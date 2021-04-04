Invictus Gaming wins Dota 2 Singapore Major 2021: full results & recap - Dexerto

The Dota 2 Singapore Major is done and dusted, and Invictus Gaming came out on top after a nail-biting final series against Evil Geniuses. Here’s a quick recap of all the key events, highlights, final standings, and more.

Invictus Gaming reverse-swept Evil Geniuses in the final series to win the first major of the season.

Team Secret bombed-out earlier than expected with a fourth-place finish.

Erin Jasper ‘Yopaj’ Ferrer was the breakout player of the tournament.

The first major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season was a resounding success. It was the first top-tier cross-regional LAN event in over a year, and it didn’t disappoint.

18 of the best teams in the world battled it out across the Wild Card, Group Stage, and Playoffs for a chance to earn a piece of the $500,000 prize pool and up to 500 DPC points.

But in the end, only one of them could reign supreme, and it was none other than Invictus Gaming.

The question mark ❓ strategy worked! @invgaming are your ONE Esports #SingaporeMajor champions! 🏆 The Chinese team pulled off an insane reverse sweep against North American favorites Evil Geniuses. pic.twitter.com/8HRmuExNHt — ONE Esports (@ONEEsports) April 4, 2021

Invictus Gaming wins Singapore Major 2021: recap

Invictus Gaming endured a roller-coaster ride that saw them beat Vici Gaming, Thunder Predator, Team Secret, PSG.LGD and eventually reverse-sweep Evil Geniuses in a spectacular final series.

It’s not all about the winners, though. PSG.LGD returned to form with a string of stellar performances. They beat giants Virtus.Pro and Team Secret in the upper bracket but couldn’t topple Evil Geniuses and Invictus Gaming in the upper and lower bracket finals.

Team Secret also bombed out of the tournament despite being the favorites to win it. They started great with a 2-0 win over Thunder Predator but dropped down to the lower bracket the following round and eventually fell short against Invictus Gaming.

It’s also worth noting that Erin Jasper ‘Yopaj’ Ferrer, the mid-laner from OB Esports x Neon, was the tournament’s breakout player. His team were the underdogs in most games, but his moments of individual brilliance against Fnatic, Vici Gaming, and Team Secret were a shining light.

Dota 2 Singapore Major 2021: final placements