Best young strikers in EA FC 25 with high potential

Best young strikers in EA FC 25 with high potentialEA SPORTS / Dexerto
If you want to set yourself up for long-term success in EA FC 25 Career Mode, you’ll need a young striker that you can develop into a global superstar.
Whether you begin your Career Mode save with a lower-league club or one of Europe’s elite, you need to plan for the future. While signing one of the game’s top players ensures you can compete now, picking up one of the best young players and growing them over time guarantees trophies for years to come.
Striker is arguably the most vital position on the pitch, so here are the best high-potential STs in EA FC 25 Career Mode.
Best young strikers
|Name
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Erling Haaland
|23
|91
|93
|Manchester City
|2022-2027
|172.5M
|420k
|Victor Boniface
|23
|82
|88
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2023-2028
|48.5M
|86k
|Benajmin Sesko
|21
|79
|88
|RB Leipzing
|2023-2029
|39.5M
|46k
|Nicolas Jackson
|23
|79
|84
|Chelsea
|2023-2033
|27M
|105k
|Goncalo Ramos
|23
|79
|84
|PSG
|2023-2028
|27M
|75k
|Brian Brobbey
|22
|79
|86
|Ajax
|2022-2027
|36M
|19k
|Joshua Zirkzee
|23
|79
|86
|Manchester United
|2024-2029
|35.5M
|90k
|Santiago Gimenez
|23
|79
|84
|Feyenoord
|2022-2027
|27M
|23k
|Rasmus Hojlund
|21
|78
|85
|Manchester United
|2023-2028
|29M
|72k
|Maximillian Beier
|21
|78
|85
|Borussia Dortmund
|2024-2029
|29M
|37k
|Marcos Leonardo
|21
|77
|85
|Al Hilal
|2024-2029
|24M
|32k
|Endrick
|17
|77
|91
|Real Madrid
|2024-2027
|24M
|77k
|Mathys Tel
|18
|77
|88
|Bayern Munich
|2022-2029
|23M
|41k
|Victor Roque
|19
|76
|87
|Real Betis (On Loan from Barcelona)
|2024-2025
|16.5M
|66k
|Semih Kilicsoy
|18
|72
|88
|Besiktas
|2021-2028
|6M
|25k
Our recommendations
- Benajmin Sesko
- Mathys Tel
- Semih Kilicsoy
At just 21 years old, Benajmin Sesko is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and one of the best young strikers in EA FC 25. Although he has a fairly hefty price tag for a 79-rated player, his lofty 88 potential makes him a worthy investment if you’re managing a team with a big enough budget.
Mathys Tel is another well-known star with plenty of room to develop, but he costs significantly less than Sesko. Plus, with Harry Kane tearing up the Bundesliga, it shouldn’t be too hard to pry him away from Bayern Munich.
If you’re at a club that needs to be more careful with its money, then Semih Kilicsoy is the high-potential striker for you. Not only does he have an incredibly high ceiling if you’re willing to develop him, but he only costs around £6.5M, making him the best bargain on this list.
Best young players who can play striker
|Name
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Vinicius Jr
|23
|90
|94
|Real Madrid
|2018-2027
|171.5M
|340k
|Rodrygo
|23
|86
|91
|Real Madrid
|2019-2028
|102.5M
|240k
|Takefusa Kubo
|23
|81
|88
|Real Sociedad
|2022-2029
|51.5M
|46k
|Fares Chaibi
|21
|77
|87
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2023-2028
|23.5M
|28k
|Adrian Liso
|19
|67
|86
|Real Zaragoza
|2023-2029
|2.6M
|5k
|Can Uzun
|18
|72
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2024-2029
|5.5M
|18k
|Sverre Nypan
|17
|66
|86
|Rosenborg
|2022-2026
|2.3M
|3k
|Karim Adeyemi
|22
|79
|86
|Borussia Dortmund
|2022-2027
|35.5M
|43k
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|70
|85
|Juventus
|2023-2029
|3.8M
|46k
|Santiago Lopez
|18
|64
|85
|Independiente
|2023-2026
|1.9M
|6k
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|19
|74
|85
|Monaco
|2022-2027
|9M
|22k
|Valentin Carboni
|19
|72
|85
|Marseille (On Loan from Inter Milan)
|2024-2025
|5.5M
|37k
|Krisztian Lisztes
|19
|69
|85
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2024-2029
|3.6M
|17k
|Wilfried Gnonto
|20
|74
|85
|Leeds United
|2022-2028
|9.5M
|33k
|Alex Baena
|22
|79
|85
|Villarreal
|2022-2028
|28M
|37k
Players we recommend
- Fares Chaibi
- Sverre Nypan
- Krisztian Lisztes
Although CF, LF, and RF have been mostly scrapped in FC 25 Career Mode, there are plenty of players in other positions who can develop into quality strikers. One of these is Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, who can be a force to be reckoned with through the middle with the right development plan.
The same can be said for Eintracht Frankfurt duo Fares Chaibi and Krisztian Lisztes. Both are CAMs with high dribbling and passing stats, but all it takes is a strong training plan to improve their shooting and transform them into world-beating forwards.
Now that you’ve got the striker position covered, check the best young wingers in EA FC 25 to supply them. Or, take a look at these high-potential defenders to keep things locked down at the other end of the pitch.