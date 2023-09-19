Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Holiday Star Path has introduced some mysterious quests, like ‘Spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice’. So, who is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s everything you need to know.

Mysterious quests are nothing new in a game like Disney Dreamlight Valley, with puzzles often encompassing quests and Star Path duties. However, just because there are plenty of puzzles, it doesn’t mean they’re easy to solve, which is entirely the case with some of the recent Star Path quests.

One such quest simply asks the player to ‘spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ which often leaves players wondering which character that is. So, here’s everything you need to know to ensure you grab all the rewards you want from the new Star Path.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Who is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice?

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is Mickey Mouse, meaning to complete the ‘spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice‘ Star Path quest you need to hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.

Back in 1940, a Disney animated musical named Fantasia was released, in it, Mickey Mouse plays one of his most famous roles, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Think brooms with legs, and tons of music you may already know.

There you have it, that’s who the Sorcerer’s Apprentice is in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While hanging out with Mickey for 15 minutes, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

