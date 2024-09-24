Best young strikers in EA FC 25 with high potential

If you want to set yourself up for long-term success in EA FC 25 Career Mode, you’ll need a young striker that you can develop into a global superstar.

Whether you begin your Career Mode save with a lower-league club or one of Europe’s elite, you need to plan for the future. While signing one of the game’s top players ensures you can compete now, picking up one of the best young players and growing them over time guarantees trophies for years to come.

Striker is arguably the most vital position on the pitch, so here are the best high-potential STs in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

Best young strikers

Name Age Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Erling Haaland 23 91 93 Manchester City 2022-2027 172.5M 420k Victor Boniface 23 82 88 Bayer Leverkusen 2023-2028 48.5M 86k Benajmin Sesko 21 79 88 RB Leipzing 2023-2029 39.5M 46k Nicolas Jackson 23 79 84 Chelsea 2023-2033 27M 105k Goncalo Ramos 23 79 84 PSG 2023-2028 27M 75k Brian Brobbey 22 79 86 Ajax 2022-2027 36M 19k Joshua Zirkzee 23 79 86 Manchester United 2024-2029 35.5M 90k Santiago Gimenez 23 79 84 Feyenoord 2022-2027 27M 23k Rasmus Hojlund 21 78 85 Manchester United 2023-2028 29M 72k Maximillian Beier 21 78 85 Borussia Dortmund 2024-2029 29M 37k Marcos Leonardo 21 77 85 Al Hilal 2024-2029 24M 32k Endrick 17 77 91 Real Madrid 2024-2027 24M 77k Mathys Tel 18 77 88 Bayern Munich 2022-2029 23M 41k Victor Roque 19 76 87 Real Betis (On Loan from Barcelona) 2024-2025 16.5M 66k Semih Kilicsoy 18 72 88 Besiktas 2021-2028 6M 25k

Our recommendations

Benajmin Sesko

Mathys Tel

At just 21 years old, Benajmin Sesko is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and one of the best young strikers in EA FC 25. Although he has a fairly hefty price tag for a 79-rated player, his lofty 88 potential makes him a worthy investment if you’re managing a team with a big enough budget.

Mathys Tel is another well-known star with plenty of room to develop, but he costs significantly less than Sesko. Plus, with Harry Kane tearing up the Bundesliga, it shouldn’t be too hard to pry him away from Bayern Munich.

If you’re at a club that needs to be more careful with its money, then Semih Kilicsoy is the high-potential striker for you. Not only does he have an incredibly high ceiling if you’re willing to develop him, but he only costs around £6.5M, making him the best bargain on this list.

Best young players who can play striker

Name Age Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Vinicius Jr 23 90 94 Real Madrid 2018-2027 171.5M 340k Rodrygo 23 86 91 Real Madrid 2019-2028 102.5M 240k Takefusa Kubo 23 81 88 Real Sociedad 2022-2029 51.5M 46k Fares Chaibi 21 77 87 Eintracht Frankfurt 2023-2028 23.5M 28k Adrian Liso 19 67 86 Real Zaragoza 2023-2029 2.6M 5k Can Uzun 18 72 86 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024-2029 5.5M 18k Sverre Nypan 17 66 86 Rosenborg 2022-2026 2.3M 3k Karim Adeyemi 22 79 86 Borussia Dortmund 2022-2027 35.5M 43k Kenan Yildiz 19 70 85 Juventus 2023-2029 3.8M 46k Santiago Lopez 18 64 85 Independiente 2023-2026 1.9M 6k Eliesse Ben Seghir 19 74 85 Monaco 2022-2027 9M 22k Valentin Carboni 19 72 85 Marseille (On Loan from Inter Milan) 2024-2025 5.5M 37k Krisztian Lisztes 19 69 85 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024-2029 3.6M 17k Wilfried Gnonto 20 74 85 Leeds United 2022-2028 9.5M 33k Alex Baena 22 79 85 Villarreal 2022-2028 28M 37k

Players we recommend

Fares Chaibi

Sverre Nypan

Krisztian Lisztes







Although CF, LF, and RF have been mostly scrapped in FC 25 Career Mode, there are plenty of players in other positions who can develop into quality strikers. One of these is Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, who can be a force to be reckoned with through the middle with the right development plan.

The same can be said for Eintracht Frankfurt duo Fares Chaibi and Krisztian Lisztes. Both are CAMs with high dribbling and passing stats, but all it takes is a strong training plan to improve their shooting and transform them into world-beating forwards.

