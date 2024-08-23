How to make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & Ingredients

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with tons of recipes, all with hidden ingredients – just like the Seafood Pasta dish.

One of the longest-running mysteries in Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounds recipes. Sure, the Star Path quests are often riddles, and the character quests are filled with puzzles, but all the game’s recipes hide their ingredients, unless you can figure out how to cook them.

So, if you’re looking to cook up some delicious Seafood Pasta, we’ve listed all the ingredients, how to get them, and how to make the meal.

Seafood Pasta recipe & ingredients

Thankfully, Seafood Pasta is relatively easy to cook up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it only needs three ingredients:

1 Seafood

1 Wheat

1 Milk

Seafood is best found by fishing on Dazzle Beach. Fishing in blue ripples will grant you some Shrimp, which is perfect for this recipe.

Alternatively, head over to Moana’s stall and see what fish she’s caught, there may just be a Shrimp or a Lobster in there. Or, grab some of the Oysters and Clams on the shores of Dazzle Beach for an easier ingredient.

Wheat is even easier to get hold of. Players can either buy it at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or purchase some seeds from the same stall. We recommend grabbing a few seeds. They’re much cheaper and Wheat only takes one minute to grow.

Then, to get Milk, you’ll want to head over to Remy’s restaurant. Inside there, just behind the cooking pot is Milk. It’ll cost 230 Star Coins to buy, so make sure you have enough money.

How to cook Seafood Pasta

Once you have your Seafood, Wheat, and Milk, simply head over to either Remy’s Restaurant or the nearest cooking pot. Make sure you have one coal beforehand though, as you’ll need that to cook any meal.

Coal can be found in most mining spots, particularly around the Peaceful Meadow, and shouldn’t be too tough to find. If you’re lucky, you may be able to find it at Kristoff’s stall too.

Once you get to the cooking pot, simply place your ingredients inside and click Start Cooking. With that, your delicious Seafood Pasta will be made.

Now, all that's left to do is cook up the rest of Disney Dreamlight Valley's recipes, or discover how to unlock Gaston's Meat Stall for more ingredients, or even Tiana's new food stall.