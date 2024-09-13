All EA FC 25 players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr., more

There is only a select group of players who can perform 5-Star skills in FC 25, and players should know the list before creating their dream team.

FC 25 refines dribbling to make players feel more comfortable while trying to break down a defender. EA improved turning angles, added new animations, and changed how players receive the ball. In this title, players will find it easier to use Effort Dribbling or let the ball run before taking a touch.

Article continues after ad

In addition, several new skill moves, like a big feint, stop and go, and step over ball. This includes a brand-new toe 5-Star skill move drag stepover inspired by Vinicius Jr. However, not every player has the same ball control as Real Madrid’s superstar, so let’s look at who made the cut.

Every player with 5-star skills

EA SPORTS

Here is the full list of players with 5-Star skills in FC 25. Players can view full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official ratings database.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION RATING Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 Alexia Putellas Barcelona CAM 91 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 90 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 90 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM 89 Debinha Kansas City Current CF 88 Beth Mead Arsenal RW 88 Paulo Dybala AS Roma CAM 87 Neymar Jr Al Hilal LW 87 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 87 Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB 87 Lina Magull Inter Milan CAM 87 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 86 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 86 Ousmane Dembele PSG RW 86 Lauren James Chelsea RW 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 85 Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli RM 85 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea CAM 84 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM 84 Amel Majri Lyon LW 84 Marta Orlando Pride CAM 84 Ella Toone Manchester United CAM 84 Lieke Martens PSG LW 83 Angel Di Maria Benfica RM 83 Lucas Paqueta West Ham LM 82 Marcus Rashford Manchester United LM 81 Dzsenifer Marozsan Lyon CM 81 Wilfred Zaha Lyon LM 81 Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati CAM 81 Roberto Firmino Al Ahli CAM 80 Allan Saint-Maximin Fenerbache LM 80 Deyna Castellanos Bay FC CM 80 Nuno Santos Sporting CP LM 80 Joao Felix Chelsea LW 80 David Neres Napoli LM 80 Hakim Ziyech Galatasaray RM 80 Noa Lang PSV LW 79 Juan Cuadrado Atalanta RB 78 Jessica Silva Benfica ST 78 Antony Manchester United RM 77 Amine Harit Marseille CM 76 Chidera Ejuke Sevilla LM 76 Eduardo Salvio Lanus RW 75 Jota Stade Rennais LM 75 Georginio Rutter Brighton CAM 75 Rayan Cherki Lyon CAM 75 Lopez Munoz San Jose Earthquakes CAM 74 Xherdan Shaqiri Basel CAM 73 Osame Sahraoui Heerenveen LM 72 Elias Saad St. Pauli LW 71 Taha Abdi Ali Malmo LM 68

So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 25. For more, check out the player ratings for the top 50 players in the game.