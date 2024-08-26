Best players in FC 25: Top 50 ratings

EA has yet to reveal a complete database of FC 25 ratings, but the top 50 players circulated online early.

Before jumping into FC 25 Ultimate Team, kick-off matches, or Career Mode for the first time, it’s essential to know the best players. Based on their performances last season, EA gave players downgrades or upgrades.

For example, rising Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham went from an 86 to a 90 overall after scoring 19 goals and adding six assists during his first season in Spain. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi still might be one of the best players in the world, but age and injuries contributed to a downgrade.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into the other rating changes made.

Top 50 player ratings

EA SPORTS

Here are the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE RATING 1 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST – 91 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST – 91 3 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM +1 91 4 Rodri Manchester City CM +2 91 5 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW +1 90 6 Alexia Putellas Barcelona CM -1 90 7 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST – 90 8 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST – 90 9 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW – 90 10 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM -1 90 11 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM +4 90 12 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB – 89 13 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK – 89 14 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST +1 89 15 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST – 89 16 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW – 89 17 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM +2 89 18 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST +2 89 19 Mapi Leon Barcelona CB – 89 20 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK +2 89 21 Thibaut Courtouis Real Madrid GK -1 89 22 Alisson Liverpool GK – 89 23 Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW -2 88 24 Guro Reiten Chelsea LW – 88 25 Jan Oblak Athletico Madrid GK – 88 26 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM +3 88 27 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM – 88 28 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB +3 88 29 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB -1 88 30 Wendie Renard Lyon CB – 88 31 Beath Mead Arsenal RW +1 88 32 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST -2 88 33 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK +1 88 34 Marie Katoto PSG ST – 88 35 Irene Paredes Barcelona CB – 88 36 Patri Guijarro Barcelona CDM – 88 37 Antoine Griezmann Athletico Madrid ST – 88 38 Phil Foden Manchester City RW +3 88 39 Christiane Endler Lyon GK – 88 40 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM – 88 41 Ederson Manchester City GK – 88 42 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW -1 88 43 Debinha KC Current CAM – 88 44 Yann Sommer Inter Milan GK +3 87 45 William Saliba Arsenal CB +4 87 46 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB +2 87 47 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM +1 87 48 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona CM – 87 49 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa GK +2 87 50 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City CM +1 87

Once EA releases the entire database, stay tuned for the best player rating lists for every position. It’s also important to note that these ratings are subject to change during the season based on player performances.

Article continues after ad

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on kits and contract expiry players to target in career mode.