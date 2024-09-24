Best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25 with high potential

Best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25 with high potentialEA SPORTS/DEXERTO
If you’re looking to keep your goal clean, here’s our shortlist of the best young goalkeepers EA FC 25 has to offer.
Having a top goalkeeper safeguarding your goal is as important as having an outstanding Striker making goals. Luckily for players, EA Sports newest game has plenty of those on offer.
Of course, signing an already talented and recognized player is the best choice. However, they can be extremely expensive. That’s why our list of young goalkeepers considers everything, from their Age and Potential to their Stats and also price.
50 Best young goalkeepers
Here are the best goalkeepers (GKs) under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:
|PLAYER
|AGE
|OVERALL RATING
|POTENTIAL
|TEAM
|CONTRACT
|VALUE
|WAGE
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|23
|85
|88
|Valencia CF
|(2025 ~ On loan)
|€57.5M
|€68K
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|23
|85
|90
|Paris FC women
|2025
|€59M
|€27K
|Diogo Costa
|24
|84
|90
|FC Porto
|(2016 ~ 2027)
|€54M
|€14K
|Cata Coll
|23
|83
|TBD
|FC Barcelona
|TBD
|€XM
|€XK
|Marco Carnesecchi
|24
|82
|87
|Atalanta
|(2019 ~ 2026)
|€37M
|€39K
|Lucas Mantela
|24
|82
|82
|Palmeiras
|(2024 ~ 2027)
|€26M
|€26K
|Lucas Chevalier
|22
|80
|86
|LOSC Lille
|(2018 ~ 2027)
|€27.5M
|€19K
|Khiara Keating
|20
|80
|88
|Manchester City
|2027
|€44M
|€14K
|Dorde Petrovic
|24
|79
|83
|Strasbourg
|(2025 ~ On loan)
|€20M
|€52K
|Marcin Bulka
|24
|79
|85
|Nice
|(2022 ~ 2026)
|€22.5M
|€18K
|Maria-Luisa Grohs
|23
|79
|86
|FC Bayern
|2025
|€27M
|€20K
|Stina Johannes
|24
|79
|83
|Frankfurt
|2025
|€18M
|€18K
|Elene Lete
|22
|79
|TBD
|Real Sociedad
|TBD
|€XM
|€XK
|Adriana Nanclares
|22
|79
|86
|Athletic Club
|2027
|€27.5M
|€12K
|Guillaume Restes
|19
|78
|88
|Toulouse FC
|(2021 ~ 2028)
|€26M
|€8K
|Anatoliy Trubin
|22
|78
|86
|Benfica
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€27.5M
|€8K
|Hannah Hampton
|23
|78
|86
|Chelsea
|2026
|€24.5M
|€18K
|Julen Agirrezabala
|23
|77
|85
|Athletic Club
|(2018 ~ 2027)
|€20M
|€15K
|Filip Jörgensen
|22
|77
|86
|Chelsea
|(2024 ~ 2031)
|€20.5M
|€45K
|Yehvann Diouf
|24
|77
|82
|Stade de Reims
|(2019 ~ 2027)
|€13M
|€12K
|Radoslaw Majecki
|24
|77
|84
|Monaco
|(2020 ~ 2028)
|€18M
|€18K
|Rafaela Borggräfe
|24
|77
|81
|SC Freiburg
|2025
|€11M
|€12K
|María Valenzuela
|21
|77
|84
|Levante Badalona
|2025
|€16.5M
|€7.5K
|Ena Mahmutovic
|20
|77
|85
|FC Bayern München
|2026
|€18M
|€13.5K
|Enith Salón
|23
|77
|87
|Valencia CF
|2025
|€18.5M
|€7.5K
|Andrea Tarazona
|20
|77
|85
|Levante UD
|2026
|€18M
|€11K
|Joan García
|23
|76
|83
|Espanyol
|(2020 ~ 2028)
|€13M
|€11K
|Luiz Júnior
|23
|76
|84
|Villareal
|(2024 ~ 2030)
|€14.5M
|€16K
|Bart Verbruggen
|21
|76
|84
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€14.5M
|€25K
|Dominik Kotarski
|24
|76
|81
|PAOK
|(2022 ~ 2026)
|€9M
|€700
|Mads Hermansen
|23
|76
|82
|Manchester City
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€9.5M
|€23K
|Matej Kovár
|24
|76
|83
|Bayern 04 Leverkusen
|(2023 ~ 2027)
|€13M
|€28K
|Justine Lerond
|24
|76
|81
|Montpellier
|2025
|€8M
|€11.5K
|Franco Israel
|24
|75
|83
|Sporting CP
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€11M
|€6K
|Andrew da Silva
|23
|75
|82
|Gil Vicente
|(2021 ~ 2026)
|€9.5M
|€6K
|Maarten Vanderboordt
|22
|75
|83
|RB Leipzig
|(2024 ~ 2029)
|€11M
|€20K
|Olivie Lukásová
|23
|75
|82
|Roma
|2027
|€8.5M
|€14K
|Marie Petiteau
|22
|75
|84
|Montpellier
|2025
|€10M
|€11K
|Arnau Tenas
|23
|74
|82
|Paris Saint Germain
|(2023 ~ 2026)
|€8M
|€26K
|Leo Román
|23
|74
|82
|Mallorca
|(2020 ~ 2026)
|€8M
|€12K
|Elia Caprile
|22
|74
|84
|Napoli
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€8M
|€33K
|Stefano Turati
