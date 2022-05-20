Dota 2 team faces backlash after dropping player due to mom’s terminal cancer

A Dota 2 team is facing massive amounts of backlash after one of their players claimed he was let go from the org due to his mother’s terminal cancer.

After more than a year playing for Dota 2 Team SMG, Michael ‘ninjaboogie‘ Ross revealed on May 20 that he had been dropped from the squad.

However, the reason he was let go has caused a large amount of backlash against Team SMG, as according to ninjaboogie, it was because his mother was suffering from cancer.

Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one. — Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022

On May 20, Ross claimed that he had been “kicked because my mom was on her last days and they [Team SMG] assumed it would affect my performance.”

“I already knew for some time that this day will come, since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on Monday,” ninjaboogie explained. “Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one.”

The pro continued to explain that his mom was admitted to the hospital on May 12, just before he was set to travel to Team SMG’s bootcamp.

“I asked if I could have my flight moved, as bootcamp starts on the 20th. Midone gave me a call on the 14th asking my decision,” Ross continued. “I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me. ”

I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me. pic.twitter.com/AjPsE4YfPj — Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022

Team SMG also posted about ninjaboogie leaving the org on May 20 – however, they didn’t include any details as to why. Instead, their “thank you ninjaboogie” post was quickly ratioed, racking up more than 500 replies to just over 300 likes.

Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad! We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways. Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/qrqMfNrBkC — Team SMG (@TeamSMGofficial) May 20, 2022

“Tell them the real reason of the kick,” ninjaboogie replied to SMG, while others called the team’s decision “cold-blooded.” You all are cold-blooded for sure, hope you have the day you deserve. https://t.co/dZQmSXW2Xq — MJL716 (@mjlp716) May 20, 2022

Because the team thought that ninja would get affected by his mothers condition and decide to kick him, imagine losing his mother and getting fired. — VAENS (@VAENS7) May 20, 2022

Haven’t heard of this organization until this so… great first impression LMAO — ZachTheFlyMack (@ZachTheFlyMack1) May 20, 2022

It remains to be seen where ninjaboogie will end up next, but there’s no doubt Dota fans have found the alleged actions by Team SMG totally egregious.