline Seger (82 OVR)

CDM Emily van Egmond (82 OVR)

This Squad Building Challenge will only cost around 11,000 Coins.

Prices via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on October 28.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto's EA Sports FC 24 content.

