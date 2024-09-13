All EA FC 25 players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr., more

All EA FC 25 players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr., moreEA Sports
There is only a select group of players who can perform 5-Star skills in FC 25, and players should know the list before creating their dream team.
FC 25 refines dribbling to make players feel more comfortable while trying to break down a defender. EA improved turning angles, added new animations, and changed how players receive the ball. In this title, players will find it easier to use Effort Dribbling or let the ball run before taking a touch.
In addition, several new skill moves, like a big feint, stop and go, and step over ball. This includes a brand-new toe 5-Star skill move drag stepover inspired by Vinicius Jr. However, not every player has the same ball control as Real Madrid’s superstar, so let’s look at who made the cut.
Every player with 5-star skills
Here is the full list of players with 5-Star skills in FC 25. Players can view full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official ratings database.
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|POSITION
|RATING
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|CAM
|91
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|RW
|90
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|90
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CM
|89
|Debinha
|Kansas City Current
|CF
|88
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|RW
|88
|Paulo Dybala
|AS Roma
|CAM
|87
|Neymar Jr
|Al Hilal
|LW
|87
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|87
|Sakina Karchaoui
|PSG
|LB
|87
|Lina Magull
|Inter Milan
|CAM
|87
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al Nassr
|ST
|86
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|LW
|86
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|RW
|86
|Lauren James
|Chelsea
|RW
|86
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|LW
|85
|Riyad Mahrez
|Al Ahli
|RM
|85
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|CAM
|84
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|84
|Amel Majri
|Lyon
|LW
|84
|Marta
|Orlando Pride
|CAM
|84
|Ella Toone
|Manchester United
|CAM
|84
|Lieke Martens
|PSG
|LW
|83
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica
|RM
|83
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|LM
|82
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LM
|81
|Dzsenifer Marozsan
|Lyon
|CM
|81
|Wilfred Zaha
|Lyon
|LM
|81
|Luciano Acosta
|FC Cincinnati
|CAM
|81
|Roberto Firmino
|Al Ahli
|CAM
|80
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Fenerbache
|LM
|80
|Deyna Castellanos
|Bay FC
|CM
|80
|Nuno Santos
|Sporting CP
|LM
|80
|Joao Felix
|Chelsea
|LW
|80
|David Neres
|Napoli
|LM
|80
|Hakim Ziyech
|Galatasaray
|RM
|80
|Noa Lang
|PSV
|LW
|79
|Juan Cuadrado
|Atalanta
|RB
|78
|Jessica Silva
|Benfica
|ST
|78
|Antony
|Manchester United
|RM
|77
|Amine Harit
|Marseille
|CM
|76
|Chidera Ejuke
|Sevilla
|LM
|76
|Eduardo Salvio
|Lanus
|RW
|75
|Jota
|Stade Rennais
|LM
|75
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|CAM
|75
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|CAM
|75
|Lopez Munoz
|San Jose Earthquakes
|CAM
|74
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Basel
|CAM
|73
|Osame Sahraoui
|Heerenveen
|LM
|72
|Elias Saad
|St. Pauli
|LW
|71
|Taha Abdi Ali
|Malmo
|LM
|68
So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 25. For more, check out the player ratings for the top 50 players in the game.