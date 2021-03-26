Dota 2 pro BoBoKa to miss Singapore major after allegedly soliciting prostitution - Dexerto

Professional Dota 2 player Ye ‘BoBoKa’ Zhibiao, also known as ‘Borax,’ will be missing the Singapore major after rumors surfaced that he was arrested in Shanghai for allegedly soliciting prostitution.

On March 26, Team Aster announced that their support player would be missing the ONE Esports Singapore Major for “personal” reasons,” but didn’t delve further into the details.

In a statement posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the team explained that their coach Cheng ‘Mad’ Han would be filling in for him.

Earlier, it was alledged that BoBoKa had been arrested and had been soliciting prostitution – something that is very illegal in China.

According to Chinese media, the rumors about the Dota pro soliciting services from prostitutes are allegedly true, but so far there hasn’t been any confirmation by the team.

Team Aster further noted that despite BoBoKa’s leave for “personal reasons” he will be returning to the team following the Major.

It’s unclear if the player is facing any legal consequences for his alleged actions. If true, it also would make sense that the team wouldn’t want to disclose exact reasons as they would surely leave a black mark on the organization.

These rumours coming out about Team Aster's Boboka are wild if true. According to gossip sources in China the player will miss the Singapore Major after being arrested for soliciting a prostitute. That's got to be an esports first. pic.twitter.com/0RFUekLf71 — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) March 26, 2021

BoBoKa is also not the first player to miss the event due to unfortunate circumstances. Fourteen others are currently out of competition due to global pandemic and other health issues.

The major, set to run from March 27 to April 4 will feature a prize pool of $500,000 USD. The wild card stage kicks off the event, followed by the group stage, eventually leading up to the double-elimination playoff round.

Astor was able to qualify directly for the group stage portion. The team has since reportedly departed directly for Singapore.