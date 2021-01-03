Logo
Dota 2’s Newbee banned from all Valve events after match-fixing scandal

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:04

by Joe Craven
Newbee

Valve

Chinese esports organization Newbee, and its entire Dota 2 roster, have been permanently banned from all Valve competitions, following a match-fixing controversy from May 2020. 

Newbee is one of China’s better-known esports organizations, particularly when it comes to Dota 2. Established in 2014, the team has accumulated over $13,000,000 in total earnings – mostly in part thanks to Dota2’s TI.

Back in May, Newbee was plunged into one of the biggest controversies in Chinese esports history, after their entire roster was implicated in a match-fixing scandal.

The team, consisting of Xu ‘Moogy’ Han, Yin ‘AQ’ Rui, Wen ‘Wizard’ Lipeng, Yan ‘Waixi’ Chao, and Zeng ‘Faith’ Hongda, was found to have been match-fixing in a number of competitions, including the China Dota 2 Pro League Season 2 and DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1. 

Moogy from Dota 2
StarLadder
Moogy is one of the Newbee roster implicated in the match-fixing scandal.

After the scandal came to light back in May 2020, the team was promptly banned from all events organized by ImbaTV, Mars Media, and CDA. They were also immediately disqualified from the aforementioned leagues in which the fixed matches took place.

Following the revelations and tournament bans, many fans were waiting for further bans, particularly from Valve sanctioned event, as well as Perfect World. Both came in early 2021, with the news being confirmed that the organization and all 5 players implicated have been permanently banned from Valve events. That includes The International, which Newbee won back in 2014.

Dota2 confirmed the bans on their official Weibo account. The following screenshot is a translation.

Dota2 on Weibo
Weibo
Confirmation of the bans on Dota2’s Weibo account.

Dota 2 insider ‘Wykrhm Reddy’ also confirmed the news on January 3, stating that the reason is match-fixing.

The news did not come as a major surprise, but many fans were disappointed with the confirmation given the stardom of some players, particularly Faith and Moogy.

Following on from the controversy, Newbee parted company with AQ, Wizard and Waixi in August of 2020. None of them have officially found a new roster.

For the time being, Faith and Moogy remain on Newbee’s roster but, with indefinite bans pretty much across the board now, it looks like their time competing in Dota 2 is nigh on over.

Football club PSG extends successful Dota 2 partnership with LGD

Published: 1/Dec/2020 9:29 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 11:42

by Adam Fitch
PSG renew partnership with LGD
LGD

PSG eSports

French football club Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their partnership with Chinese esports organization LGD Gaming.

The renewal will see LGD’s team in popular MOBA title Dota 2 continue to compete under the banner of PSG.LGD.

Despite announcing the extended alliance, the length of the new deal has not been disclosed at the time of writing. The partnership was originally established in April 2018.

The two parties will continue working together to “promote the internationalization and commercial operation” of the team.

PSG.LGD win EPICENTER XL
EPICENTER
It didn’t take long for PSG.LGD to prove successful, winning the EPICENTER XL Major in May 2018.

PSG.LGD have also unveiled a new look that they will move forward with, changing their logo to reflect LGD’s new logo that was revealed in December 2019 and PSG changing “eSports” to “esports” in their own branding.

PSG.LGD proved to be a force in Dota 2 almost instantly, winning a Major tournament just one month after forming in 2018. They witnessed continued success as the year progressed, emerging victorious at the MDL Changsha Major in the same month and eventually placing second at that year’s The International — netting themselves over $4m in the latter.

In 2019 they continued to play well but couldn’t keep their winning streak alive, placing fourth at The Chongqing Major and MDL Disneyland Paris Major, third at ESL One Birmingham, and third at The International 9.

In 2020 they underwent drastic changes following a difficult year, especially considering the global health situation moving competition online. On September 16th, they unveiled an all-new roster which included loaning two players from domestic rivals EHOME.

PSG have a similar partnership in League of Legends, competing in the Pacific Championship Series — the home for competition in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia — as PSG.Talon. The football club partnered with Hong Kong-based organization Talon Esports in June 2020.