Best young midfielders in EA FC 25 with high potential

If you need a central midfielder to hold down the center of the field or push forward and create goal-scoring opportunities in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high-potential young defenders in Career Mode.

When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best central midfielders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Best young Central Midfielders (CM)

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Warren Zaire-Emery 18 80 90 PSG (2022 ~2029) €44.5m €54K Gavi 19 83 90 FC Barcelona (2020~2026) €70.5M €100K Pedri 21 86 90 FC Barcelona (2020~2026) €98.5M €140K Eduardo Camavinga 21 83 90 Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2029) €73.5M €150K Vitinha 24 85 89 PSG (2022 ~ 2027) €77M €110K Joao Neves 19 79 88 PSG (2024 ~2029) €38M €55K Fermin 21 76 87 FC Barcelona (2023 ~ 2027) €17M

Lucas Bergvall 18 68 87 Tottenham (2024 ~2029) €3M €33K Tygo Land 18 64 86 PSV (2022 ~ 2029) €1.9M €6K Lewis Miley 18 72 86 Newcastle United (2023 ~2028) €5.5M €42K Pablo Barrios 21 76 86 Atletico Madrid (2022 ~ 2028) €17M €38K Hugo Larsson 20 74 86 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~2028) €10M €22K Javi Guerra 21 75 86 Valencia (2021 ~ 2027) €12.5M €26K Nico Rovella 22 78 86 Lazio On loan from Juventus through 2025 €31.5M €83K Enzo Fernandez 23 82 86 Chelsea (2023 ~2032) €43.5M €115K Matt O’Riley 23 79 86 Brighton (2024 ~2029) €35M €77K

Players we recommend

Joao Neves

Pablo Barrios

Hugo Larsson







PSG has too many cooks in the kitchen. Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha are world-class midfielders, and Fabian Ruiz is usually the third central midfielder for matches. PSG just signed Joao Neves during the most recent summer transfer window, but with no way into the team, we could see him asking out sooner rather than later.

Pablo Barrios finds himself in a similar situation at Atletico Madrid. The rising star is near the bottom of the pecking order of a position group that features Rodrigo De Paul, Connor Gallagher, Koke, and other talented options. It won’t be too hard to pry the star out of Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt is off to a red-hot start this season, and much of that credit goes to a young and talented roster. One of those future stars is Hugo Larsson, who could be looking for a more ambitious project in January or next year.

Best young Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Aurelien Tchouameni 24 85 90 Real Madrid (2022 ~ 2028) €74.5M €200K Archie Gray 18 73 87 Tottenham (2024 ~2030) €6.5M €38K Arthur Vermeeren 19 76 87 RB Leppzig On loan from Atletico Madrid €15M €33K Kobbie Mainoo 19 77 87 Manchester United (2022 ~2027) €21.5M €53K Sandro Tonali 24 85 87 Newcastle United (2023 ~2028) €55.5M €32K Moises Caicedo 22 82 87 Chelsea (2023 ~2031) €43M €110K Manuel Ugarte 23 81 86 Manchester United (2024 ~2029) €35.5M €90K Aleksander Pavlovic 20 73 85 Bayern Munich (2023 ~2029) €7M €27K Matteo Prati 20 73 85 Cagliari (2023 ~2028) €7M €11K Romeo Lavia 20 75 85 Chelsea (2023 ~2030) €11.5M €58K Stefan Bajcetic 19 72 85 Salzburg On loan from Liverpool €5.5M €36K Pape Matar Sarr 21 79 85 Tottenham (2021 ~2030) €26M €67K Adam Wharton 20 78 85 Crystal Palace (2024 ~2029) €26M €53K Nico Gonzalez 22 78 85 Porto (2023 ~2028) €27M €15K Samuele 22 77 85 Torino (2022 ~2026) €22.5M €37K

Players we recommend

Matteo Prati

Nico Gonzalez

Romeo Lavia







There is a long list of up-and-coming central midfielders and central attacking midfielders, but the same can’t be said about central defending midfielders. Massive European giants already have most of the best options signed to long contracts, but we have a few names in mind to keep an eye on.

Matteo Prati has 85 potential and is available from a small Italian club for around €7M. Porto has produced several world-class players and sold them to larger European clubs. Nico Gonzalez could be the next in line and also has 85 potential.

Chelsea already has its midfield pivot set in stone for the next few seasons with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Romeo Lavia will still earn plenty of playtime, but he could eventually ask for a move and would be an excellent addition to any other side.

Best young Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team Contract Value Wage Jude Bellingham 21 90 94 Real Madrid (2023 ~2029) €174.5M €280K Jamal Musiala 21 87 93 Bayern Munich (2020 ~2026) €128M €87K Florian Wirtz 21 88 92 Bayer Leverkusen (2020 ~2027) €133.5M €115K Arda Guler 19 78 90 Real Madrid (2023 ~2029) €33.5M €95K Xavi Simons 21 83 89 RB Leipzig On loan from PSG €58.5M

€79K Franco Mastantuono 16 69 87 River Plate (2023 ~2026) €3.5M €7K Assan Ouedraogo 18 69 87 RB Leipzig (2024 ~2029) €3.5M €20K Claudio Echeverri 18 71 87 River Plate On loan from Man City €4.8M €48K Kendry Paez 17 72 87 ndependiente del Valle Joins Chelsea in 2025 €5.5M €500 Oscar Gloukh 20 76 87 Salzburg (2023 ~2027) €16.5M €15K Bejan Gruda 20 74 87 Brighton (2024 ~2028) €10M €47K Fares Chaibi 21 77 87 Enitracht Frankfurt (2023 ~2028)

€28K Sancet 24 82 87 Athletic Club (2017 ~2032) €46M €40K Can Uzun 18 72 86 Eintracht Frankfurt (2024 ~ 029) €5.5M €18K Sverre Nypan 17 66 86 Rosenborg (2022 ~2026) €2.3M €3K Heorhii Sudakov 21 77 86 Shakhtar Donetsk (2019 ~2028) €23.5M €850 Bilal El Khannouss 20 76 86 Leicester City (2024 ~2028) €16.5M €37K Rodrigo Mora 17 66 86 Porto (2023 ~2027) €2.3M €6K

Players we recommend

Franco Mastantuono

Oscar Gloukh

Fares Chaibi







For around €3.5M, Career mode players can sign their central attacking midfielder of the future. Since Franco Mastantuono is still only 16 years old and 69 overall, you must send him on loan for one or possibly two seasons. However, 87 potential means he will be in your starting 11 in no time.

Surprisingly, no European giant went in for Oscar Gloukh over the summer transfer window. The dynamic playmaker is already 76 overall and has eye-catching potential.

As mentioned, Eintracht Frankfurt has something special brewing this season, and Fares Chaibi has been critical to that early success. Luring the star away won’t be easy, but the move won’t be too expensive unless you wait too long.

For more on FC 25 Career mode, check out our guides on the best young wingers with potential and the best defenders to scout.