Best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25 with high potential

Raissa Jerez
ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers mamardashviliEA SPORTS/DEXERTO

If you’re looking to keep your goal clean, here’s our shortlist of the best young goalkeepers EA FC 25 has to offer.

Having a top goalkeeper safeguarding your goal is as important as having an outstanding Striker making goals. Luckily for players, EA Sports newest game has plenty of those on offer.

Of course, signing an already talented and recognized player is the best choice. However, they can be extremely expensive. That’s why our list of young goalkeepers considers everything, from their Age and Potential to their Stats and also price.

50 Best young goalkeepers

Here are the best goalkeepers (GKs) under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:

PLAYERAGEOVERALL RATINGPOTENTIALTEAMCONTRACTVALUEWAGE
Giorgi Mamardashvili238588Valencia CF(2025 ~ On loan)57.5M68K
Chiamaka Nnadozie238590Paris FC women202559M27K
Diogo Costa248490FC Porto(2016 ~ 2027)54M14K
Cata Coll2383TBDFC BarcelonaTBDXMXK
Marco Carnesecchi248287Atalanta(2019 ~ 2026)37M39K
Lucas Mantela248282Palmeiras(2024 ~ 2027)26M26K
Lucas Chevalier228086LOSC Lille(2018 ~ 2027)27.5M19K
Khiara Keating208088Manchester City202744M€14K
Dorde Petrovic247983Strasbourg(2025 ~ On loan)20M52K
Marcin Bulka247985Nice(2022 ~ 2026)22.5M18K
Maria-Luisa Grohs237986FC Bayern202527M20K
Stina Johannes247983Frankfurt202518M18K
Elene Lete2279TBDReal SociedadTBDXMXK
Adriana Nanclares227986Athletic Club202727.5M12K
Guillaume Restes197888Toulouse FC(2021 ~ 2028)26M8K
Anatoliy Trubin227886Benfica(2023 ~ 2028)27.5M8K
Hannah Hampton237886Chelsea202624.5M18K
Julen Agirrezabala237785Athletic Club(2018 ~ 2027)20M15K
Filip Jörgensen227786Chelsea(2024 ~ 2031)20.5M45K
Yehvann Diouf247782Stade de Reims(2019 ~ 2027)13M12K
Radoslaw Majecki247784Monaco(2020 ~ 2028)18M18K
Rafaela Borggräfe247781SC Freiburg202511M12K
María Valenzuela217784Levante Badalona202516.5M7.5K
Ena Mahmutovic207785FC Bayern München202618M13.5K
Enith Salón237787Valencia CF202518.5M7.5K
Andrea Tarazona207785Levante UD202618M11K
Joan García237683Espanyol(2020 ~ 2028)13M11K
Luiz Júnior237684Villareal(2024 ~ 2030)14.5M16K
Bart Verbruggen217684Brighton & Hove Albion(2023 ~ 2028)14.5M25K
Dominik Kotarski247681PAOK(2022 ~ 2026)9M700
Mads Hermansen237682Manchester City(2023 ~ 2028)9.5M23K
Matej Kovár247683Bayern 04 Leverkusen(2023 ~ 2027)13M28K
Justine Lerond247681Montpellier20258M11.5K
Franco Israel247583Sporting CP(2022 ~ 2027)11M6K
Andrew da Silva237582Gil Vicente(2021 ~ 2026)9.5M6K
Maarten Vanderboordt227583RB Leipzig(2024 ~ 2029)11M20K
Olivie Lukásová237582Roma20278.5M14K
Marie Petiteau227584Montpellier202510M11K
Arnau Tenas237482Paris Saint Germain(2023 ~ 2026)8M26K
Leo Román237482Mallorca(2020 ~ 2026)8M12K
Elia Caprile227484Napoli(2023 ~ 2028)8M33K
Stefano Turati227483Monza(2025 ~ On loan)8M2K
Illan Meslier247481Leeds United(2020 ~ 2026)7M22K
Jonas Urbig207384FC Köln(2021 ~ 2026)6M4K
James Trafford217384Burnley(2023 ~ 2028)6M16K
Diant Ramaj227383Ajax(2023 ~ 2028)6M6K
Gavin Buzunu227382Southampton(2022 ~ 2027)6M20K
Antonín Kinský217482Slavia Praha(2024 ~ 2026)8M500
Dennis Seimen186384VfB Stuttgart(2023 ~ 2029)1.4M4K
Mike Penders186583Genk(2024 ~ 2032)1.6M4K

Top 3 young goalkeepers

Based on their ratings and potential, we recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25:

  • Diogo Costa
  • Marco Carnesecchi
  • Lucas Chevalier
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers costa
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers carnesecchi
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers lucas chevalier

Diogo Costa is the only goalkeeper under 24 that reaches a 90 potential and that’s why it’s the ultimate best pick to safeguard your goal. At 54 million, he’s one of the most expensive choices in our ranking, but the Portuguese goalkeeper has incredible reflexes and four PlayStyles.

The Atalanta goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi, is the cheapest out of the top 3, but that doesn’t mean he’s less than Costa or Mamardashvili. Carnesecchi has good reflexes, and along with his great diving stat, he can reach any ball thrown at him. Plus, his Rush Out PlayStyle allows him to come out of the box to intercept balls.

The French Lucas Chevalier is the youngest of the bunch. However, he’s the most similar to the incredible Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was loaned to Valencia by Liverpool and is out of reach. Chevalier has a good 81 OVR with the possibility to take it up to 86, plus good reflexes, handling, and diving.

Best cheap young goalkeepers

These are our recommendations for the best young goalkeepers while staying on an under 30M budget:

  • Guillaume Restes
  • Elia Caprile
  • Bart Verbruggen
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers restes
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers caprile
  • ea fc 25 best young goalkeepers verbruggen

Despite being extremely young, Guillaume Restes is one of the most talented goalkeepers in the French League under 20. If you sign him you’ll have a long time to develop his full potential, which can go up from 78 to an incredible 88. He already has good reflexes and diving, so you’ll have a good base to start with.

Elia Caprile might be a little older, and his potential is lower than Restes’, but he is the cheapest to buy out of the three options and has incredible stats, including better reflexes and great positioning.

The second youngest goalkeeper with the highest potential is Bart Verbruggen. He’s got the best reflexes (81) and is good at diving and kicking. However, Verbruggen will need to work on his speed and positioning to truly become a valuable player.

Best young female goalkeepers

Now that users can play Career Mode with the five of the top leagues in women’s football, here are our top picks for best young female goalkeepers in EA FC 25:

  • Chiamaka Nnadozie
  • Cata Coll
  • Khiara Keating

Chiamaka Nnadozie is currently the number one female goalkeeper under 24 years. Nnadozie not only has an incredibly high OVR but also super fast reflexes that go along with her footwork PlayStayle, which allows her to perform foot saves.

Barcelona’s Cata Coll helped the team earn another Champions League trophy the past season and boasts an incredible 83 OVR. Coll is one of the goalkeepers with the best reflexes (89) and her Cross Claimer PlayStyles helps her cover crosses faster.

Khiara Keating has an incredible 83 OVR at only 20 years old. With plenty of space to train and develop, Keating already has incredible Kicking stats and two PlayStyles that allow her to dive further and give more accurate and faster passes.

Those are the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 25. Don’t forget to check the best loan players in Career Mode, as well as the best teams to start with and the ultimate camera settings to enhance your experience.

