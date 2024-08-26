Best stadiums in EA FC 25

FC 25 introduces 10 new stadiums, including De Kuip and Estadio Mas Monumental, two of the most iconic venues in soccer history. After tallying the latest additions, there are 125 authentic stadiums in the game, and fans have an impressive slate of locales.

In addition to that, FC 25 features over 19,000 players and 700 teams spread across over 30 leagues. If that wasn’t enough, the franchise also has rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Conference League and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

For all of those massive matches in each prestigious tournament, you need the right environment, and there are plenty of great options.

10 best stadiums in FC 25

Orange Velodrome (Marseille)

EA Sports

Home to around 65,000 raucous fans every match day, the Orange Velodrome provides one of the best atmospheres in sports. It’s been a long time since Marseille has been one of the best teams in Europe, but that hasn’t deterred the loyal fan base from consistently selling out.

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

EA Sports

Germany’s largest stadium and Europe’s seventh-largest arena, Signal Iduna, has a capacity of around 81,000. Behind one of the goals, the 24,000-strong supporter section has earned the name “Yellow Wall” for being one of the most intimidating sections of a stadium in the world.

Estadio Monumental (River Plate)

River Plate

New to FC 25, Estadio Mas Monumental is home to a party quite unlike any other when River Plate takes the pitch. This iconic venue, constructed in 1938, seats over 84,500 spectators and has hosted a World Cup Final and four Copa America Finals. We don’t know what the render will look like without an official in-game image, but if EA nails it, this will be a must-use stadium in any game mode.

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

EA Sports

You can only mention River Plate’s stadium if you mention the arena bitter rivals Boca Juniors call home, La Bombonera. Boca Juniors has 18 million fans, accounting for around 40 percent of the country’s total population, and that’s very evident if you ever get the chance to tune into a match.

Some of the best soccer players of all time like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Lionel Messi have played there and the entire 57,000 capacity stadium bounces for each match.

De Kuip (Feyenoord)

Dethroning the likes of Ajax and PSV is never an easy task in the Netherland’s Eredivisie, but when Feyenoord has been able to pull off the feat, De Kuip’s electric atmosphere is pulsating. Despite only holding 51,000 fans in comparison to other stadiums on this list, a passionate fan base makes this venue iconic.

Celtic Park (Celtic)

EA Sports

Celtic Park has a capacity of over 60,000 which ranks as the eighth largest the United Kingdom. Whether its for an Old Firm derby against Rangers or any other Scottish Premier League game, Celtic fans are always in full voice every match day.

Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid)

EA Sports

Real Madrid’s 85,000 capacity fortress, the Santiago Bernabeu, needs no introduction. The iconic stadium has hosted some of the most important matches in soccer history, and after several renovations has established itself an architectural work of art.

San Siro (Inter & AC Milan)

EA Sports

Home to not one, but two historic soccer clubs, the San Siro is the largest stadium in Italy, hosting 80,000 fans every match day. AC Milan and Inter Milan may be arch rivals, but both passionate fan bases share a home and create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Wembley Stadium

EA Sports

Often referred to in England as “The Home of Football,” Wembley Stadium has a capacity of 90,000, making it the second largest stadium in Europe. The venue doesn’t have a Premier League host, but every year England play a majority of their matches there and holds the FA Cup Final. Since the Camp Nou isn’t in FC 25, this is the title’s largest venue.

Anfield (Liverpool)

EA Sports

It was hard to just choose one stadium from the Premier League’s top six giants, but Anfield arguably stands out most thanks to the unmatched level of heart from fans. Before every match, everyone in attendance sings You’ll Never Walk Alone and FC 25 features the song in-game.

