Best young midfielders in EA FC 25 with high potential

Best young midfielders in EA FC 25 with high potentialDexerto
If you need a central midfielder to hold down the center of the field or push forward and create goal-scoring opportunities in EA FC 25, we compiled a list of the best high-potential young defenders in Career Mode.
When Career Mode fans construct their lineup, finding players with their preferred roles comes into play whether you are either developing youth academy prospects or creating a transfer shortlist.
Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best central midfielders in the game, noting their age (under 24), overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.
Best young Central Midfielders (CM)
Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|18
|80
|90
|PSG
|(2022 ~2029)
|€44.5m
|€54K
|Gavi
|19
|83
|90
|FC Barcelona
|(2020~2026)
|€70.5M
|€100K
|Pedri
|21
|86
|90
|FC Barcelona
|(2020~2026)
|€98.5M
|€140K
|Eduardo Camavinga
|21
|83
|90
|Real Madrid
|(2021 ~ 2029)
|€73.5M
|€150K
|Vitinha
|24
|85
|89
|PSG
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€77M
|€110K
|Joao Neves
|19
|79
|88
|PSG
|(2024 ~2029)
|€38M
|€55K
|Fermin
|21
|76
|87
|FC Barcelona
|(2023 ~ 2027)
|€17M
€63K
|Lucas Bergvall
|18
|68
|87
|Tottenham
|(2024 ~2029)
|€3M
|€33K
|Tygo Land
|18
|64
|86
|PSV
|(2022 ~ 2029)
|€1.9M
|€6K
|Lewis Miley
|18
|72
|86
|Newcastle United
|(2023 ~2028)
|€5.5M
|€42K
|Pablo Barrios
|21
|76
|86
|Atletico Madrid
|(2022 ~ 2028)
|€17M
|€38K
|Hugo Larsson
|20
|74
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|(2023 ~2028)
|€10M
|€22K
|Javi Guerra
|21
|75
|86
|Valencia
|(2021 ~ 2027)
|€12.5M
|€26K
|Nico Rovella
|22
|78
|86
|Lazio
|On loan from Juventus through 2025
|€31.5M
|€83K
|Enzo Fernandez
|23
|82
|86
|Chelsea
|(2023 ~2032)
|€43.5M
|€115K
|Matt O’Riley
|23
|79
|86
|Brighton
|(2024 ~2029)
|€35M
|€77K
Players we recommend
- Joao Neves
- Pablo Barrios
- Hugo Larsson
PSG has too many cooks in the kitchen. Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha are world-class midfielders, and Fabian Ruiz is usually the third central midfielder for matches. PSG just signed Joao Neves during the most recent summer transfer window, but with no way into the team, we could see him asking out sooner rather than later.
Pablo Barrios finds himself in a similar situation at Atletico Madrid. The rising star is near the bottom of the pecking order of a position group that features Rodrigo De Paul, Connor Gallagher, Koke, and other talented options. It won’t be too hard to pry the star out of Madrid.
Eintracht Frankfurt is off to a red-hot start this season, and much of that credit goes to a young and talented roster. One of those future stars is Hugo Larsson, who could be looking for a more ambitious project in January or next year.
Best young Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|24
|85
|90
|Real Madrid
|(2022 ~ 2028)
|€74.5M
|€200K
|Archie Gray
|18
|73
|87
|Tottenham
|(2024 ~2030)
|€6.5M
|€38K
|Arthur Vermeeren
|19
|76
|87
|RB Leppzig
|On loan from Atletico Madrid
|€15M
|€33K
|Kobbie Mainoo
|19
|77
|87
|Manchester United
|(2022 ~2027)
|€21.5M
|€53K
|Sandro Tonali
|24
|85
|87
|Newcastle United
|(2023 ~2028)
|€55.5M
|€32K
|Moises Caicedo
|22
|82
|87
|Chelsea
|(2023 ~2031)
|€43M
|€110K
|Manuel Ugarte
|23
|81
|86
|Manchester United
|(2024 ~2029)
|€35.5M
|€90K
|Aleksander Pavlovic
|20
|73
|85
|Bayern Munich
|(2023 ~2029)
|€7M
|€27K
|Matteo Prati
|20
|73
|85
|Cagliari
|(2023 ~2028)
|€7M
|€11K
|Romeo Lavia
|20
|75
|85
|Chelsea
|(2023 ~2030)
|€11.5M
|€58K
|Stefan Bajcetic
|19
|72
|85
|Salzburg
|On loan from Liverpool
|€5.5M
|€36K
|Pape Matar Sarr
|21
|79
|85
|Tottenham
|(2021 ~2030)
|€26M
|€67K
|Adam Wharton
|20
|78
|85
|Crystal Palace
|(2024 ~2029)
|€26M
|€53K
|Nico Gonzalez
|22
|78
|85
|Porto
|(2023 ~2028)
|€27M
|€15K
|Samuele
|22
|77
|85
|Torino
|(2022 ~2026)
|€22.5M
|€37K
Players we recommend
- Matteo Prati
- Nico Gonzalez
- Romeo Lavia
There is a long list of up-and-coming central midfielders and central attacking midfielders, but the same can’t be said about central defending midfielders. Massive European giants already have most of the best options signed to long contracts, but we have a few names in mind to keep an eye on.
