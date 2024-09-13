GamingEA SPORTS FC

All EA FC 25 players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr., more

Ryan Lemay
FC 25EA Sports

There is only a select group of players who can perform 5-Star skills in FC 25, and players should know the list before creating their dream team.

FC 25 refines dribbling to make players feel more comfortable while trying to break down a defender. EA improved turning angles, added new animations, and changed how players receive the ball. In this title, players will find it easier to use Effort Dribbling or let the ball run before taking a touch.

In addition, several new skill moves, like a big feint, stop and go, and step over ball. This includes a brand-new toe 5-Star skill move drag stepover inspired by Vinicius Jr. However, not every player has the same ball control as Real Madrid’s superstar, so let’s look at who made the cut.

Every player with 5-star skills

Here is the full list of players with 5-Star skills in FC 25. Players can view full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official ratings database.

PLAYER NAMECLUBPOSITIONRATING
Kylian MbappePSGST91 
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaCAM91 
Caroline Graham HansenBarcelonaRW90
Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW90
Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM89
DebinhaKansas City CurrentCF88
Beth MeadArsenal RW88
Paulo Dybala AS Roma CAM87
Neymar JrAl HilalLW87
Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM87
Sakina Karchaoui PSGLB87
Lina Magull Inter MilanCAM87
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST86
Rafael LeaoAC MilanLW86
Ousmane Dembele PSGRW86
Lauren JamesChelsea RW86
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli LW85
Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli RM85
Christopher Nkunku Chelsea CAM84
Kingsley ComanBayern Munich LM84
Amel MajriLyon LW84
MartaOrlando PrideCAM84
Ella TooneManchester UnitedCAM84
Lieke MartensPSGLW83
Angel Di MariaBenficaRM83
Lucas PaquetaWest HamLM82
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedLM81
Dzsenifer MarozsanLyonCM81
Wilfred ZahaLyonLM81
Luciano AcostaFC Cincinnati CAM81
Roberto FirminoAl Ahli CAM80
Allan Saint-MaximinFenerbache LM80
Deyna CastellanosBay FC CM80
Nuno Santos Sporting CPLM80
Joao Felix Chelsea LW80
David NeresNapoliLM80
Hakim ZiyechGalatasaray RM80
Noa LangPSVLW79
Juan CuadradoAtalanta RB78
Jessica SilvaBenfica ST78
AntonyManchester United RM77
Amine HaritMarseille CM76
Chidera EjukeSevilla LM76
Eduardo SalvioLanusRW75
JotaStade Rennais LM75
Georginio RutterBrighton CAM75
Rayan CherkiLyonCAM75
Lopez MunozSan Jose EarthquakesCAM74
Xherdan ShaqiriBaselCAM73
Osame Sahraoui Heerenveen LM72
Elias Saad St. Pauli LW71
Taha Abdi AliMalmo LM68

So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 25. For more, check out the player ratings for the top 50 players in the game.

