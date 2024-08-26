GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best players in FC 25: Top 50 ratings

Ryan Lemay
FC 25EA Sports

EA has yet to reveal a complete database of FC 25 ratings, but the top 50 players circulated online early.

Before jumping into FC 25 Ultimate Team, kick-off matches, or Career Mode for the first time, it’s essential to know the best players. Based on their performances last season, EA gave players downgrades or upgrades.

For example, rising Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham went from an 86 to a 90 overall after scoring 19 goals and adding six assists during his first season in Spain. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi still might be one of the best players in the world, but age and injuries contributed to a downgrade.

Let’s jump right into the other rating changes made.

Top 50 player ratings

EA FC 25 dexertoEA SPORTS

Here are the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBPOSITIONUPGRADE/DOWNGRADERATING
1Kylian MbappePSGST91
2Erling HaalandManchester CityST91
3Aitana BonmatiBarcelona CM+191
4Rodri Manchester CityCM+291
5Vinicius JrReal Madrid LW+190
6Alexia PutellasBarcelona CM-190
7Sam Kerr Chelsea ST90
8Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST90
9Caroline Graham HansenBarcelona RW90
10Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM-190
11Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM+490
12Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB89
13Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona GK89
14Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST+189
15Ada HegerbergLyon ST89
16Mohamed SalahLiverpool RW89
17Martin OdegaardArsenal CM+289
18Lautaro Martinez Inter MilanST+289
19Mapi Leon Barcelona CB89
20Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK+289
21Thibaut CourtouisReal Madrid GK-189
22AlissonLiverpool GK89
23Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW-288
24Guro Reiten Chelsea LW88
25Jan Oblak Athletico Madrid GK88
26Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM+388
27Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM88
28Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB+388
29Ruben Dias Manchester City CB-188
30Wendie Renard LyonCB88
31Beath MeadArsenal RW+188
32Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST-288
33Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK+188
34Marie Katoto PSGST88
35Irene Paredes Barcelona CB88
36Patri Guijarro Barcelona CDM88
37Antoine Griezmann Athletico Madrid ST88
38Phil Foden Manchester City RW+388
39Christiane Endler Lyon GK88
40Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM88
41Ederson Manchester City GK88
42Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW-188
43Debinha KC Current CAM88
44Yann Sommer Inter Milan GK+387
45William Saliba Arsenal CB+487
46Alessandro Bastoni Inter MilanCB+287
47Jamal Musiala Bayern MunichCAM+187
48Frenkie De Jong Barcelona CM87
49Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa GK+287
50Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City CM+187

Once EA releases the entire database, stay tuned for the best player rating lists for every position. It’s also important to note that these ratings are subject to change during the season based on player performances.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on kits and contract expiry players to target in career mode.

