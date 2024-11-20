How to unlock Flynn Rider in Disney Dreamlight Valley Storybook Vale

Flynn Rider, the iconic love interest of Disney’s Rapunzel, has debuted in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DLC Storybook Vale. However, players need to complete a few steps to add him to their roster of residents, and to do this players need to track him down in one of the DLC’s new regions.

Unlike Merida, who is introduced as soon as players enter the Vale, Flynn Rider is tucked away in one of the locked biomes. To unlock this area, players will need to progress through the first chapters of Storybook Vale’s main story, and complete “A New Chapter”.

After this, you will need to unlock the Everafter biome and hunt Flynn down.

How to Unlock Flynn Rider

Unlock the Everafter biome

The first step to unlocking the Everafter biome is to complete the Storybook Vale quests through “A New Chapter”. After exploring Aurora’s hidden room and building Merida’s home, you can head back to the Library of Lore.

Before doing this, make sure you have 2,000 Story Magic. The easiest way to do this is by completing the “Storybook Duties” and “Storybook Vale” quests in the Dreamlight tab of the main menu.

Once this is done, head inside the Library of Lore and go through the right-wing library. Out in the courtyard behind the wing is a wall of ink that will cost 2,000 Story Magic to remove. Once gone, you can enter Everafter via the Wild Wood entrance.

How to complete “The Wolf of the Wilds” in Storybook Vale

Step 1: Head South of the Wild Woods

Here, you will find a pavilion infested with ink. After locating it, you will the quest “The Wolf of the Wilds” will update, and send you back to the Library to speak with the Lorekeeper.

We highly recommend that you activate every fast travel pool that you encounter, to spare yourself the hike between biomes.

After speaking with the Lorekeeper, you will be sent back to Merida, who will tell you about some howling she’s head in the woods. She will lead you back to the pavilion, where the first Fairy Tale Trail will take place. To enter, you must find the missing wheel for the activation device.

The wheel will be in a bush at the farthest point south of this area. Follow the tracks to the bush and then pick up the wheel. Return it to the podium and use the Net on it.

Enter the portal and go through the dungeon to investigate the door inside. After speaking with the “Wolf” behind the door, you will need to prove they aren’t what they say.

Step 2: How to complete “A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing”

First, head up the stairs to the right of the door. Use your net on the wheel there to open the door beside the raised platform. This will lead you into a room where Wolfish Musk is made. Pick the needed items from the tables against the wall, and then use the cooking table to create the concoction. The ingredients needed are:

x1 Wolf Fur

x1 Woodland Pine Fragrance

x1 Oil

This will give you the Eau de Wolf, a 3-star cooking recipe. Pocket this and head back to the main room.

From the door where you spoke to the “Wolf”, go left. Here you will see a wheel surrounded by Petrified Wood nodes. Clear those out and use your net on the wheel. This will option the door to the left of the wheel. Enter this area for the next challenge.

Before heading to the puzzle at the back of the room, take the time to clear the Inkies and large rocks. You’ll need these out of the way to solve the puzzle.

Once this is done, interact with the clue on the podium. This locked wardrobe contains the slippers needed to disprove the “what big feet he has” part of the quest.

Using the glyphs on the wall, you can decipher the code needed to unlock the wardrobe. The key to the wardrobe for “what big feet he has” in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale is:

I – Wolf’s Head

– Wolf’s Head II – Castle

– Castle III – Dragon

– Dragon IV – Wheel

This will unlock the wardrobe and cause it to spit out the Wolfish Slippers. After this, head back out into the main room for the final task.

Head to the final door, where you will see a plat in the floor with a glowing question mark on it. Thankfully, the solution to this puzzle is right above the doorway. Use the shovel to dig the spot until it shows a castle. This will unlock and open the door.

This last puzzle for “what a fierce howl he has” requires some decorations. Players must place the correct building materials in each spot to finish the puzzle. The building materials needed are as follows:

I – Straw

– Straw II – Logs

– Logs III – Bricks

Once placed, walk around and pick up the Howling Gramophone. Now it’s time to confront the Wolf.

Step 3: Set Flynn Free

Head back to the door where you spoke with the wolf. You will hand over the items and prove the person behind the door isn’t a big bad monster. Instead, the door opens on Flynn Rider, who has been tricked into playing out the part of the Big Bad Wolf due to the spell in the Trial dungeon.

He has no recollection of how he got stuck in the mess you have found him in. He will instruct you to poke the “source of corruption” behind him. Doing so will remove it from the dungeon. After this, you and Flynn will be instantly transported out of the Trial Dungeon.

Step 4: Welcome Flynn to Storybook Vale

To finish “The Wolf of the Wilds”, pick a place to set Flynn’s home. This will settle him in Storybook Vale. Once his home is placed, he’ll officially join the Vale and begin roaming freely.

How to complete “The Company of the Wolf” in Storybook Vale

Unfortunately, after being under Maleficent’s influence, Flynn has some lingering Wolf-ish tendencies. He asks for your help getting himself sorted.

Step 1: Go frog catching

To get started, head back over to The Wild Woods. Here, you will need to catch five Frog Snippets.

