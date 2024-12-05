How to spend time with Duckburg’s finest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Whether it’s through the game’s quests, unlocking new characters, or just figuring out the latest recipe, Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with riddles. Though few are as confusing as the ‘spend time with Duckburg’s finest’ Star Path duty.

As is tradition with every new major update, Sew Delightful brought an additional character in Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, and an exciting new Star Path. This time, the Star Path focused on all things wintery and whimsical.

However, coming along with the Star Path are the game’s new duties, which players need to complete in order to earn the tokens for the rewards. Unfortunately, these duties aren’t particularly simple, and one’s stumping plenty: ‘Spend time with Duckburgs finest.’ So, here’s exactly who you need to spend time with, and what Duckburg is in the first place.

Who is Duckburg’s finest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Duckburg’s finest is none other than Scrooge McDuck, the entrepreneurial owner of the primary store in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So to complete the ‘spend time with Duckburg’s finest’ Star Path duty, you’ll need to hang out with Scrooge for five minutes.

For those that don’t know, Duckburg is the city where Scrooge, Donald, Cornelius Coot, and many others live in the Ducktales cartoon and hosts the main setting for the animation itself.

While it can be confusing, especially given Donald Duck is also from the city and appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to focus on Scrooge McDuck for this quest.

For more duties and how you can complete all of them, be sure to check out our list of every duty you’ll come across in the Star Path. Alternatively, it’s worth taking a look at all the rewards you can expect once you’ve racked up the tokens or how to unlock the new floating islands, in case all those rewards start cluttering your Valley.