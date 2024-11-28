Storybook Vale flower spawn glitch makes DDV Flynn Rider quest almost impossible

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a reputation for game-breaking glitches after paid DLC and free update launches, but a flower spawn glitch in Storybook Vale has put an almost impossible hurdle in place for those trying to finish a specific quest.

Storybook Vale is one of the most grindy expansions for Disney Dreamlight Valley to date. With three new biomes making up the map, the Story Magic collection process is no small effort. Quests are no simple task either, with many requiring players to fetch long lists of biome-exclusive materials.

One such list in the Flynn Rider Friendship Questline requires players to craft a Flower Extract potion. The majority of the materials needed are fairly straightforward, but the requirement for two Olive Green Tale Cone Flowers has players furious, as a glitch makes getting them nearly impossible.

DDV players share pictures of flowers that crash their game when picked

The Storybook Vale glitch causes Tale Cone Flowers to spawn in an unusual quantity in a spot under the bridge that connects the two sides of the Bind. However, when players attempt to pick them, the game crashes.

On Reddit, and in dozens of posts shared on X, players have shared their struggles with the glitch. Most have been attempting to get the two olive green flowers needed for the potion that makes it possible to remove glowing, green mushrooms in the Everafter biome.

One player has begged the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers to patch the bug, with a post that said, “Can we please get a patch for these flowers that spawn under the bridge? We can’t pick them up and can’t use the vacuums to get them either.”

Another player, who needed yellow Tale Cones for a quest, shared a frustrating image of the bridge area stacked with flowers, commenting, “Does someone have this issue as well? when i wanna pick them up it crashes.. and i need the yellow flowers for the quest…”

Unfortunately, we also encountered this glitch, and have not found a way around it. The flowers seem to be spawning at unusual quantities in this one location and it has limited the flower spawns throughout the Bind biome. Because of this, it took 32 hours in real time for the two Olive Green Tale Cones to spawn.

Low flower spawn rates and the multiple colors of flowers specifically hinder the process, adding to the wait time.

At this time, there is no fix for the Storybook Vale flower spawn glitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The only solution for those needing Tale Cone Flowers is to wait until they spawn in a location other than the bridge alcove.