How to unlock Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sally has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the Sew Delightful update, bringing a little more Nightmare before Christmas just as we land into the Christmas season.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Jack Skellington has been in the game for a year now, but the absence of Sally has always been present, with many players demanding the character’s arrival, along with the recognizable clothes she brings along with her.

Luckily, this has finally come true, with the Sew Delightful update bringing Sally into the Valley for all players. Here’s how to unlock her and add her to your game.

How to unlock Sally

Prerequisites:

Reach level 10 with Jack Skellington

Complete Mirabel’s first quest

Complete Odd & Ends with Merlin

Open your Mailbox

To begin unlocking Sally, players need to head to their mailbox and read the letter called: A Delightful Surprise.

It’ll explain that spiders are visiting Anna’s Castle and that Jack would love you to remove them from their home.

So, head over to Anna’s castle and look for the spiderwebs around the room. You’ll also want to speak to Kristoff who will explain that this is happening in Remy, Vanellope, and Mirabel’s houses.

Once you’ve done that, begin removing the spiderwebs from Anna’s Castle.







We found ours by the wooden logs on the left of the fireplace, in the back right corner, and just past the bookshelves on the far left of the castle. Interact with these and it’ll remove and collect all three spiderwebs.

With those collected, speak to Jack Skellington and give him the Spiderwebs. He’ll reveal the spiders have a message on them, but he can’t tell who they’re by.

Collect the rest of the Spiderwebs

The only way to decipher them is to collect more, meaning you need to head to the following homes:

Mirabel

Vanellope

Remy







Thankfully, due to their size, the Spiderwebs are relatively easy to find in each home. So head to each, and be sure to collect all the webs.

When you have all of them, head back to Jack and speak to him, giving him the rest of the Spiderwebs. He’ll explain that Sally sent the spiders and is trapped inside another realm. It’s up to you and Jack to assist the spiders in making a portal to bring her to the Valley.

Craft an Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion

Unfortunately, before the portal is crafted, the Spiders seem a little tired, so you need to craft an Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion. To do this, you need the following ingredients:

1 Empty Vial

1 Blueberry Pie

4 Red Bell Flower

4 Night Shard

6 Cotton

8 Mushroom

An Empty Vial is crafted using three Glass, which can be made by grabbing 15 Sand and 3 Coal Ore and heading to the crafting station. While you’re at the crafting table, create four Night Shards using four Onyx gems, which can be found at all mining nodes in the Valley.

Blueberry Pie is a dessert dish that requires one Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter. With those ingredients, head over to your nearest cooking pot and create the dish.

Red Bell Flowers are found on the ground in the Forest of Valour. Then, head over to the Glade of Trust and collect some Mushrooms from the ground.

Lastly, Cotton is grown, you’ll find the seeds in the Sunlit Plateau for 42 Star Coins each. They take 25 minutes to grow.

With all those ingredients, head over to the crafting table and make the Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion.

Welcome Sally to the Valley

With that crafted, head over to Jack’s home and speak to him, giving him the potion. Once he’s added to it, drop it in the cauldron near you and you’ll welcome Sally to the Valley.

Speak to her and she’ll thank you and call for Jack, simply watch them reunite and you’ll have added her to your Valley.

So, that’s how to get Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now she’s been added to your Valley, be sure to check out some of the game’s recipes, the brand new Star Path, or take a look at how to complete the main quest for Storybook Vale, if you have the latest DLC.