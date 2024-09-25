Best young midfielders in EA FC 25 with high potential

GamingEA SPORTS FC

If you need a central midfielder to hold down the center of the field or push forward and create goal-scoring opportunities in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high-potential young defenders in Career Mode.

When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best central midfielders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Best young Central Midfielders (CM)

Name		AgeOverall RatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
Warren Zaire-Emery188090PSG(2022 ~2029)€44.5m€54K
Gavi198390FC Barcelona(2020~2026)€70.5M€100K
Pedri218690FC Barcelona(2020~2026)€98.5M€140K
Eduardo Camavinga218390Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2029)€73.5M€150K
Vitinha248589PSG(2022 ~ 2027)€77M€110K
Joao Neves 197988PSG(2024 ~2029)€38M€55K
Fermin217687FC Barcelona(2023 ~ 2027)€17M
€63K
Lucas Bergvall 186887Tottenham (2024 ~2029)€3M€33K
Tygo Land186486PSV(2022 ~ 2029)€1.9M€6K
Lewis Miley187286Newcastle United(2023 ~2028)€5.5M€42K
Pablo Barrios 217686Atletico Madrid (2022 ~ 2028)€17M€38K
Hugo Larsson207486Eintracht Frankfurt(2023 ~2028)€10M€22K
Javi Guerra217586Valencia(2021 ~ 2027)€12.5M€26K
Nico Rovella227886LazioOn loan from Juventus through 2025€31.5M€83K
Enzo Fernandez238286Chelsea(2023 ~2032)€43.5M€115K
Matt O’Riley237986Brighton(2024 ~2029)€35M€77K

Players we recommend

  • Joao Neves
  • Pablo Barrios
  • Hugo Larsson
PSG has too many cooks in the kitchen. Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha are world-class midfielders, and Fabian Ruiz is usually the third central midfielder for matches. PSG just signed Joao Neves during the most recent summer transfer window, but with no way into the team, we could see him asking out sooner rather than later.

Pablo Barrios finds himself in a similar situation at Atletico Madrid. The rising star is near the bottom of the pecking order of a position group that features Rodrigo De Paul, Connor Gallagher, Koke, and other talented options. It won’t be too hard to pry the star out of Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt is off to a red-hot start this season, and much of that credit goes to a young and talented roster. One of those future stars is Hugo Larsson, who could be looking for a more ambitious project in January or next year.

Best young Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
Aurelien Tchouameni248590Real Madrid (2022 ~ 2028)€74.5M€200K
Archie Gray187387Tottenham(2024 ~2030)€6.5M€38K
Arthur Vermeeren 197687RB LeppzigOn loan from Atletico Madrid €15M€33K
Kobbie Mainoo197787Manchester United (2022 ~2027)€21.5M€53K
Sandro Tonali248587Newcastle United(2023 ~2028)€55.5M€32K
Moises Caicedo228287Chelsea(2023 ~2031)€43M€110K
Manuel Ugarte238186Manchester United(2024 ~2029)€35.5M€90K
Aleksander Pavlovic207385Bayern Munich(2023 ~2029)€7M€27K
Matteo Prati207385Cagliari(2023 ~2028)€7M€11K
Romeo Lavia207585Chelsea(2023 ~2030)€11.5M€58K
Stefan Bajcetic197285SalzburgOn loan from Liverpool€5.5M€36K
Pape Matar Sarr 217985Tottenham(2021 ~2030)€26M€67K
Adam Wharton 207885Crystal Palace (2024 ~2029)€26M€53K
Nico Gonzalez227885Porto(2023 ~2028)€27M€15K
Samuele 227785Torino(2022 ~2026)€22.5M€37K

Players we recommend

  • Matteo Prati
  • Nico Gonzalez
  • Romeo Lavia
There is a long list of up-and-coming central midfielders and central attacking midfielders, but the same can’t be said about central defending midfielders. Massive European giants already have most of the best options signed to long contracts, but we have a few names in mind to keep an eye on.

Matteo Prati has 85 potential and is available from a small Italian club for around €7M. Porto has produced several world-class players and sold them to larger European clubs. Nico Gonzalez could be the next in line and also has 85 potential.

Chelsea already has its midfield pivot set in stone for the next few seasons with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Romeo Lavia will still earn plenty of playtime, but he could eventually ask for a move and would be an excellent addition to any other side.

Best young Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeamContractValueWage
Jude Bellingham 219094Real Madrid (2023 ~2029)€174.5M€280K
Jamal Musiala 218793Bayern Munich(2020 ~2026)€128M€87K
Florian Wirtz 218892Bayer Leverkusen(2020 ~2027)€133.5M€115K
Arda Guler 197890Real Madrid (2023 ~2029)€33.5M€95K
Xavi Simons218389RB LeipzigOn loan from PSG€58.5M
€79K
Franco Mastantuono 166987River Plate(2023 ~2026)€3.5M€7K
Assan Ouedraogo186987RB Leipzig(2024 ~2029)€3.5M€20K
Claudio Echeverri187187River PlateOn loan from Man City€4.8M€48K
Kendry Paez177287ndependiente del ValleJoins Chelsea in 2025€5.5M€500
Oscar Gloukh207687Salzburg(2023 ~2027)€16.5M€15K
Bejan Gruda207487Brighton(2024 ~2028)€10M€47K
Fares Chaibi217787Enitracht Frankfurt(2023 ~2028)
€23.5M
€28K
Sancet248287Athletic Club(2017 ~2032)€46M€40K
Can Uzun187286Eintracht Frankfurt(2024 ~ 029)€5.5M€18K
Sverre Nypan176686Rosenborg(2022 ~2026)€2.3M€3K
Heorhii Sudakov217786Shakhtar Donetsk(2019 ~2028)€23.5M€850
Bilal El Khannouss207686Leicester City(2024 ~2028)€16.5M€37K
Rodrigo Mora176686Porto(2023 ~2027)€2.3M€6K

Players we recommend

  • Franco Mastantuono
  • Oscar Gloukh
  • Fares Chaibi
For around €3.5M, Career mode players can sign their central attacking midfielder of the future. Since Franco Mastantuono is still only 16 years old and 69 overall, you must send him on loan for one or possibly two seasons. However, 87 potential means he will be in your starting 11 in no time.

Surprisingly, no European giant went in for Oscar Gloukh over the summer transfer window. The dynamic playmaker is already 76 overall and has eye-catching potential.

As mentioned, Eintracht Frankfurt has something special brewing this season, and Fares Chaibi has been critical to that early success. Luring the star away won’t be easy, but the move won’t be too expensive unless you wait too long.

For more on FC 25 Career mode, check out our guides on the best young wingers with potential and the best defenders to scout.

