EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC – Solution & cost

The EA FC 24 Centurions promo is nearing an end, but there are still a few cards left to be found.

One of those cards is an 86 OVR of Cadiz CF ST Alvaro Negredo, one with 3-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skill Moves. This card can be obtained through a special Squad Building Challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

Here’s how to complete the Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC in EA FC 24.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

Spain players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC in EA FC 24:

CB Griedge Mbock (83 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (83 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

CDM Jorginho (83 OVR)

GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)

GK Alyssa Naeher (83 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

LB Leila Ouahabi (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 20,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Alvaro Negredo SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 23, 2023.

