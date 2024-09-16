GamingEA SPORTS FC

All songs in EA FC 25 soundtrack

Ryan Lemay
Lauren James dribbling in FC 25EA Sports

Regardless of which music genre you prefer, EA FC 25’s new soundtrack features a wide range of songs and artists worldwide.

It’s essential to have a memorable soundtrack in FC titles because players spend a lot of time on the menus crafting SBCs, building different teams, or changing tactics in Ultimate Team.

In addition, Career Mode fans spend most of their time on the menus scouting prospects, engaging in transfer negotiations, and fine-tuning game plans. If community members don’t enjoy what they are listening to in the background, it makes doing all off-field tasks less enjoyable.

With that in mind, let’s look at what EA has in store for FC 25’s selection of new music.

EA FC 25 full tracklist

Phil Foden dribbling in EA FC 25EA SPORTS

FC 25 features 117 songs from artists across countries, including Billie Eilish, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and Glass Animals. This soundtrack has something for everyone, ranging from rap and electronic to alternative rock and Reggaeton.

At launch, there will be 114 songs, including several unreleased songs from Coldplay, Delfina Dib, FKA Twigs, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. The three songs missing will be added through post-launch updates.

Here’s the full tracklist for EA FC 25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:

Song NameArtist
So Cold Balu Brigada
Cartwheels Soft Launch
Midwest Indigo Twenty One Pilots
NeverenderJustice, Tame Impala
Starbuster Fontaines D.C.
Sympathy is a knife Charlie XCX
Black&Blue Vince Staples
A Tear in Space Glass Animals
Cheerleader Porter Robinson
King of Sweeden Future Islands
The End Justice, Thundercat
Daisies Good Neighbours
Flicker of Light Lola Young
CHIHIROBillie Eilish
GangstaFree Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak
TrustJordan Rakei
Everybody’s Different Joe P
Big Time Nothing St. Vincent
Cards On The Table Nia Archives
Run, Run, RunMcKinley Dixon
Come Alive Phantogram
God Gave Me Feet For DancingEzra Collective and Yazmin Lacey
Places to be Anderson .Paak, Chika, and Fred Again
Prove It To You Brittany Howard
Uptight Home Countries
All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches
Looking For A Way Out Future Utopia
Shook Up FARR, Joey Bada$$, and Erick the Architect
She’s Gone, Dance OnDisclosure
Call Kasabian
Nightmares Alex Spencer
En Forma Hinds
Trouble Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes
Berghain Channel Trees, Barney Bones
Light Runner GIFT
ItsNotREEAALLLLLFred Again, Duoteque, Orion Sun
Juanita Angelica Garcia
Big Man Moonchild Sanelly and Self Esteem
Don’t AskKaeto
Should’ve KnownBuddy, Smino, Cedxric
Can’t Walk Away 49th & Main, A Little Sound
GOODTIMEShelailai
Turn The Page Overmono, The Streets
U Want More Touch Sensitive, Telenova
Vem Nono
Gardens IIILogic
Did It First Ice Spice, Central Cee
On Sight DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali
Incredible Sia, Labrinth
Apple Juice Teddy Swims
ReasonSalute, Karma Kid
CafuneSofi Tukker, Channel Trees
Weak Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu, and Vintage Culture
TAKA Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra
What Type Of Girl Am I? Empress Of
Wire 1300, Easy Mind, Oddeen
Babe RuthDawn Richard
GODMOTHERNoga Erez, Eden Ben Zakem
Roses Ether Maverick Sabre
Sama de rua Pastel
Moving Omah Lay
Black Eye SANITY, Kofi Stone
BENIN BOYS Rema, Shallipopi
What Do You Believe In Rag’n’Bone Man
Dance No More Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders
GagaJ Balvin, SAIKO
The Ryhtym Willo
Ganeni Elyanna
Break My Love RUFUS DU SOL
Escandalo Vale, YENDRY
Arcoiris Young Miko
Silence Of Love Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III, and Tiga
Futuro Amor Kat Dahlia
Today Freq Motif, Kaleta
RicherAntsLive
Heard It Like This ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae
Wikidest DJ Tseba, ELOQ
Lost in Mumbai Apashe, Geoffroy
YO LO SONE SAIKO, Omar Montes
Lights Charlotte Plank and Hybrid Minds
Fighter Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna
Soul Arka
BABEJUMADIBA
PAPIAndruss, Sam Collins
Nobody // MEBoston Bun
Makes Me Bklava, bullet tooth
Hey Hey Hey Anais, Toddla T, Nadia Rose
Dola re Dola MEDUZA, Varun Jain
LDN PLNQ Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
Feel Alive DJ Susan, Tsubaki, Awich
MIKOTO OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich
JARAHAAlok, Bro MC’s
Allergy Pa Salieu
Gwara Gwara Moonchild Sanelly
Villains Gino, P Money
Billete Ros Rabanes
My Reason NERVO, Hook N Sling
Blindside Monrroe, Sparkz
VER KACSummer Cem
Ancora, Ancora, AncoraBLANCO
DESI TRILL DJ LYAN, Chip Malkit Singh
Tainted Dpart, Niall T

