All songs in EA FC 25 soundtrack

All songs in EA FC 25 soundtrackEA Sports
Regardless of which music genre you prefer, EA FC 25’s new soundtrack features a wide range of songs and artists worldwide.
It’s essential to have a memorable soundtrack in FC titles because players spend a lot of time on the menus crafting SBCs, building different teams, or changing tactics in Ultimate Team.
In addition, Career Mode fans spend most of their time on the menus scouting prospects, engaging in transfer negotiations, and fine-tuning game plans. If community members don’t enjoy what they are listening to in the background, it makes doing all off-field tasks less enjoyable.
With that in mind, let’s look at what EA has in store for FC 25’s selection of new music.
EA FC 25 full tracklist
FC 25 features 117 songs from artists across countries, including Billie Eilish, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and Glass Animals. This soundtrack has something for everyone, ranging from rap and electronic to alternative rock and Reggaeton.
At launch, there will be 114 songs, including several unreleased songs from Coldplay, Delfina Dib, FKA Twigs, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. The three songs missing will be added through post-launch updates.
Here’s the full tracklist for EA FC 25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:
|Song Name
|Artist
|So Cold
|Balu Brigada
|Cartwheels
|Soft Launch
|Midwest Indigo
|Twenty One Pilots
|Neverender
|Justice, Tame Impala
|Starbuster
|Fontaines D.C.
|Sympathy is a knife
|Charlie XCX
|Black&Blue
|Vince Staples
|A Tear in Space
|Glass Animals
|Cheerleader
|Porter Robinson
|King of Sweeden
|Future Islands
|The End
|Justice, Thundercat
|Daisies
|Good Neighbours
|Flicker of Light
|Lola Young
|CHIHIRO
|Billie Eilish
|Gangsta
|Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak
|Trust
|Jordan Rakei
|Everybody’s Different
|Joe P
|Big Time Nothing
|St. Vincent
|Cards On The Table
|Nia Archives
|Run, Run, Run
|McKinley Dixon
|Come Alive
|Phantogram
|God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
|Ezra Collective and Yazmin Lacey
|Places to be
|Anderson .Paak, Chika, and Fred Again
|Prove It To You
|Brittany Howard
|Uptight
|Home Countries
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|Looking For A Way Out
|Future Utopia
|Shook Up
|FARR, Joey Bada$$, and Erick the Architect
|She’s Gone, Dance On
|Disclosure
|Call
|Kasabian
|Nightmares
|Alex Spencer
|En Forma
|Hinds
|Trouble
|Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes
|Berghain
|Channel Trees, Barney Bones
|Light Runner
|GIFT
|ItsNotREEAALLLLL
|Fred Again, Duoteque, Orion Sun
|Juanita
|Angelica Garcia
|Big Man
|Moonchild Sanelly and Self Esteem
|Don’t Ask
|Kaeto
|Should’ve Known
|Buddy, Smino, Cedxric
|Can’t Walk Away
|49th & Main, A Little Sound
|GOODTIME
|Shelailai
|Turn The Page
|Overmono, The Streets
|U Want More
|Touch Sensitive, Telenova
|Vem
|Nono
|Gardens III
|Logic
|Did It First
|Ice Spice, Central Cee
|On Sight
|DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali
|Incredible
|Sia, Labrinth
|Apple Juice
|Teddy Swims
|Reason
|Salute, Karma Kid
|Cafune
|Sofi Tukker, Channel Trees
|Weak
|Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu, and Vintage Culture
|TAKA
|Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra
|What Type Of Girl Am I?
|Empress Of
|Wire
|1300, Easy Mind, Oddeen
|Babe Ruth
|Dawn Richard
|GODMOTHER
|Noga Erez, Eden Ben Zakem
|Roses Ether
|Maverick Sabre
|Sama de rua
|Pastel
|Moving
|Omah Lay
|Black Eye
|SANITY, Kofi Stone
|BENIN BOYS
|Rema, Shallipopi
|What Do You Believe In
|Rag’n’Bone Man
|Dance No More
|Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders
|Gaga
|J Balvin, SAIKO
|The Ryhtym
|Willo
|Ganeni
|Elyanna
|Break My Love
|RUFUS DU SOL
|Escandalo
|Vale, YENDRY
|Arcoiris
|Young Miko
|Silence Of Love
|Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III, and Tiga
|Futuro Amor
|Kat Dahlia
|Today
|Freq Motif, Kaleta
|Richer
|AntsLive
|Heard It Like This
|ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae
|Wikidest DJ
|Tseba, ELOQ
|Lost in Mumbai
|Apashe, Geoffroy
|YO LO SONE
|SAIKO, Omar Montes
|Lights
|Charlotte Plank and Hybrid Minds
|Fighter
|Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna
|Soul
|Arka
|BABE
|JUMADIBA
|PAPI
|Andruss, Sam Collins
|Nobody // ME
|Boston Bun
|Makes Me
|Bklava, bullet tooth
|Hey Hey Hey
|Anais, Toddla T, Nadia Rose
|Dola re Dola
|MEDUZA, Varun Jain
|LDN PLNQ
|Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
|Feel Alive
|DJ Susan, Tsubaki, Awich
|MIKOTO
|OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich
|JARAHA
|Alok, Bro MC’s
|Allergy
|Pa Salieu
|Gwara Gwara
|Moonchild Sanelly
|Villains
|Gino, P Money
|Billete
|Ros Rabanes
|My Reason
|NERVO, Hook N Sling
|Blindside
|Monrroe, Sparkz
|VER KAC
|Summer Cem
|Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
|BLANCO
|DESI TRILL
|DJ LYAN, Chip Malkit Singh
|Tainted
|Dpart, Niall T
For more on EA FC 25, check out our guides on all new features in every game mode and all celebrations and how to do them.