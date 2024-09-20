Best EA FC 25 camera settings for Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, Rush & Career Mode

Regardless of which EA FC 25 game mode you spend most of your time in, having the best camera settings is a massive difference maker.

The default camera settings in EA FC 25 achieve impressive graphic fidelity but are too zoomed in for players to understand what’s going on around them. With that in mind, we have better recommendations for what settings players should use in every game mode.

Best camera settings in EA FC 25

Dexerto

Tele Broadcast

Height: Anywhere between 12 and 17

Camera Zoom: 0

We recommend using Tele Broadcast as the Single Player and Multiplayer camera. However, instead of the default camera settings, we found that using a custom height of anywhere between 12 and 17 gives players a better view of the whole field without being too far zoomed in.

If players still feel like they don’t have a wide enough view of the field, Co-op is also an excellent option for offline and online matches, as users can see all their players.

In saying that, we believe that Tele Broadcast is a better option because being more zoomed in makes it easier to dribble and defend because you are closer to the action.

Ultimate Team

For Ultimate Team matches, the best camera settings above work well for Squad Battles, Division Rivals, FUT Champs, or any game mode.

Pro Clubs

Dexerto

Co-op

Height: 20

Camera Zoom: 0

Unlike Single Player and Multiplayer matches, you should want to be as zoomed out as possible in Clubs. Because if you are a winger or a striker, it’s critical to know when you should time your run in behind the defense.

Along the same lines, defenders and midfielders will want to see upfield so they can evaluate the best course of action.

Rush

Dexerto

Rush Broadcast

Height: Default

Camera Zoom: Default

Rush takes place on a smaller field, meaning you won’t need to zoom out too much. The Rush Broadcast camera provides a perfect angle to see everything you need to during a match.

Player Career

Dexerto

Pro

Height: Default

Camera Zoom: Default

Pro is a unique camera setting designed for Player Career mode. Instead of a side-to-side perspective, the top-down angle better represents what it would be like to be on the field as an individual player.

Users can also use our best settings for Single Player and Multiplayer matches in this game mode, but we believe that Pro offers a more authentic experience.

How to change your camera angle in FC 25

Dexerto

Here’s how to change your camera angle:

Load up the main EA FC 25 menu Click the cog icon in the top left, called ‘Customise‘ Click ‘Settings‘ and then ‘Game Settings‘ Press RB (Xbox) or R1 (PlayStation) to get to ‘Camera‘ Select ‘Custom‘ on the Custom Camera settings option Make any edits you want from there!

You can also edit your camera by pausing during a game and following the same process.

If you’re unhappy with the changes or made a mistake, reset your camera settings by pressing Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox).

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on the best Stadiums and kit options.