After catching the Snippets, return to Flynn, who will send you to the Lorekeeper in search of a way to keep the Snippets from overwhelming him.

Thankfully, the Lorekeeper will have just the thing. Unfortunately, the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent won’t come cheap.

Step 2: Make the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent

To craft the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent, players will need the following materials:

x1 Star Sapphire

x1 Lamprey

x5 Petrified Wood

x10 Volcanic Rock

500 Storybook Magic

The easiest thing on the list to get is Petrified Wood. This can be mined from the nodes inside The Library of Lore.

The Lamprey can be caught in the waters of The Wild Woods. It spawns in gold fishing circles.

Star Sapphires are mined from blue stone nodes in The Wild Woods. They are shaped like stars, so it is obvious when they are dropped. We recommend using a Pickaxe Polish potion to increase the odds of a gemstone drop.

Volcanic Rock is a rare drop that can spawn when digging in The Wild Woods.

After collecting all the ingredients, head back to your crafting table and make the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent. After crafting it, go place the repellent outside Flynn’s house, and then go hunt him down.

Step 3: Find Flynn’s buried treasures

After chasing off the Snippets, Flynn will admit that his Wolfish instincts led him to steal and bury items that didn’t belong to him. Head to his house to dig up the three missing items. Once you have them, you’ll need to return them to their owners.

Step 4: Return the treasures to their owners

The items players will dig up, and who they belong to, are as follows:

BnL Fishing Cooler – Wall-E

– Wall-E Photo Album – Mirabel

– Mirabel Picture Frame – Mickey Mouse

Thankfully, you don’t need to travel back to the valley to return these items. All three characters will arrive at the Vale. Find them on the map and return their missing possessions. Afterward, head back to Flynn’s house to let him know you’ve done his dirty work.

Step 5: Dating advice

Upon entering Flynn’s house, you will find it a mess. After a bit of snark, Flynn (sort of) admits to missing Repenzal. To help Flynn work up his courage, you will need to talk to Kristoff. Just like with the missing item owners, Kristoff is now in the Vale. Track him down and wrangle him into helping.

Step back inside Flynn’s house. While he is getting some dating advice, you will need to clean up his mess. He is definitely one of the more high-matinence villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

After cleaning up, speak first to Kristoff, and then to Flynn. After this, “The Company of the Wolf” quest will be complete.

Flynn Rider’s Friendship Quests

Level 4 friendship quest: How to complete “Memory Lane”

To start this quest, players will need to complete a handful or pre-requisites including:

Unlocking Hades

Leveling Flynn to Level 4

Be up to date with Merlin

Unlock the Elysian Fields in Mythopia

Once these tasks are complete, speak with Flynn to start the quest “Memory Lane”. Flynn will suggest you speak to the Lorekeeper to learn more about a strange memory he is struggling with.

Lorekeeper says they can’t help, but you can by picking up Flynn’s memory and looking at it. Grab the blue orb when it pops off the Lorekeeper’s book.

Step 1: Gather some potion materials

The memory isn’t a good sign, as it shows Flynn kneeling at Maleficent’s feet in service to her. Flynn is more confused than ever, but you know what to do. It’s time to talk to Ursula. Thankfully, she will arrive in Storybook Vale to assist.

After speaking with Usula, you will be tasked with gathering the ingredients needed for a memory potion. Collect the following items:

x1 Sea Monster Tooth

x5 Salt Crystals

x5 Lighting

x8 Olive

x16 Petrified Wood

How to Get Salt Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Of all the items above, Salt Crystals are the most tricky. To find them, you must fish them anywhere there aren’t ripples in the Everafter biomes. They won’t drop from anywhere else in the Storybook Vale.

The Sea Monster Tooth can be fished from the ripples in The Wild Woods, and Lighting Spice can be picked from the bolts sticking out of the ground.

Once these are all at hand, bring them to Ursula to make the memory potion. She will make it, and it will be ready for Flynn. Head to his house to deliver it.

Step 2: Remember what Flynn forgot

When you give Flynn the potion, the second memory will be knocked loose. This time, we see Flynn looking at a wanted poster of Aurora. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to discover the reasons for his involvement with Maleficent.

Flynn does remember that he was looking for Aurora in Mythopia. That means Hades is your next stop. Fast Travel to The Elysian Fields and speak with Hades to see if he understands what might be going on.

Step 3: Speaking to Hades for more information

After speaking with Hades, he will suggest looking inside his home for any clues that could be of use. Head inside to take a look around.

Inside, the the left of the door is a stone chest. Inside you will find Aurora’s Tiara. Take it from the chest and show it to Flynn at his house. This will knock the final memory free.

The final image shows Flynn sitting on a log holding Aurora’s Tiara. It seems he was the person who hunted her after all. Unfortunately, he still doesn’t remember the reason.

Despite the lack of answers, this will complete the quest “Memory Lane”.

Now you’ve unlocked Flynn Rider and completed some of his friendship quests, check out how to complete friendship quests for both Hades and Merida, or all of the different recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley.