Best young strikers in EA FC 25 with high potential

Nathan Warby
Endrick celebrating in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

If you want to set yourself up for long-term success in EA FC 25 Career Mode, you’ll need a young striker that you can develop into a global superstar.

Whether you begin your Career Mode save with a lower-league club or one of Europe’s elite, you need to plan for the future. While signing one of the game’s top players ensures you can compete now, picking up one of the best young players and growing them over time guarantees trophies for years to come.

Striker is arguably the most vital position on the pitch, so here are the best high-potential STs in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

Best young strikers

NameAgeRatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
Erling Haaland239193Manchester City2022-2027172.5M420k
Victor Boniface238288Bayer Leverkusen2023-202848.5M86k
Benajmin Sesko217988RB Leipzing2023-202939.5M46k
Nicolas Jackson237984Chelsea2023-203327M105k
Goncalo Ramos237984PSG2023-202827M75k
Brian Brobbey227986Ajax2022-202736M19k
Joshua Zirkzee237986Manchester United2024-202935.5M90k
Santiago Gimenez237984Feyenoord2022-202727M23k
Rasmus Hojlund217885Manchester United2023-202829M72k
Maximillian Beier217885Borussia Dortmund2024-202929M37k
Marcos Leonardo217785Al Hilal2024-202924M32k
Endrick177791Real Madrid2024-202724M77k
Mathys Tel187788Bayern Munich2022-202923M41k
Victor Roque197687Real Betis (On Loan from Barcelona)2024-202516.5M66k
Semih Kilicsoy187288Besiktas2021-20286M25k

Our recommendations

  • Benajmin Sesko
  • Mathys Tel
  • Semih Kilicsoy
  • Kilicsoy in EA FC 25
  • Tel in EA FC 25 Career Mode
  • Sesko in EA FC 25 Career Mode

At just 21 years old, Benajmin Sesko is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and one of the best young strikers in EA FC 25. Although he has a fairly hefty price tag for a 79-rated player, his lofty 88 potential makes him a worthy investment if you’re managing a team with a big enough budget.

Mathys Tel is another well-known star with plenty of room to develop, but he costs significantly less than Sesko. Plus, with Harry Kane tearing up the Bundesliga, it shouldn’t be too hard to pry him away from Bayern Munich.

If you’re at a club that needs to be more careful with its money, then Semih Kilicsoy is the high-potential striker for you. Not only does he have an incredibly high ceiling if you’re willing to develop him, but he only costs around £6.5M, making him the best bargain on this list.

Best young players who can play striker

NameAgeRatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
Vinicius Jr239094Real Madrid2018-2027171.5M340k
Rodrygo238691Real Madrid2019-2028102.5M240k
Takefusa Kubo238188Real Sociedad2022-202951.5M46k
Fares Chaibi217787Eintracht Frankfurt2023-202823.5M28k
Adrian Liso196786Real Zaragoza2023-20292.6M5k
Can Uzun187286Eintracht Frankfurt2024-20295.5M18k
Sverre Nypan176686Rosenborg2022-20262.3M3k
Karim Adeyemi227986Borussia Dortmund2022-202735.5M43k
Kenan Yildiz197085Juventus2023-20293.8M46k
Santiago Lopez186485Independiente2023-20261.9M6k
Eliesse Ben Seghir197485Monaco2022-20279M22k
Valentin Carboni197285Marseille (On Loan from Inter Milan)2024-20255.5M37k
Krisztian Lisztes196985Eintracht Frankfurt2024-20293.6M17k
Wilfried Gnonto207485Leeds United2022-20289.5M33k
Alex Baena227985Villarreal2022-202828M37k

Players we recommend

  • Fares Chaibi
  • Sverre Nypan
  • Krisztian Lisztes
  • Chaibi in EA FC 25
  • Lisztes in EA FC 25
  • Nypan in EA FC 25

Although CF, LF, and RF have been mostly scrapped in FC 25 Career Mode, there are plenty of players in other positions who can develop into quality strikers. One of these is Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, who can be a force to be reckoned with through the middle with the right development plan.

The same can be said for Eintracht Frankfurt duo Fares Chaibi and Krisztian Lisztes. Both are CAMs with high dribbling and passing stats, but all it takes is a strong training plan to improve their shooting and transform them into world-beating forwards.

Now that you’ve got the striker position covered, check the best young wingers in EA FC 25 to supply them. Or, take a look at these high-potential defenders to keep things locked down at the other end of the pitch.