|22
|74
|83
|Monza
|(2025 ~ On loan)
|€8M
|€2K
|Illan Meslier
|24
|74
|81
|Leeds United
|(2020 ~ 2026)
|€7M
|€22K
|Jonas Urbig
|20
|73
|84
|FC Köln
|(2021 ~ 2026)
|€6M
|€4K
|James Trafford
|21
|73
|84
|Burnley
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€6M
|€16K
|Diant Ramaj
|22
|73
|83
|Ajax
|(2023 ~ 2028)
|€6M
|€6K
|Gavin Buzunu
|22
|73
|82
|Southampton
|(2022 ~ 2027)
|€6M
|€20K
|Antonín Kinský
|21
|74
|82
|Slavia Praha
|(2024 ~ 2026)
|€8M
|€500
|Dennis Seimen
|18
|63
|84
|VfB Stuttgart
|(2023 ~ 2029)
|€1.4M
|€4K
|Mike Penders
|18
|65
|83
|Genk
|(2024 ~ 2032)
|€1.6M
|€4K
Top 3 young goalkeepers
Based on their ratings and potential, we recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25:
- Diogo Costa
- Marco Carnesecchi
- Lucas Chevalier
Diogo Costa is the only goalkeeper under 24 that reaches a 90 potential and that’s why it’s the ultimate best pick to safeguard your goal. At 54 million, he’s one of the most expensive choices in our ranking, but the Portuguese goalkeeper has incredible reflexes and four PlayStyles.
The Atalanta goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi, is the cheapest out of the top 3, but that doesn’t mean he’s less than Costa or Mamardashvili. Carnesecchi has good reflexes, and along with his great diving stat, he can reach any ball thrown at him. Plus, his Rush Out PlayStyle allows him to come out of the box to intercept balls.
The French Lucas Chevalier is the youngest of the bunch. However, he’s the most similar to the incredible Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was loaned to Valencia by Liverpool and is out of reach. Chevalier has a good 81 OVR with the possibility to take it up to 86, plus good reflexes, handling, and diving.
Best cheap young goalkeepers
These are our recommendations for the best young goalkeepers while staying on an under €30M budget:
- Guillaume Restes
- Elia Caprile
- Bart Verbruggen
Despite being extremely young, Guillaume Restes is one of the most talented goalkeepers in the French League under 20. If you sign him you’ll have a long time to develop his full potential, which can go up from 78 to an incredible 88. He already has good reflexes and diving, so you’ll have a good base to start with.
Elia Caprile might be a little older, and his potential is lower than Restes’, but he is the cheapest to buy out of the three options and has incredible stats, including better reflexes and great positioning.
The second youngest goalkeeper with the highest potential is Bart Verbruggen. He’s got the best reflexes (81) and is good at diving and kicking. However, Verbruggen will need to work on his speed and positioning to truly become a valuable player.
Best young female goalkeepers
Now that users can play Career Mode with the five of the top leagues in women’s football, here are our top picks for best young female goalkeepers in EA FC 25:
- Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Cata Coll
- Khiara Keating
Chiamaka Nnadozie is currently the number one female goalkeeper under 24 years. Nnadozie not only has an incredibly high OVR but also super fast reflexes that go along with her footwork PlayStayle, which allows her to perform foot saves.
Barcelona’s Cata Coll helped the team earn another Champions League trophy the past season and boasts an incredible 83 OVR. Coll is one of the goalkeepers with the best reflexes (89) and her Cross Claimer PlayStyles helps her cover crosses faster.
Khiara Keating has an incredible 83 OVR at only 20 years old. With plenty of space to train and develop, Keating already has incredible Kicking stats and two PlayStyles that allow her to dive further and give more accurate and faster passes.
Those are the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25. Don’t forget to check the best loan players in Career Mode, as well as the best teams to start with and the ultimate camera settings to enhance your experience.