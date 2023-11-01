EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC – Solution & cost

Aston Villa ST Ollie Watkins is a Centurion. Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC and add the 87 OVR card to their FUT roster.

On November 1, the EA FC 24 team released the seventh Team of the Week and added a new Centurions card.

Aston Villa ST Ollie Watkins now has an 87 OVR Card in Football Ulitmate Team, one that is obtainable through a new Squad Building Challenge.

Here’s how to complete the Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

England

England players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

England

TOTW ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

ST Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

This part of the SBC will cost around 45,000 Coins.

Premier League

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CM Sara Däbritz (84 OVR)

CB Lisandro Martinez (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

This part costs around 65,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 110,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Centurions Ollie Watkins SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on November 15, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?