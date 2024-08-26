Best players in FC 25: Top 50 ratings

Best players in FC 25: Top 50 ratingsEA Sports
EA has yet to reveal a complete database of FC 25 ratings, but the top 50 players circulated online early.
Before jumping into FC 25 Ultimate Team, kick-off matches, or Career Mode for the first time, it’s essential to know the best players. Based on their performances last season, EA gave players downgrades or upgrades.
For example, rising Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham went from an 86 to a 90 overall after scoring 19 goals and adding six assists during his first season in Spain. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi still might be one of the best players in the world, but age and injuries contributed to a downgrade.
Let’s jump right into the other rating changes made.
Top 50 player ratings
Here are the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|POSITION
|UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE
|RATING
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|–
|91
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|–
|91
|3
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|CM
|+1
|91
|4
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CM
|+2
|91
|5
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|+1
|90
|6
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|CM
|-1
|90
|7
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|–
|90
|8
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|–
|90
|9
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|RW
|–
|90
|10
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|-1
|90
|11
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|+4
|90
|12
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|–
|89
|13
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|–
|89
|14
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|+1
|89
|15
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|ST
|–
|89
|16
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|–
|89
|17
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CM
|+2
|89
|18
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|+2
|89
|19
|Mapi Leon
|Barcelona
|CB
|–
|89
|20
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|+2
|89
|21
|Thibaut Courtouis
|Real Madrid
|GK
|-1
|89
|22
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|–
|89
|23
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|RW
|-2
|88
|24
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|LW
|–
|88
|25
|Jan Oblak
|Athletico Madrid
|GK
|–
|88
|26
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|+3
|88
|27
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|–
|88
|28
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|CB
|+3
|88
|29
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|-1
|88
|30
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|CB
|–
|88
|31
|Beath Mead
|Arsenal
|RW
|+1
|88
|32
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|-2
|88
|33
|Gregor Kobel
|Borussia Dortmund
|GK
|+1
|88
|34
|Marie Katoto
|PSG
|ST
|–
|88
|35
|Irene Paredes
|Barcelona
|CB
|–
|88
|36
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|CDM
|–
|88
|37
|Antoine Griezmann
|Athletico Madrid
|ST
|–
|88
|38
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|RW
|+3
|88
|39
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|GK
|–
|88
|40
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CM
|–
|88
|41
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|–
|88
|42
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|RW
|-1
|88
|43
|Debinha
|KC Current
|CAM
|–
|88
|44
|Yann Sommer
|Inter Milan
|GK
|+3
|87
|45
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|CB
|+4
|87
|46
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|CB
|+2
|87
|47
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|+1
|87
|48
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|–
|87
|49
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|GK
|+2
|87
|50
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City
|CM
|+1
|87
Once EA releases the entire database, stay tuned for the best player rating lists for every position. It’s also important to note that these ratings are subject to change during the season based on player performances.
