Best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25 with high potential

If you’re looking to keep your goal clean, here’s our shortlist of the best young goalkeepers EA FC 25 has to offer.

Having a top goalkeeper safeguarding your goal is as important as having an outstanding Striker making goals. Luckily for players, EA Sports newest game has plenty of those on offer.

Of course, signing an already talented and recognized player is the best choice. However, they can be extremely expensive. That’s why our list of young goalkeepers considers everything, from their Age and Potential to their Stats and also price.

50 Best young goalkeepers

Here are the best goalkeepers (GKs) under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:

PLAYER AGE OVERALL RATING POTENTIAL TEAM CONTRACT VALUE WAGE Giorgi Mamardashvili 23 85 88 Valencia CF (2025 ~ On loan) €57.5M €68K Chiamaka Nnadozie 23 85 90 Paris FC women 2025 €59M €27K Diogo Costa 24 84 90 FC Porto (2016 ~ 2027) €54M €14K Cata Coll 23 83 TBD FC Barcelona TBD €XM €XK Marco Carnesecchi 24 82 87 Atalanta (2019 ~ 2026) €37M €39K Lucas Mantela 24 82 82 Palmeiras (2024 ~ 2027) €26M €26K Lucas Chevalier 22 80 86 LOSC Lille (2018 ~ 2027) €27.5M €19K Khiara Keating 20 80 88 Manchester City 2027 €44M €14K Dorde Petrovic 24 79 83 Strasbourg (2025 ~ On loan) €20M €52K Marcin Bulka 24 79 85 Nice (2022 ~ 2026) €22.5M €18K Maria-Luisa Grohs 23 79 86 FC Bayern 2025 €27M €20K Stina Johannes 24 79 83 Frankfurt 2025 €18M €18K Elene Lete 22 79 TBD Real Sociedad TBD €XM €XK Adriana Nanclares 22 79 86 Athletic Club 2027 €27.5M €12K Guillaume Restes 19 78 88 Toulouse FC (2021 ~ 2028) €26M €8K Anatoliy Trubin 22 78 86 Benfica (2023 ~ 2028) €27.5M €8K Hannah Hampton 23 78 86 Chelsea 2026 €24.5M €18K Julen Agirrezabala 23 77 85 Athletic Club (2018 ~ 2027) €20M €15K Filip Jörgensen 22 77 86 Chelsea (2024 ~ 2031) €20.5M €45K Yehvann Diouf 24 77 82 Stade de Reims (2019 ~ 2027) €13M €12K Radoslaw Majecki 24 77 84 Monaco (2020 ~ 2028) €18M €18K Rafaela Borggräfe 24 77 81 SC Freiburg 2025 €11M €12K María Valenzuela 21 77 84 Levante Badalona 2025 €16.5M €7.5K Ena Mahmutovic 20 77 85 FC Bayern München 2026 €18M €13.5K Enith Salón 23 77 87 Valencia CF 2025 €18.5M €7.5K Andrea Tarazona 20 77 85 Levante UD 2026 €18M €11K Joan García 23 76 83 Espanyol (2020 ~ 2028) €13M €11K Luiz Júnior 23 76 84 Villareal (2024 ~ 2030) €14.5M €16K Bart Verbruggen 21 76 84 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028) €14.5M €25K Dominik Kotarski 24 76 81 PAOK (2022 ~ 2026) €9M €700 Mads Hermansen 23 76 82 Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028) €9.5M €23K Matej Kovár 24 76 83 Bayern 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2027) €13M €28K Justine Lerond 24 76 81 Montpellier 2025 €8M €11.5K Franco Israel 24 75 83 Sporting CP (2022 ~ 2027) €11M €6K Andrew da Silva 23 75 82 Gil Vicente (2021 ~ 2026) €9.5M €6K Maarten Vanderboordt 22 75 83 RB Leipzig (2024 ~ 2029) €11M €20K Olivie Lukásová 23 75 82 Roma 2027 €8.5M €14K Marie Petiteau 22 75 84 Montpellier 2025 €10M €11K Arnau Tenas 23 74 82 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2026) €8M €26K Leo Román 23 74 82 Mallorca (2020 ~ 2026) €8M €12K Elia Caprile 22 74 84 Napoli (2023 ~ 2028) €8M €33K Stefano Turati 22 74 83 Monza (2025 ~ On loan) €8M €2K Illan Meslier 24 74 81 Leeds United (2020 ~ 2026) €7M €22K Jonas Urbig 20 73 84 FC Köln (2021 ~ 2026) €6M €4K James Trafford 21 73 84 Burnley (2023 ~ 2028) €6M €16K Diant Ramaj 22 73 83 Ajax (2023 ~ 2028) €6M €6K Gavin Buzunu 22 73 82 Southampton (2022 ~ 2027) €6M €20K Antonín Kinský 21 74 82 Slavia Praha (2024 ~ 2026) €8M €500 Dennis Seimen 18 63 84 VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2029) €1.4M €4K Mike Penders 18 65 83 Genk (2024 ~ 2032) €1.6M €4K

Top 3 young goalkeepers

Based on their ratings and potential, we recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25:

Diogo Costa

Marco Carnesecchi

Lucas Chevalier







Diogo Costa is the only goalkeeper under 24 that reaches a 90 potential and that’s why it’s the ultimate best pick to safeguard your goal. At 54 million, he’s one of the most expensive choices in our ranking, but the Portuguese goalkeeper has incredible reflexes and four PlayStyles.

The Atalanta goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi, is the cheapest out of the top 3, but that doesn’t mean he’s less than Costa or Mamardashvili. Carnesecchi has good reflexes, and along with his great diving stat, he can reach any ball thrown at him. Plus, his Rush Out PlayStyle allows him to come out of the box to intercept balls.

The French Lucas Chevalier is the youngest of the bunch. However, he’s the most similar to the incredible Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was loaned to Valencia by Liverpool and is out of reach. Chevalier has a good 81 OVR with the possibility to take it up to 86, plus good reflexes, handling, and diving.

Best cheap young goalkeepers

These are our recommendations for the best young goalkeepers while staying on an under €30M budget:

Guillaume Restes

Elia Caprile

Bart Verbruggen







Despite being extremely young, Guillaume Restes is one of the most talented goalkeepers in the French League under 20. If you sign him you’ll have a long time to develop his full potential, which can go up from 78 to an incredible 88. He already has good reflexes and diving, so you’ll have a good base to start with.

Elia Caprile might be a little older, and his potential is lower than Restes’, but he is the cheapest to buy out of the three options and has incredible stats, including better reflexes and great positioning.

The second youngest goalkeeper with the highest potential is Bart Verbruggen. He’s got the best reflexes (81) and is good at diving and kicking. However, Verbruggen will need to work on his speed and positioning to truly become a valuable player.

Best young female goalkeepers

Now that users can play Career Mode with the five of the top leagues in women’s football, here are our top picks for best young female goalkeepers in EA FC 25:

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Cata Coll

Khiara Keating

Chiamaka Nnadozie is currently the number one female goalkeeper under 24 years. Nnadozie not only has an incredibly high OVR but also super fast reflexes that go along with her footwork PlayStayle, which allows her to perform foot saves.

Barcelona’s Cata Coll helped the team earn another Champions League trophy the past season and boasts an incredible 83 OVR. Coll is one of the goalkeepers with the best reflexes (89) and her Cross Claimer PlayStyles helps her cover crosses faster.

Khiara Keating has an incredible 83 OVR at only 20 years old. With plenty of space to train and develop, Keating already has incredible Kicking stats and two PlayStyles that allow her to dive further and give more accurate and faster passes.

Those are the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25.