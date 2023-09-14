EA FC 24 best Saudi Pro League players: Ronaldo, Neymar Jr & more ratings

The Saudi Pro League poached top talent from every major domestic league over the offseason. And large paychecks resulted in teams chock-full of exciting EA FC 24 players.

In December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia club Al Nassar. The blockbuster transfer, worth more than $200 million, proved to be the first domino in what quickly became an avalanche of summer moves.

Chelsea spearheaded much of the activity, sending over Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy in relatively inexpensive deals. Then the next major shoe dropped, as 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema departed Madrid for the Middle East in a shocking free transfer.

Ruben Neves, Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Aymeric Laporte also packed their bags to join the up-and-coming league. And then, just when fans thought the dust had settled, Al Hilal signed Neymar for a deal of around $100 million. With so many new faces in new places, there are plenty of high-rated EA FC 24 players in the SPL.

Best Saudi Pro League players in EA FC 24: Player ratings

Here are the highest-rated Saudi Pro League players in FC 24.

EA SPORTS

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Karim Benzema Al Ittihad ST 90 -1 Neymar Jr Al Hilal LW 89 – Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 86 -4 N’Golo Kante Al Ittihad CDM 86 -3 Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli RW 86 – Sadio Mane Al Nassr CF 86 -3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal CM 86 – Yassine Bounou Al Hilal GK 85 +1 Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr CB 85 -1 Ruben Neves Al Hilal CDM 84 +1 Fabinho Al Ittihad CDM 84 -3 Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal CB 84 -3

More EA FC 24 player ratings

After a Ballon d’Or campaign of 44 goals, a Champions League trophy, and a La Liga trophy in 2022, Benzema slightly slowed down the following season. 31 total goals is certainly nothing to scoff at, but the French goal-poacher failed to make the same earth-shattering impact, and his EA FC 24 rating reflects a slight turn in form.

Meanwhile, Neymar only appeared in 60 Ligue 1 games over the last three seasons with PSG but always makes his presence known in what little time he plays. The Brazilian playmaker scored 13 goals in 20 games with PSG in 2023 and did just enough in EA’s eyes to keep an 89 overall rating.

And last but certainly not least, Cristiano Ronaldo saw a four rating decrease in EA FC 24. This marks the first time since 2007 that neither Ronaldo nor Messi is the highest-rated player in EA SPORTS’ football game. Some community members have asked if such a drastic downgrade was too harsh for Ronaldo after scoring 14 goals in his first 16 Saudi League games last season.

So, there you have it. Those are the best Saudi Pro League players in EA SPORTS FC 24.