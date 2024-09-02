100 best young players in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Wonderkids for every position

100 best young players in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Wonderkids for every positionEA SPORTS
Those looking to win all the tiles in EA FC 25’s Career Mode must be aware of the best young players to sign based on their potential, so here are the top 100 Wonderkids you should keep in mind.
If you decide to start your Manager Career from the bottom, you won’t be able to sign huge and expensive stars at the beginning of your journey. That’s why it’s important to improve your team with cheaper wonderkids that can push the team forward.
Whether you plan on turning them into superstars or selling them to increase your club’s budget, here are the best young players in the game based on their age, value, and overall potential.
Due to EA FC 25 not being out yet, the following top 100 Wonderkids are based on our predictions. We’ve taken into consideration the players’ ratings from EA FC 24 and their real-life performances throughout the latest seasons. We will update the list once the game is released.
Best young goalkeepers
Here are the best goalkeepers under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:
|NAME
|AGE
|TEAM & CONTRACT
|Guillaume Restes
|19
|Toulouse FC
|Anatoly Trubin
|22
|Benfica
|Elia Caprile
|21
|Napoli
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|23
|Valencia
|Bart Verbruggen
|22
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Lucas Chevalier
|21
|LOSC Lille
|Tomé Sousa
|17
|Boavista
|Dennis Seimen
|18
|VfB Stuttgart
|Jonas Urbig
|21
|FC Köln
|Andrew Da Silva
|23
|Gil Vicente
|James Trafford
|21
|Burnley
|Kevin Mier
|24
|Cruz Azul
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|22
|RB Leipzig
|André Gomes
|19
|Benfica
|Julen Agirrezabala
|23
|Athletic Club
|Arnau Tenas
|23
|Paris Saint Germain
|Luiz Júnior
|23
|Villarreal CF
|Sebastiano Desplanches
|21
|Palermo
|Mike Penders
|19
|Genk
|James Beadle
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday FC
|Filip Jorgensen
|22
|Chelsea
|Noah Raveyre
|19
|AC Milan
|Marco Carnesecchi
|24
|Atalanta
|Gavin Bazunu
|22
|Southhampton FC
|Moisés Ramírez
|23
|Independiente del Valle
Signings we recommend
We recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25 Career Mode while staying on budget:
- Guillaume Restes
- Giorgi Mamardashvili
- Bart Verbruggen
Best young defenders
Here are the best defenders under 24, including CB, RB, LB, RWB, and LWB.
|NAME
|AGE
|TEAM & CONTRACT
|Alejandro Balde
|20
|FC Barcelona
|William Saliba
|23
|Arsenal FC
|Wesley Fofana
|23
|Chelsea
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|24
|Real Madrid
|Patrick Dorgu
|19
|U.S. Lecce
|Jorrel Hato
|18
|AFC Ajax
|Jeremie Frimpong
|23
|Bayern 04 Leverkusen
|Josko Gvardiol
|22
|Manchester City
|António Silva
|20
|Benfica
|Giorgio Scalvini
|20
|Atalanta BC
|Odilon Kossounou
|23
|Atalanta BC
|Gonçalo Inácio
|23
|Sporting CP
|Nuno Mendes
|22
|Paris Saint Germain
|Sven Botman
|24
|Newcastle United
|Reece James
|24
|Chelsea
|Alphonso Davies
|23
|FC Bayern Munich
|Lucas Beraldo
|20
|Paris Saint Germain
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|24
|Borussia Dortmund
|Arnau Martínez
|21
|Girona
|Fabiano Parisi
|23
|Fiorentina
|Rico Lewis
|19
|Manchester City
|Destiny Udogie
|21
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Jorne Spileers
|19
|Club Bugge KV
|Piero Hincapié
|22
|Bayern 04 Leverkusen
|Jurrien Timber
|23
|Arsenal
Signings we recommend
We recommend these three defenders to keep the ball out of your side of the pitch in EA FC 25 Career Mode:
- Alejandro Balde
- Jorrel Hato
- Jeremie Frimpong
Best young midfielders
Here are the best midfielders in the game under 24, including CM, CDM, CAM, CF, RM, and LM.
|NAME
|AGE
|TEAM & CONTRACT
|Jude Bellingham
|21
|Real Madrid
|Pedri
|21
|FC Barcelona
|Eduardo Camavinga
|21
|Real Madrid
|Gabriel Moscardo
|18
|Stade de Reims
|Jamal Musiala
|21
|Fc Bayern Munich
|Mattia Liberali
|17
|AC Milan
|Deivid Washington
|19
|Chelsea
|Kobbie Mainoo
|19
|Manchester United
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|18
|Paris Saint Germain
|Gavi
|20
|FC Barcelona
|Xavi Simons
|21
|Paris Saint Germain
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|24
|Real Madrid
|Joao Neves
|19
|Paris Saint Germain
|Stefan Bajcetic
|19
|Liverpool
|Fabio Miretti
|21
|Genoa
|Alberto Moleiro
|20
|Las Palmas
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|Nico Williams
|22
|Athletic Club
|Michael Olise
|22
|FC Bayern Munich
|Enzo Fernández
|23
|Chelsea
|Thiago Almada
|23
|Botafogo
|Ryan Gravenberch
|22
|Liverpool
|Paris Brunner
|18
|Cercle Brugge
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|20
|Bologna
|Arthur Vermeeren
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|21
|AS Roma
Signings we recommend
We recommend these three midfielders for creating the best goal opportunities in EA FC 25 Career Mode:
- Jude Bellingham
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
Best young strikers & wingers
Here are the best strikers and wingers under 24, including ST, RW, and LW.
|NAME
|AGE
|TEAM & CONTRACT
|Vinicius Junior
|24
|Real Madrid
|Endrick
|18
|Real Madrid
|Rasmus Højlund
|21
|Manchester United
|Luis Guilherme
|18
|West Ham
|Estevao Willian
|17
|Palmeiras
|Francesco Camarda
|16
|AC Milan
|Lamine Yamal
|17
|FC Barcelona
|Joshua Zirkzee
|23
|Manchester United
|Mathys Tel
|19
|FC Bayern Munich
|Sávio
|20
|Manchester City
|Vitor Roque
|19
|Real Betis
|Gabriel Martinelli
|23
|Arsenal
|Dusan Vlahović
|24
|Juventus
|Takefusa Kubo
|23
|Real Sociedad
|Johan Bakayoko
|21
|PSV
|Julien Duranville
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|Karim Adeyemi
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|Jérémy Doku
|22
|Manchester City
|Julián Álvarez
|24
|Atlético de Madrid
|Alejandro Garnacho
|20
|Manchester United
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|23
|Napoli
|Ansu Fati
|21
|FC Barcelona
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|19
|OGC Nice
|Rodrygo
|23
|Real Madrid
|Yankuba Minteh
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
Signings we recommend
These are the best attackers you can pick to score plenty of goals in EA FC 25 Career Mode.
- Vinicius Junior
- Rasmus Højlund
- Lamine Yamal
Those are all our predictions for the best Wonderkids to sing in EA FC 25 Career Mode. If you’re brimming with excitement for the game, stay updated with our release hub and learn about the new features RUSH and FC IQ.