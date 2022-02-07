Dota 2 TI10 winner Collapse denies claims he abandoned pregnant girlfriend

Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov, a Dota 2 player who won The International 10 with Team Spirit, has denied claims he cheated on and abandoned his pregnant girlfriend after her allegations went viral.

In October 2021, Collapse played a pivotal role in helping Team Spirit with The International 10 — a feat that earned him a slice of the $18 million prize. However, in February 2022, he’s found himself embroiled in drama.

First, his ex-girlfriend Maria accused him of being physical with her. “We were fine until he won The International 10,” she said. “Then he drastically changed, became cold, and we started fighting more. He became aggressive during arguments and even pushed me.”

She also claimed he cheated on her and abandoned her while she was pregnant. “I did not expect that he is someone who would cheat on me and leave while knowing I am pregnant. At this point, we decided to part.”

After the allegations went viral, Collapse moved to deny them all. Not only did he claim he never hurt or cheated on her, but he also claimed that he wanted to break up with her several months prior. He also said that the messages were taken out of context.

Moreover, Collapse insisted they’d agreed to have an abortion, which she allegedly lied about. Despite everything that happened between them, he said that he hasn’t abandoned them and will still care for the child.

Team Spirit hasn’t addressed the situation directly. However, they issued a statement saying: “Team Spirit is committed to protecting the privacy and mental health of its players. Respect everyone’s right to personal life.”

Maria hasn’t responded to Collapse’s comments about her either. We’ll update this article with more information if it comes to light.