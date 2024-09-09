How to make outfit presets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley finally allowed players to create saved outfit presets in their Wardrobe, but it’s not as obvious as you may think.

The recent Dapper Delights update for Disney’s farming and life sim released in August, granting fans the chance to open Tiana’s Palace restaurant and invite Tiana herself to join the Valley.

Hidden in the patch notes was an update that gave players the chance to create outfits and save them in their Wardrobe. If you want to learn how this is done, continue reading.

How to save outfit presets

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can only save up to four outfits. This will allow you to easily swap between your favorite fits. Here’s how to do it:

PC

Press the “I” key to open your inventory. Select Wardrobe. Go under the Favorites tab. Select the plus button to add the outfit you’re wearing as a preset. Name the look and click “OK.”

Consoles

Press the “X” button (Triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox) to open your inventory. Scroll to the Wardrobe. Select the Favorites tab. Press the plus button to add the outfit you’re wearing as a preset. Name the look and select “OK.”

Just remember that outfit presets are hidden under the Favorites folder of your Wardrobe.

How to fix outfit preset glitch on PC

Unfortunately, we encountered an annoying bug that didn’t allow us to save an outfit on PC. It worked perfectly fine on the Nintendo Switch, but on PC the game wouldn’t allow us to press the OK button after naming it.

If you’re also running into this issue, here are a few possible fixes to this problem:

Relaunch DDV : Sometimes all you need to do is exit the game and re-enter it. You can also restart your PC and see if that works.

: Sometimes all you need to do is exit the game and re-enter it. You can also restart your PC and see if that works. Verify integrity of game files : Steam will allow you to verify your game files by right-clicking DDV in your library, selecting Properties, and under Installed Files you can select “Verify integrity of game files.”

: Steam will allow you to verify your game files by right-clicking DDV in your library, selecting Properties, and under Installed Files you can select “Verify integrity of game files.” Reinstall DDV: A last resort option will lead you to uninstalling DDV and reinstalling it.

If the bug persists, we recommend you try contacting Gameloft support and describe your issue to the developers directly.

Otherwise, you can distract yourself from these issues by partaking in the End of Summer event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.