How to unlock Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley Storybook Vale

After years of waiting, Hercules fans can finally add the iconic Hades to their roster of villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, he won’t just join up with your character. There is some leg work to be done.

Hades is an important character in the narrative of the Storybook Vale. While we won’t see Malificent in Part 1, Hades is lurking in Mythopia, one of three major biomes in the new land added by the DLC. We recommend heading for Mythopia after unlocking Everafter and picking up Flynn Rider. Their stories are tied together, and Flynn is a bit easier to add to the team.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about finding and unlocking Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale, and how to overcome his trial.

How to unlock Hades

Unlock the Mythopia biome

Like the Everafter Biome, the Mythopia biome will require 2,000 Story Magic to access. It can be entered through the wall of ink to the right of the Bind, and the first entrance will deposit the player in The Elysian Fields.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, we recommend waiting to open this area until after you have completed Merida’s main quests and unlocked Flynn Rider. To speed up the grind on Story Magic. Be sure to catch as many Snippets as possible, and be sure to mine every ore node you run into. This will help speed things up.

Article continues after ad

After unlocking The Elysian Fields, head on to start the work of unlocking Hades.

How to complete “The Land of Myths and Legends”

Once inside The Elysian Fields, it will be time to look around. Here, you can catch Demon Snippets, pluck Nutmeg from trees, and collect olives. These and many other resources are important to have on hand, so spare no effort stocking up.

It is also good to activate Goofy’s Stall and the fast travel point in this area. This will speed up the back-and-forth as you work through the upcoming quests and puzzles.

Article continues after ad

Step 1: Head South of the The Elysian Fields

Just like with Flynn Rider’s quests, you will need to head to the southernmost part of The Elysian Fields. Here you will find a pavilion infected with Inkies. After discovering it, head to the Lorekeeper’s book in the Library of Lore to learn more about how to open the dungeon.

Article continues after ad

After speaking with the Lorekeeper, meet up with Merida, who will lead you back to the Pavilion.

Step 2: Light up the sconces

On the way, you will be interrupted by a blue flame. Merida will say it looks like a Will-o-Whisp, and that you should catch it. Collect the first one, and then locate the second blue flame in the area. Once you have both, head for the pavilion and speak to Merida.

Article continues after ad

Place a flame in the sconces on either side of the gear pedestal. Use the Royal Net on the gear to remove the ink infestation. Doing so will begin the next quest.

Step 3: How to complete “Guts & Glory”

It’s time to dive into the dungeon to find Hades. Unlike Flynn, Hades isn’t hiding in his Mythic Trial. He is shown in the cutscene from the moment you enter. However, this doesn’t mean getting him out of this broken piece of the world will be easy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After speaking with Hades, (who is absolutely not stuck in the Mythic Trial), give his cart a push to propel it forward.

After this, follow Hades to the right down a connecting pathway. After reaching the part of the platform where Hades is standing, use your Royal Net to spin the gear. There is a green treasure chest that can be accessed by spinning the gear an additional time, but it is blocked by a handful of glowing holes.

Article continues after ad

Line the pathway up with the pathway across the gap. Cross and go up and over the bridge to the lever on the other side.

Pull the lever to lower the bridge, and then break the large rocks now in the way. Cross the bridge to the gear wheel on the other side and use your Royal Net on it. Now, you can push the cart of vases again.

Follow Hades to the next gap, and then use your fishing rod on the strange disturbance in the gap. A Successful fishing attempt will raise the bridge. Follow Hades across.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the next gear wheel, use your Royal Net to turn the platform to line it up with the platform on the other side. Collect the green treasure chest and then return to the gear wheel and hit it again.

Cross the platform and go down the stairs to the next lever. Pull this to access the next bridge. Cross this bridge and pull the lever on the other side to lower the second bridge. Then walk across the second bridge to use the the gear wheel with your net. Go back to the second lever and lift the second bridge back up. Then, go back around and push the vase cart forward a third time.

Article continues after ad

After this, speak with Hades and touch the inky corruption to clear the Mythic Trial. Now all that’s left to do is make Hades at home in The Elysian Fields.

Step 4: Welcome Hades to Storybook Vale

Article continues after ad

To settle Hades in Storybook Vale, place his home somewhere in the Elysian Fields. Once his house is built, he will begin his routine around the fields and will be available for your needs as you work to reclaim other areas in the biome.

Article continues after ad

How to complete “Mythic Restoration” in Storybook Vale

After adding Hades to the Storybook Vale, he will have a task ready to go for you. Speak to him to begin the “Mythic Restoration” quest. Despite his general mischievousness, you will get signed on to gather a few items for him.

Head out into The Elysian Fields and collect:

x3 Crimson Eternal Poppies

x5 Posidonia

x10 Gravel

Once these are gathered up, bring them to Hades.

Now you’ve unlocked Hades, check out how to complete friendship quests for both Merida and the charming Flynn Rider, or all of the different recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley.