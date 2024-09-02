100 best young players in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Wonderkids for every position

Those looking to win all the tiles in EA FC 25’s Career Mode must be aware of the best young players to sign based on their potential, so here are the top 100 Wonderkids you should keep in mind.

If you decide to start your Manager Career from the bottom, you won’t be able to sign huge and expensive stars at the beginning of your journey. That’s why it’s important to improve your team with cheaper wonderkids that can push the team forward.

Whether you plan on turning them into superstars or selling them to increase your club’s budget, here are the best young players in the game based on their age, value, and overall potential.

Due to EA FC 25 not being out yet, the following top 100 Wonderkids are based on our predictions. We’ve taken into consideration the players’ ratings from EA FC 24 and their real-life performances throughout the latest seasons. We will update the list once the game is released.

Best young goalkeepers

Here are the best goalkeepers under 24 years old that you should consider for your team:

NAME AGE TEAM & CONTRACT Guillaume Restes 19 Toulouse FC Anatoly Trubin 22 Benfica Elia Caprile 21 Napoli Giorgi Mamardashvili 23 Valencia Bart Verbruggen 22 Brighton & Hove Albion Lucas Chevalier 21 LOSC Lille Tomé Sousa 17 Boavista Dennis Seimen 18 VfB Stuttgart Jonas Urbig 21 FC Köln Andrew Da Silva 23 Gil Vicente James Trafford 21 Burnley Kevin Mier 24 Cruz Azul Maarten Vandevoordt 22 RB Leipzig André Gomes 19 Benfica Julen Agirrezabala 23 Athletic Club Arnau Tenas 23 Paris Saint Germain Luiz Júnior 23 Villarreal CF Sebastiano Desplanches 21 Palermo Mike Penders 19 Genk James Beadle 20 Sheffield Wednesday FC Filip Jorgensen 22 Chelsea Noah Raveyre 19 AC Milan Marco Carnesecchi 24 Atalanta Gavin Bazunu 22 Southhampton FC Moisés Ramírez 23 Independiente del Valle

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three goalkeepers to dominate EA FC 25 Career Mode while staying on budget:

Guillaume Restes

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Bart Verbruggen

Best young defenders

Here are the best defenders under 24, including CB, RB, LB, RWB, and LWB.

NAME AGE TEAM & CONTRACT Alejandro Balde 20 FC Barcelona William Saliba 23 Arsenal FC Wesley Fofana 23 Chelsea Aurélien Tchouaméni 24 Real Madrid Patrick Dorgu 19 U.S. Lecce Jorrel Hato 18 AFC Ajax Jeremie Frimpong 23 Bayern 04 Leverkusen Josko Gvardiol 22 Manchester City António Silva 20 Benfica Giorgio Scalvini 20 Atalanta BC Odilon Kossounou 23 Atalanta BC Gonçalo Inácio 23 Sporting CP Nuno Mendes 22 Paris Saint Germain Sven Botman 24 Newcastle United Reece James 24 Chelsea Alphonso Davies 23 FC Bayern Munich Lucas Beraldo 20 Paris Saint Germain Nico Schlotterbeck 24 Borussia Dortmund Arnau Martínez 21 Girona Fabiano Parisi 23 Fiorentina Rico Lewis 19 Manchester City Destiny Udogie 21 Tottenham Hotspur Jorne Spileers 19 Club Bugge KV Piero Hincapié 22 Bayern 04 Leverkusen Jurrien Timber 23 Arsenal

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three defenders to keep the ball out of your side of the pitch in EA FC 25 Career Mode:

Alejandro Balde

Jorrel Hato

Jeremie Frimpong

Best young midfielders

Here are the best midfielders in the game under 24, including CM, CDM, CAM, CF, RM, and LM.

NAME AGE TEAM & CONTRACT Jude Bellingham 21 Real Madrid Pedri 21 FC Barcelona Eduardo Camavinga 21 Real Madrid Gabriel Moscardo 18 Stade de Reims Jamal Musiala 21 Fc Bayern Munich Mattia Liberali 17 AC Milan Deivid Washington 19 Chelsea Kobbie Mainoo 19 Manchester United Warren Zaïre-Emery 18 Paris Saint Germain Gavi 20 FC Barcelona Xavi Simons 21 Paris Saint Germain Aurélien Tchouaméni 24 Real Madrid Joao Neves 19 Paris Saint Germain Stefan Bajcetic 19 Liverpool Fabio Miretti 21 Genoa Alberto Moleiro 20 Las Palmas Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid Nico Williams 22 Athletic Club Michael Olise 22 FC Bayern Munich Enzo Fernández 23 Chelsea Thiago Almada 23 Botafogo Ryan Gravenberch 22 Liverpool Paris Brunner 18 Cercle Brugge Samuel Iling-Junior 20 Bologna Arthur Vermeeren 19 RB Leipzig Tommaso Baldanzi 21 AS Roma

Signings we recommend

We recommend these three midfielders for creating the best goal opportunities in EA FC 25 Career Mode:

Jude Bellingham

Kobbie Mainoo

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Best young strikers & wingers

Here are the best strikers and wingers under 24, including ST, RW, and LW.

NAME AGE TEAM & CONTRACT Vinicius Junior 24 Real Madrid Endrick 18 Real Madrid Rasmus Højlund 21 Manchester United Luis Guilherme 18 West Ham Estevao Willian 17 Palmeiras Francesco Camarda 16 AC Milan Lamine Yamal 17 FC Barcelona Joshua Zirkzee 23 Manchester United Mathys Tel 19 FC Bayern Munich Sávio 20 Manchester City Vitor Roque 19 Real Betis Gabriel Martinelli 23 Arsenal Dusan Vlahović 24 Juventus Takefusa Kubo 23 Real Sociedad Johan Bakayoko 21 PSV Julien Duranville 18 Borussia Dortmund Karim Adeyemi 22 Borussia Dortmund Jérémy Doku 22 Manchester City Julián Álvarez 24 Atlético de Madrid Alejandro Garnacho 20 Manchester United Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 23 Napoli Ansu Fati 21 FC Barcelona Youssoufa Moukoko 19 OGC Nice Rodrygo 23 Real Madrid Yankuba Minteh 20 Brighton & Hove Albion

Signings we recommend

These are the best attackers you can pick to score plenty of goals in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

Vinicius Junior

Rasmus Højlund

Lamine Yamal

Those are all our predictions for the best Wonderkids to sing in EA FC 25 Career Mode. If you’re brimming with excitement for the game, stay updated with our release hub and learn about the new features RUSH and FC IQ.

