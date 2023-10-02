EA FC 24 dev reveals go-to Ultimate Team formation you should try
EA FC 24 players are always looking for ways to shake up their tactics and gain the upper hand, and the game’s Senior Producer, Gareth Reeder, has shared his go-to formation in this year’s Ultimate Team.
The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team era is in full swing, and players have wasted no time building their ideal squads. With the first Champions Weekend League set to kick off on October 6, fans have been hard at work experimenting with different cards from all the leagues on offer.
Choosing the right formation and custom tactics is essential to success in EA FC 24, especially when going head-to-head with the game’s best players. Managers will spend hours trying to settle on the perfect system, but finding the best setup is no easy task.
Luckily, EA FC 24 Senior Producer, Gareth Reeder, shared the formation he’s been using in Ultimate Team so far this season.
“I’m running a 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow) right now and seeing what I can do,” Reeder said in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. “I’m always mixing it up, one striker [or] two strikers, but people are really good at this game.”
He went on to mention that he prefers a narrow formation as he likes to keep possession in the middle of the park, as opposed to other popular playstyles in EA FC 24.
“It depends on the year and the meta. I like to do short passing triangles and try to work through the middle,” he continued. “I’m not great with skill moves or playing on the wings and trying to beat people. So that’s typically how I play now.”
While many EA FC 24 players prefer to use pace and skills to create chances with wingers, the addition of Precision Passing could make Reeder’s preferred formation more viable than ever before. Consider giving it a try in your next online match.
For more on EA FC 24, check out our other guides:
