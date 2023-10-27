EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Danilo Pereira Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Centurions Danilo Pereira Objectives challenge, including a look at the four components and tips.

The EA FC 24 Centurions promo is now live in Football Ultimate Team, as several big-name stars have and will receive recognition for excellent out on the pitch with new player items.

One of the new cards added to the FUT pool was an 86 OVR Centurions Danilo Pereira, made available through a new Objectives challenge.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete the Centurions Danilo Pereira Objectives challenge in EA FC 24.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the Centurions Danilo Pereira Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Article continues after ad

Here are the four Objectives:

Portuguese Power : Score six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Portuguese players (rewards are 1,000 XP and 78+ x2 Rated Rare Player)

: Score six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Portuguese players (rewards are 1,000 XP and 78+ x2 Rated Rare Player) Ligue 1 Distribution : Assist four goals with Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 1,000 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack)

: Assist four goals with Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 1,000 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack) Top Defense : Concede one or fewer goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 1,000 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Concede one or fewer goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 1,000 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Win 6: Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Ligue 1 players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Tips

First off, complete the EA FC 24 Danilo Pereira Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Article continues after ad

Second, the key to this challenge is Portuguese and Ligue 1 players. Portugal national players like base Rafa, Pedro Goncalves, Joao Felix, and Beto are all players that can be obtained for less than 1,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) at the moment and used for this.

Pair those cards with Ligue 1 items like base Marco Asensio & Martin Terrier or even Trailblazers Ismaila Sarr, and one should be able to get this one done efficiently.

Article continues after ad

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Article continues after ad

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players