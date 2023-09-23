EA FC 24: How to complete POTM James Maddison SBC: Solution & cost

A new POTM James Maddison SBC is now live in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete the SBC, as well as the cost necessary to add the Spurs CAM in FUT.

The early access period of EA FC 24 has treated fans of the Premier League well. Not only did a Flashback Kevin de Bruyne get released, but also a Player of the Month (POTM) James Maddison card.

Those with early access to the game, as well as those who get FC 24 on launch, will be able to complete an SBC and add an 86 OVR version of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to one’s FUT lineup.

Here’s a breakdown on how to complete the POTM James Maddison SBC, from the requirements to the total cost, in EA FC 24.

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to completed in order to get the Player of the Month Maddison. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

England

England players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: Gold Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM James Maddison SBC:

England

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

RW Barbara Bonasea (83 OVR)

CDM Yui Hasegawa (82 OVR)

ST Bethany England (82 OVR)

LB Leiha Ouahabi (82 OVR)

CDM Emily van Egmond (82 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

ST Joselu (82 OVR)

CB Abby Erceg (81 OVR)

This part of this SBC will only cost 9,000 Coins.

Premier League

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

LM Megan Rapinoe (85 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost 27,000 Coins. In total, expect to pay around 36,000 Coins for the POTM Maddison, depending on price fluctuation.

Prices via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on October 23.