Matteo Prati has 85 potential and is available from a small Italian club for around €7M. Porto has produced several world-class players and sold them to larger European clubs. Nico Gonzalez could be the next in line and also has 85 potential.
Chelsea already has its midfield pivot set in stone for the next few seasons with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Romeo Lavia will still earn plenty of playtime, but he could eventually ask for a move and would be an excellent addition to any other side.
Best young Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team
|Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Jude Bellingham
|21
|90
|94
|Real Madrid
|(2023 ~2029)
|€174.5M
|€280K
|Jamal Musiala
|21
|87
|93
|Bayern Munich
|(2020 ~2026)
|€128M
|€87K
|Florian Wirtz
|21
|88
|92
|Bayer Leverkusen
|(2020 ~2027)
|€133.5M
|€115K
|Arda Guler
|19
|78
|90
|Real Madrid
|(2023 ~2029)
|€33.5M
|€95K
|Xavi Simons
|21
|83
|89
|RB Leipzig
|On loan from PSG
|€58.5M
€79K
|Franco Mastantuono
|16
|69
|87
|River Plate
|(2023 ~2026)
|€3.5M
|€7K
|Assan Ouedraogo
|18
|69
|87
|RB Leipzig
|(2024 ~2029)
|€3.5M
|€20K
|Claudio Echeverri
|18
|71
|87
|River Plate
|On loan from Man City
|€4.8M
|€48K
|Kendry Paez
|17
|72
|87
|ndependiente del Valle
|Joins Chelsea in 2025
|€5.5M
|€500
|Oscar Gloukh
|20
|76
|87
|Salzburg
|(2023 ~2027)
|€16.5M
|€15K
|Bejan Gruda
|20
|74
|87
|Brighton
|(2024 ~2028)
|€10M
|€47K
|Fares Chaibi
|21
|77
|87
|Enitracht Frankfurt
|(2023 ~2028)
€23.5M
|€28K
|Sancet
|24
|82
|87
|Athletic Club
|(2017 ~2032)
|€46M
|€40K
|Can Uzun
|18
|72
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|(2024 ~ 029)
|€5.5M
|€18K
|Sverre Nypan
|17
|66
|86
|Rosenborg
|(2022 ~2026)
|€2.3M
|€3K
|Heorhii Sudakov
|21
|77
|86
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|(2019 ~2028)
|€23.5M
|€850
|Bilal El Khannouss
|20
|76
|86
|Leicester City
|(2024 ~2028)
|€16.5M
|€37K
|Rodrigo Mora
|17
|66
|86
|Porto
|(2023 ~2027)
|€2.3M
|€6K
Players we recommend
- Franco Mastantuono
- Oscar Gloukh
- Fares Chaibi
For around €3.5M, Career mode players can sign their central attacking midfielder of the future. Since Franco Mastantuono is still only 16 years old and 69 overall, you must send him on loan for one or possibly two seasons. However, 87 potential means he will be in your starting 11 in no time.
Surprisingly, no European giant went in for Oscar Gloukh over the summer transfer window. The dynamic playmaker is already 76 overall and has eye-catching potential.
As mentioned, Eintracht Frankfurt has something special brewing this season, and Fares Chaibi has been critical to that early success. Luring the star away won’t be easy, but the move won’t be too expensive unless you wait too long.
For more on FC 25 Career mode, check out our guides on the best young wingers with potential and the best defenders to scout.