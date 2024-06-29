How to unlock Mulan’s Tea Stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update added Mulan & Mushu as Villagers. Mulan’s arrival also introduced her Tea Stall to the Valley. Here’s how to unlock it.

On June 26, the Disney/Pixar-themed cozy title launched its free Mulan-themed content update to players. The Lucky Dragon not only added Mulan & Mushu to the game’s growing roster but also a Majesty and Magnolias Star Path.

Additionally, Disney Dreamlight Valley also unveiled the Memory Mania event to celebrate the release of Inside Out 2.

After Mulan arrives to the Valley, you can progress with her to unlock the Tea recipes. Here are all the steps you need to take to get there.

How to unlock Mulan & Mushu

To unlock Mulan & Mushu, you must complete a series of quests starting in the Mulan Realm. They are focused on completing Mulan’s training, crafting Dragon Statues, and cleaning up the camp after a landslide.

Check out our guide for clear step-by-step instructions on bringing Mulan & Mushu to your Valley.

How to complete A Daily Regime quest

You must reach friendship Level 2 with Mulan to unlock the A Daily Regime quest. Friendship levels are raised by completing daily discussions or gifting a Villager’s favorite gifts.

1. Cook Vegetarian Pizzas

For the first step, Mulan asks you to cook two Vegetarian Pizzas. Each Vegetarian Pizza recipe requires the following ingredients:

x1 Wheat

x1 Cheese

x1 Tomato

x2 Vegetables

Wheat is one of the most accessible ingredients in the game. You can buy it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The seeds cost one Star Coin Coin, and the grown crop costs three Star Coins.

Cheese can be purchased from Chez Remy for 180 Star Coins, and Tomato seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach and The Grasslands for eight Star Coins each. Lastly, you can use any two Vegetables for the final ingredients. Examples include Onions, Spinach, and Lettuce.

2. Mine for gems

After giving the Vegetarian Pizza to Mulan, she tasks you with mining different gems found in the game. You will need the following to complete this step:

x3 Topaz

x4 Aquamarine

x6 Garnet

x6 Peridot

Topaz can be mined from Rock Spots in The Plaza and The Courtyard, and Aquamarine can be found in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.

You can mine Garnet from Rock Spots located in The Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and The Wastes. Finally, Peridots are accessible in the Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, and The Promenade.

We suggest using the Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish to speed up this process. Each elixir’s recipe requires the following:

x20 Vitalys Crystals

x10 Onyx

x1000 Dreamlight

3. Make tea for Mulan

Gameloft

After mining the gems, return to Mulan and find all the tea crates located near the maze in the Mulan realm. Bring the tea leaves to her, and she will give you the Tea Stall. You can place the Tea Stall anywhere in the Valley, but we recommend placing it near Mulan’s house for easy access during this quest.

Then, she gives you the recipe for Biscuits, Chrysanthemum, Oolong, and Jasmine Tea. Buy all the required tea leaves at Mulan’s new Tea Stall and head to the nearest cooking station. You can find each of the recipes in the quest tab while at the cooking pot.

4. Hold a tea tasting event

With the required dishes in your inventory, Mulan tells you to invite Mirabel, Merlin, and Scrooge McDuck to a tea tasting event at her house. While each of them has a favorite tea, it doesn’t matter if you give them the wrong one. After serving the tea, talk to Mulan to officially finish the quest.

While leveling up Mulan’s friendship, check out how the new Chez Remy Mobile feature works to unlock Wrought Iron.