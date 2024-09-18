Best EA FC 25 starter pack to choose in Ultimate Team

Whether you’re dropping into EA FC 25 Ultimate Team or the Web App, the first decision you’re faced with is which starter pack to choose.

Before you can start hunting down the best players in the game, you’re first presented with nine nations to pick between. The one you go for will fill your squad with players from that country, and it’s vital to make the right choice as these are the building blocks for your entire team.

But which nation should you pick for your EA FC 25 starter pack? We’ve highlighted the best options below.

Which nation starter pack should you choose?

England

If you’re planning on building a Premier League squad right off the bat in EA FC 25, then England is the starter pack for you.

Unlike the other eight nations, English players are mostly limited to the Premier League and EFL, other than a few notable exceptions like Jude Bellingham. Choosing it at the start of your Ultimate Team journey virtually guarantees plenty of players from just a handful of leagues, unlike other nations that are scattered around Europe.

This makes it very easy to transition to a full Premier League team early doors, and means you won’t to spend as much time agonizing over Chemistry. Overall, England is a nice and safe option that allows to build up to players like Haaland and Salah very quickly.

EA Sports You can choose from any of the top 9 nations.

Netherlands

At the other end of the spectrum, the Netherlands is the ideal choice if you prefer to create hybrid teams with multiple leagues represented. While the Eredivisie is naturally home to plenty of Dutch talent, you’ll also find that plenty of their countrymen have moved across to Europe’s top five leagues.

This is extremely important in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, as it allows you to stay flexible with your team. You never know what the next pack might hold, but by filling your team with Netherlands players from different leagues, you won’t have to rework your entire squad to fit in a new high-rated card.

So, whether you pull a meta striker from LaLiga or a goalkeeper from the Bundesliga, choosing the Netherlands gives you the freedom to quickly pivot to whichever league you need.

France

While our other picks are about setting up easy Chemistry links in the future, France is the best EA FC 25 starter pack in terms of sheer star power. As you can see from the depth of their national team, France is the nation with the most high-rated players in this year’s Ultimate Team, so a full French team is likely to be very strong early on.

Of course, you won’t be getting Mbappe or Saliba from the first pack, but there are still plenty of lower-rated cards with impressive stats to provide you with a strong foundation. Then, you can gradually build up to the better players as you grind Division Rivals and Champions.

Overall, if you’re a player who likes to chase the meta, France is the best nation for you to choose when starting Ultimate Team.

With all this being said, it’s important to remember that your starter pack isn’t the be-all and end-all. If you’re someone who plays regularly, you’ll be earning new players all the time, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble changing to a new league or nation if you’re willing to grind.

There are also regular promos like Total Rush, which bring special cards that could change the direction of your team in an instant, as well as Evolutions to upgrade the cards you’ve already got.