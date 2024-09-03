GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best loan players to sign in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Raissa Jerez
ea fc 25 dexerto 1600x900EA SPORTS

If you’re struggling with a tight budget, bringing in loan players to your team can offer a simple and cost-effective solution to all your problems, so here are the best loan signings in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

Playing as a Manager in EA FC 25’s Career Mode is an incredible experience, where you get to trace your path with total freedom while building the squad of dreams to win every possible title.

However, at the beginning of your journey, you’ll probably have a lot of budget issues – as money is quite tight – and it will be difficult for you to access big football stars. To help you out and save you some money, here are the best loan players you should sign in your Career Mode team.

Top loan players for every position

The best loan players will depend on their Overall Rating, Potential, and Wage. However, as EA FC 25 hasn’t come out yet, this list will be based on our predictions and players’ development during the latest football season.

NAMEPOSITIONAGETEAM
Elia CaprileGK21Napoli
Bart VerbruggenGK22Brighton & Hove Albion
Guillaume RestesGK19Toulouse FC
Anatoly TrubinGK22Benfica
Lucas ChevalierGK21LOSC Lille
Jorrel HatoCB18AFC Ajax
Pau CubarsíCB17FC Barcelona
Christian MawissaCB19AS Monaco
Tom RotheLWB19FC Union Berlin
Patrick DorguLB19U.S. Lecce
Tommaso BarbieriRB22US Cremonese
Kendry PáezCAM17Independiente del Valle
Claudio EcheverriCAM18River Plate
Carney ChukwuemekaCAM20Chelsea
Archie GrayCM18Tottenham Hotspur FC
Martim NetoCM21Benfica
Stefan BajceticCDM19FC Red Bull Salzburg
Ernest NuamahRW20Olympique Lyonnais
Carlos ForbsRW20Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ben DoakRW18Middlesbrough FC
Jovan ZivkovicRW18SK Rapid Wien
Octavian PopescuLW21FCSB
Yoan BonnyST20Parma
Evan FergusonST19Brighton & Hove Albion
Julien DuranvilleST18Borussia Dortmund
Youssoufa MoukokoST19OGC Nice
Paris BrunnerST18Cercle Brugge
George IlenikhenaST18AS Monaco
Nelson WeiperST19FSV Mainz

As usual, not all these players will be immediately available for loans when you search for them, as some are important pieces for their teams. However, when you decide which ones to pursue, you must approach the team directly to enquire about their availability in order to get the conversation – and negotiation – going.

Loans may vary from six months to two years, though a buy clause can be included. Just remember to check if your budget can cover their wages before making an offer.

Best goalkeepers to loan in Career Mode

Out of all the options listed, these are our top recommendations for the best goalkeepers to loan in EA FC 25.

  • Elia Caprile (Italy)
  • Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)
  • Guillaume Restes (France)

Best defenders to loan in EA FC 25

To keep your side of the pitch clear, these are the best defenders to look after.

  • Jorrel Hato (Netherlands)
  • Christian Mawissa (France)
  • Patrick Dorgu (Denmark)

Best midfielders to loan in Career Mode

These are the best midfielders with both decent attack and defensive traits in EA FC 25.

  • Kendry Páez (Ecuador)
  • Archie Gray (England)
  • Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria)

Best wingers to loan in EA FC 25

Here are our recommendations for the fastest wingers to dominate matches in EA’s game.

  • Ernest Nuamah (Ghana)
  • Tom Rothe (Germany)
  • Jovan Zivkovic (Austria)

Best strikers to loan in Career Mode

Here are the strikers that will help you score plenty of goals to rise upon the leaderboards in EA FC 25.

  • Evan Ferguson (Ireland)
  • Youssoufa Moukoko (Cameroon)
  • George Ilenikhena (France)

Those are the best players to loan in EA FC 25’s Career Mode. Don’t forget to check the 100 best young players in the game, as well as the ICONS and Heroes coming to the game.

