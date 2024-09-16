All songs in EA FC 25 soundtrack

Regardless of which music genre you prefer, EA FC 25’s new soundtrack features a wide range of songs and artists worldwide.

It’s essential to have a memorable soundtrack in FC titles because players spend a lot of time on the menus crafting SBCs, building different teams, or changing tactics in Ultimate Team.

In addition, Career Mode fans spend most of their time on the menus scouting prospects, engaging in transfer negotiations, and fine-tuning game plans. If community members don’t enjoy what they are listening to in the background, it makes doing all off-field tasks less enjoyable.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, let’s look at what EA has in store for FC 25’s selection of new music.

EA FC 25 full tracklist

EA SPORTS

FC 25 features 117 songs from artists across countries, including Billie Eilish, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and Glass Animals. This soundtrack has something for everyone, ranging from rap and electronic to alternative rock and Reggaeton.

Article continues after ad

At launch, there will be 114 songs, including several unreleased songs from Coldplay, Delfina Dib, FKA Twigs, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. The three songs missing will be added through post-launch updates.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full tracklist for EA FC 25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:

Song Name Artist So Cold Balu Brigada Cartwheels Soft Launch Midwest Indigo Twenty One Pilots Neverender Justice, Tame Impala Starbuster Fontaines D.C. Sympathy is a knife Charlie XCX Black&Blue Vince Staples A Tear in Space Glass Animals Cheerleader Porter Robinson King of Sweeden Future Islands The End Justice, Thundercat Daisies Good Neighbours Flicker of Light Lola Young CHIHIRO Billie Eilish Gangsta Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak Trust Jordan Rakei Everybody’s Different Joe P Big Time Nothing St. Vincent Cards On The Table Nia Archives Run, Run, Run McKinley Dixon Come Alive Phantogram God Gave Me Feet For Dancing Ezra Collective and Yazmin Lacey Places to be Anderson .Paak, Chika, and Fred Again Prove It To You Brittany Howard Uptight Home Countries All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Looking For A Way Out Future Utopia Shook Up FARR, Joey Bada$$, and Erick the Architect She’s Gone, Dance On Disclosure Call Kasabian Nightmares Alex Spencer En Forma Hinds Trouble Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes Berghain Channel Trees, Barney Bones Light Runner GIFT ItsNotREEAALLLLL Fred Again, Duoteque, Orion Sun Juanita Angelica Garcia Big Man Moonchild Sanelly and Self Esteem Don’t Ask Kaeto Should’ve Known Buddy, Smino, Cedxric Can’t Walk Away 49th & Main, A Little Sound GOODTIME Shelailai Turn The Page Overmono, The Streets U Want More Touch Sensitive, Telenova Vem Nono Gardens III Logic Did It First Ice Spice, Central Cee On Sight DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali Incredible Sia, Labrinth Apple Juice Teddy Swims Reason Salute, Karma Kid Cafune Sofi Tukker, Channel Trees Weak Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu, and Vintage Culture TAKA Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra What Type Of Girl Am I? Empress Of Wire 1300, Easy Mind, Oddeen Babe Ruth Dawn Richard GODMOTHER Noga Erez, Eden Ben Zakem Roses Ether Maverick Sabre Sama de rua Pastel Moving Omah Lay Black Eye SANITY, Kofi Stone BENIN BOYS Rema, Shallipopi What Do You Believe In Rag’n’Bone Man Dance No More Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders Gaga J Balvin, SAIKO The Ryhtym Willo Ganeni Elyanna Break My Love RUFUS DU SOL Escandalo Vale, YENDRY Arcoiris Young Miko Silence Of Love Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III, and Tiga Futuro Amor Kat Dahlia Today Freq Motif, Kaleta Richer AntsLive Heard It Like This ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae Wikidest DJ Tseba, ELOQ Lost in Mumbai Apashe, Geoffroy YO LO SONE SAIKO, Omar Montes Lights Charlotte Plank and Hybrid Minds Fighter Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna Soul Arka BABE JUMADIBA PAPI Andruss, Sam Collins Nobody // ME Boston Bun Makes Me Bklava, bullet tooth Hey Hey Hey Anais, Toddla T, Nadia Rose Dola re Dola MEDUZA, Varun Jain LDN PLNQ Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi Feel Alive DJ Susan, Tsubaki, Awich MIKOTO OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich JARAHA Alok, Bro MC’s Allergy Pa Salieu Gwara Gwara Moonchild Sanelly Villains Gino, P Money Billete Ros Rabanes My Reason NERVO, Hook N Sling Blindside Monrroe, Sparkz VER KAC Summer Cem Ancora, Ancora, Ancora BLANCO DESI TRILL DJ LYAN, Chip Malkit Singh Tainted Dpart, Niall T

For more on EA FC 25, check out our guides on all new features in every game mode and all celebrations and how to do them.