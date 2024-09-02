GamingEA SPORTS FC

100 best young players in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Wonderkids for every position

Raissa Jerez
Those looking to win all the tiles in EA FC 25’s Career Mode must be aware of the best young players to sign based on their potential, so here are the top 100 Wonderkids you should keep in mind.

If you decide to start your Manager Career from the bottom, you won’t be able to sign huge and expensive stars at the beginning of your journey. That’s why it’s important to improve your team with cheaper wonderkids that can push the team forward.

Whether you plan on turning them into superstars or selling them to increase your club’s budget, here are the best young players in the game based on their age, value, and overall potential.

Due to EA FC 25 not being out yet, the following top 100 Wonderkids are based on our predictions. We’ve taken into consideration the players’ ratings from EA FC 24 and their real-life performances throughout the latest seasons. We will update the list once the game is released.

Best young goalkeepers

Here are the best goalkeepers under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:

NAMEAGETEAM & CONTRACT
Guillaume Restes19Toulouse FC
Anatoly Trubin22Benfica
Elia Caprile21Napoli
Giorgi Mamardashvili23Valencia
Bart Verbruggen22Brighton & Hove Albion
Lucas Chevalier21LOSC Lille 
Tomé Sousa17Boavista 
Dennis Seimen18VfB Stuttgart
Jonas Urbig21FC Köln
Andrew Da Silva23Gil Vicente
James Trafford21Burnley
Kevin Mier24Cruz Azul
Maarten Vandevoordt22RB Leipzig 
André Gomes19Benfica 
Julen Agirrezabala23Athletic Club
Arnau Tenas23Paris Saint Germain
Luiz Júnior23Villarreal CF
Sebastiano Desplanches21Palermo 
Mike Penders19Genk 
James Beadle20Sheffield Wednesday FC
Filip Jorgensen22Chelsea
Noah Raveyre19AC Milan
Marco Carnesecchi24Atalanta
Gavin Bazunu22Southhampton FC
Moisés Ramírez23Independiente del Valle

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25 Career Mode while staying on budget:

  • Guillaume Restes
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili
  • Bart Verbruggen

Best young defenders

Here are the best defenders under 24, including CB, RB, LB, RWB, and LWB.

NAMEAGETEAM & CONTRACT
Alejandro Balde20FC Barcelona
William Saliba23Arsenal FC
Wesley Fofana23Chelsea
Aurélien Tchouaméni24Real Madrid
Patrick Dorgu19U.S. Lecce
Jorrel Hato18AFC Ajax
Jeremie Frimpong23Bayern 04 Leverkusen
Josko Gvardiol22Manchester City
António Silva20Benfica
Giorgio Scalvini20Atalanta BC
Odilon Kossounou23Atalanta BC
Gonçalo Inácio23Sporting CP
Nuno Mendes22Paris Saint Germain
Sven Botman24Newcastle United
Reece James24Chelsea
Alphonso Davies23FC Bayern Munich
Lucas Beraldo20Paris Saint Germain
Nico Schlotterbeck24Borussia Dortmund
Arnau Martínez21Girona
Fabiano Parisi23Fiorentina
Rico Lewis19Manchester City
Destiny Udogie21Tottenham Hotspur
Jorne Spileers19Club Bugge KV
Piero Hincapié22Bayern 04 Leverkusen
Jurrien Timber23Arsenal

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three defenders to keep the ball out of your side of the pitch in EA FC 25 Career Mode:

  • Alejandro Balde
  • Jorrel Hato
  • Jeremie Frimpong

Best young midfielders

Here are the best midfielders in the game under 24, including CM, CDM, CAM, CF, RM, and LM.

NAMEAGETEAM & CONTRACT
Jude Bellingham21Real Madrid
Pedri21FC Barcelona
Eduardo Camavinga21Real Madrid
Gabriel Moscardo18Stade de Reims
Jamal Musiala21Fc Bayern Munich
Mattia Liberali17AC Milan
Deivid Washington19Chelsea
Kobbie Mainoo19Manchester United
Warren Zaïre-Emery18Paris Saint Germain
Gavi20FC Barcelona
Xavi Simons21Paris Saint Germain
Aurélien Tchouaméni24Real Madrid
Joao Neves19Paris Saint Germain
Stefan Bajcetic19Liverpool
Fabio Miretti21Genoa
Alberto Moleiro20Las Palmas
Arda Güler19Real Madrid
Nico Williams22Athletic Club
Michael Olise22FC Bayern Munich
Enzo Fernández23Chelsea
Thiago Almada23Botafogo
Ryan Gravenberch22Liverpool
Paris Brunner18Cercle Brugge
Samuel Iling-Junior20Bologna
Arthur Vermeeren19RB Leipzig
Tommaso Baldanzi21AS Roma

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three midfielders for creating the best goal opportunities in EA FC 25 Career Mode:

  • Jude Bellingham
  • Kobbie Mainoo
  • Warren Zaïre-Emery

Best young strikers & wingers

Here are the best strikers and wingers under 24, including ST, RW, and LW.

NAMEAGETEAM & CONTRACT
Vinicius Junior24Real Madrid
Endrick18Real Madrid
Rasmus Højlund21Manchester United
Luis Guilherme18West Ham
Estevao Willian17Palmeiras
Francesco Camarda16AC Milan
Lamine Yamal17FC Barcelona
Joshua Zirkzee23Manchester United
Mathys Tel19FC Bayern Munich
Sávio20Manchester City
Vitor Roque19Real Betis
Gabriel Martinelli23Arsenal
Dusan Vlahović24Juventus
Takefusa Kubo23Real Sociedad
Johan Bakayoko21PSV
Julien Duranville18Borussia Dortmund
Karim Adeyemi22Borussia Dortmund
Jérémy Doku22Manchester City
Julián Álvarez24Atlético de Madrid
Alejandro Garnacho20Manchester United
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia23Napoli
Ansu Fati21FC Barcelona
Youssoufa Moukoko19OGC Nice
Rodrygo23Real Madrid
Yankuba Minteh20Brighton & Hove Albion

Signings we recommend

These are the best attackers you can pick to score plenty of goals in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

  • Vinicius Junior
  • Rasmus Højlund
  • Lamine Yamal

Those are all our predictions for the best Wonderkids to sing in EA FC 25 Career Mode. If you’re brimming with excitement for the game, stay updated with our release hub and learn about the new features RUSH and FC IQ.

