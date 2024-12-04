How to unlock floating islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful update, Floating Islands allow you to unlock new spaces to decorate your Valley, but you need to complete a quest first.

Disney Dreamlight Valley may have eight different biomes for you to build in, but considering all the new characters, items from the Premium Shop, and furniture you can buy from Scrooge, it’s easy to run out of space around your Valley.

This is where Floating Islands come in, allowing you to have free reign on any space in the Valley. Each is inspired by a different biome, but to get them, you’ll need to unlock them. Here’s how to do just that.

How to complete Islands in the Sky

Speak to Merlin

Dexerto / Gameloft

As soon as you load into Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Islands in the Sky quest should pop up, prompting you to speak to Merlin.

He’ll explain that he’s found a way to visit the curious islands using the Wishing Wells around Dreamlight Valley.

Teleport to the island

With that, head over to the nearest Wishing Well and interact with it. Players can simply go into the map and click the purple icon in a biome to teleport over to the well itself. Though as a note, this won’t work on the Plaza.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Then, interact with the Wishing Well and navigate over to Floating Islands on the far left of the tabs. Click Plaza Island.

Place Merlins Library

Once there, Merlin will be thrilled and will ask you to do some landscaping and most importantly, move the Dreamlight Library over to the new island, so he can have some peace and quiet.

Dexerto / Gameloft

For this, head into your inventory and select Furniture. Then move over to Houses and choose the Dreamlight Library, which looks like the building in the image above. Just be warned, this removes the home from your traditional Valley.

Then, simply place it down and place five furniture items down anywhere in the Plaza Island.

With that, speak to Merlin and the quest will be complete.

How to buy more Floating Islands

Now you’ve completed the Islands in the Sky quest, you’ll be free to unlock the rest of the Floating Islands. To do so, follow the below steps:







Head to a Wishing Well and Interact with it. Navigate to the far left tab that reads ‘Floating Islands’. Select the Island you need and right-click on PC to purchase it.

Each Island will cost players 15,000 Dreamlight, so it’ll be 45,000 Dreamlight in total for the first four Islands.

With that, you’ll have new locations for all your chosen furniture and designs. While creating, be sure to look at the current Premium Shop for the new furniture, or check out how to unlock Sally or craft the new Halloween Gingerbread Cookies recipe.